The Sun’s Ross once again slips some lefty politics into an article about rural life.

The Sun article I link to first below has the following as one of its subheadings. “It is, and isn’t, political.”

I had to chuckle when reading that because it comes right in the middle of an article where Sun (quote) rural reporter Ross once again injects politics into an article nominally about rural life, the previous instance being injecting gun control talking points into something about rural schools and trap shooting (see the second link below for that newsletter).

Her recent effort is, as the previous one was, nominally about one thing, but laden with plenty of lefty politics. This one profiles a specialty rancher out of Longmont who runs a niche business grazing cattle and then selling the meat to a series of local buyers. There’s more detail in article, but in brief, he makes his living by grazing them on a mix of public and private land up there, then dressing and selling the meat himself.

Apparently it’s been quite popular. A quote fleshes out his success:

“It has also led to financial success. Between 2020, when he founded Grama Grass, and today, Breiter’s operation has grown from 25 cows grazing one 70-acre pasture to an average herd size of 90 cows grazing 700 acres across 20 pastures. Along the way he grew his beef sales to 85,000 pounds in 2025 and his business into a million-dollar enterprise selling meat in dozens of locations including the Coperta restaurant in Denver, the Rang Tang Craft Barbeque food truck in Longmont, Lucky’s Market in Boulder and the Organic Sandwich Company in Louisville.”

Shot through the article, alongside the talk about this rancher’s operation, are plenty of digs at the president. Doesn’t take long either. It’s right there in the headline.

Further in you see references about how this rancher’s success comes despite being in a “...cattle industry that’s been in disarray since President Donald Trump returned to office”, and questions like the one Ross poses later: “...could he [the rancher] have built a Trump-proof model?”

There are two broad issues with this article. The first is the fact that a specialty rancher up near Longmont does not an industry represent. I flesh this out a bit more in the post following this one, but for now I would just refer you to the map heading this post. Zoom in and look at Boulder County’s agricultural production (both in number and type) and compare that to the other counties in this state. Ross and the Sun are in error trying to generalize from what this one man has done.

The second is the amount of Trump mentions Ross embeds compared to the discussion about other causes. I’m not here to defend Trump. From what I’ve seen and read, Trump is fumbling around with regard to beef policy. He’s messing up.

But his missteps aren’t the only things causing problems. There are other causes some of which predate Trump. There is some mention of this, in the article but you’ll note that even when Ross follows the rancher into a discussion about problems with industry consolidation, she comes right back around to Trump. To wit, the following:

“’That’s [the consolidation] created a lot of farmers and ranchers being what I would call “price-takers” and the commodity markets and major changes to policy really impact you if you’re a price-taker,’ Breiter [the specialty rancher] said, meaning if you’re a rancher who sells cattle as a raw commodity to a feedlot or packing plant instead of creating your own markets, you’re at the whim of decisions like Trump’s.”

I’m glad that the Sun is sharing some of the problems in the beef market. Whether or not you are a rancher, you should be aware of the people that help produce your food along with the struggles they face.

Still, must the Sun’s entrees always come with a side of Trump-hate to make them more palatable for to their liberal reading base? Must such discussions only ever be coincident in time with Trump’s screw up?

I’ve written a fair bit about the Sun’s expansion into other areas of the state (both geographically and also topically). This is a good example of what happens when you hire lefty reporters to cover stories that lefties might not normally.

Under the best of circumstances, you get articles which might make an earnest attempt at the topic, but which will ultimately contain the typical narratives and touchpoints that lefties use to navigate their world.

**As was an earlier piece where Ross embeds gun control talking points in something also nominally about rural life. See the second link below.

https://coloradosun.com/2026/09/14/how-one-colorado-rancher-is-beating-trump/

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-colorado-sun-embeds-gun-control?utm_source=publication-search

The cost of specialty meat

This was something decidedly worth noting, but not really germane to the main point of the previous post.

In the Sun article I discussed before, it mentions some of the restaurants that the Longmont specialty rancher sells to. Among them were Coperta restaurant in Denver, Rang Tang (food truck in Longmont), and the Organic Sandwich Company (also Longmont).

You are welcome to look them up and see their offerings; honestly, if you put aside the typical stuff meant to appeal to those who populate Longmont/Denver, they sounded good. I didn’t do an exhaustive look, but it’s enough here to share a screenshot of a few of the menu items from these places that had beef. That’s the image heading this post.

To help put the prices in perspective, a quick look at what pictures of their food I could find made it pretty clear that none of the $14 up to $19 sandwiches were foot longs. They’re torpedoes, not subs. By the way, this says nothing about the fact that you pay restaurant prices to eat your food standing up outside a food truck. Similar could be said for Coperta’s food.

Gee-whiz coverage like the Sun’s often leaves this sort of detail out and it’s worth remembering.

The Longmont rancher is deserving of admiration. When I criticize this sort of thing, I’m not in any way meaning to condemn him or anyone else who is succeeding in agriculture in Colorado. They found a niche, maybe it’s not mine, but good on them: succeeding in Ag in Colorado is praiseworthy because Colorado doesn’t make it easy.

When reporters share these stories, however, it needs to be said that not every niche producer is doing things that are scalable. The prices that need to be charged for this rancher’s meat are likely outside what most ordinary people can afford if they want high quality beef protein on a regular basis.

If every cattle producer followed this gentleman’s lead, everyday people would struggle to afford beef or eat a hell of a lot less of it.

Niche markets are great. Clever producers who find a way to work within a system that others haven’t are too. They are few and far between though. They are not exemplars of the industry.

Focusing on them, to the exclusion of actual producers, easily gives a public not familiar with Ag a false impression. After all, if this guy made it, why can’t those others just do the same?

Get to know some of the State Board of Education candidates.





The link below is to a Chalkbeat article giving you some questions Chalkbeat asked and the responses of some of the candidates for the Colorado State Board of Education.



Give it a look and read up on who you'll be voting on. I have a recommendation too. If there is a candidate you'd be voting on who didn't reply to Chalkbeat, do a quick Google search to see if you can find them and learn their positions.



Link is below.



https://www.chalkbeat.org/colorado/2026/09/30/state-board-of-education-election-2026-candidates-voter-guide/