The Colorado Sun article linked first below is about how Colorado (probably in fear for lost Federal dollars) is undertaking an audit of immigrants* and commercial drivers licenses.

Quoting:

“Colorado paused new licenses and renewals for immigrants without citizenship or green cards after the Trump administration announced ‘emergency action’ in September to drastically restrict who is eligible for commercial driver’s licenses. The new restrictions include refugees, asylum seekers and people protected by DACA, or Deferred Action for Child Arrivals.”

By my reading of the article, the way the Trump administration has chosen to “drastically restrict”** eligibility is to limit who gets a CDL by immigration status, and also limit it by English language proficiency (see the order by the US Department of Transportation on that linked second below--an order which was linked in the article and popped out here for convenience).

I think reasonable arguments can be made either way about Trump’s order. There have been some pretty horrific accidents by commercial driver’s not here legally, without the proper license, and/or with little English proficiency. At the same time, there is the following statistic from the Sun article which seems to point the opposite direction:

“...data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration shows that immigrants who hold commercial driver’s licenses account for about 5% of all of those types of licenses, but about 0.2% of all fatal crashes.”**

My point here is not the Trump administration order, it’s more about the Sun’s coverage. I often wonder if reporters spend so much time around politicos that they (consciously or not) pick up bad habits.

One such habit is illustrated by what The Sun’s Brown writes: “The federal policy change, which followed a deadly truck crash in Florida involving a driver from India who made an illegal U-turn, has advocates nationwide concerned about the financial impact on immigrants who sought careers as truck drivers.”

Brown’s pivot (and reframing here) is worthy of an NFL runningback.

What I mean is that with that simple sentence above, Brown effectively shuts down any look at safety and paints the immigrants who might lose their license as the victims. Neither of these things is appropriate for news.

A news article, not a PR effort, would have looked into the issue of safety on the road in more depth. It would have expanded and explored the earlier statistic I quoted about the relative percentages of immigrant drivers and accidents. It might have looked beyond accidents to near-misses.

It would have balanced out the liberal amount of space given to people who stand to lose money due to this policy (such as the CDL school owner quoted multiple times) with examples of those who are here illegally getting tickets, having wrecks, driving when they shouldn’t.

It might, as an example, have asked drivers what their concerns were on the road.

Instead what we get is an effort mainly about how Trump’s policy will hurt some. OH, and lump in the story about someone from Afghanistan being detained by ICE for good measure.

It’s worth noting for media as much as it is for politicians. When the story takes a pivot, when the issue takes on a particular framing, don’t thoughtlessly follow.

Stop and ask yourself how well any answer or responds to the issue or question at hand. To be quite specific to this particular piece, when it says the policy “...has advocates nationwide concerned about the financial impact on immigrants who sought careers as truck drivers”, ask whether this is the only interested party. Ask whether or not anyone else might have feelings.

Ask yourself what and who didn’t have a voice.

*This is beyond the scope of what I want to write about here, but this would be a case where a thorough read would necessitate going to that actual data to see how “immigrant” is defined (the media play games with “immigrant”, see “Related” below)

**Just like the Sun’s Brown, I too can use scare quotes to nominally quote someone while at the same time editorializing.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/01/commercial-drivers-licenses-immigrants-trump/

https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/us-transportation-secretary-sean-p-duffy-signs-order-announcing-new-guidance-enforce

Related:





Sharp-eyed readers of the Sun article in the post above will note another dynamic I’ve written about: the media playing games with the word immigrant and any modifiers that might attach to it.



Conflating all immigrants with illegal immigrants, conflating those here on asylum with those who have permanent legal status, etc.



More in an op ed on the topic I wrote below.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/03/13/progressive-press-conflates-all-immigrants-in-deportation-reporting/

Once again we have the kind of swampy politics that are a hallmark of the Polis administration.





I was asked to give a quote for the Club 20 Foundation article giving lots of detail about the recent release of ferrets in the Southern Plains.



Here it was (quoted from the Club 20 piece linked first below):



“’Once again we have the kind of swampy politics that are a hallmark of the Polis administration,” writes Cory Gaines of the Colorado Accountability Project. He continues: ‘When Jared Polis talks about a “Colorado for all” what his actions have shown him to mean is that he wants a Colorado where the various boards around the state are filled with his cronies (political and personal) who are either in, or have strong ties to, advocacy groups and not necessarily people who represent the full diversity of geography, opinion, thought and experience this state has to offer,’ Gaines writes. ‘One can’t help feeling, when you look at the connections between people and groups, that the fix is in.’”

The article is a great look at the recent release of ferrets and worth a read. I’m less concerned with ferrets here (see the second link below for my recent newsletter) than I am with what this release reveals about our government.

The issue of swampiness and government-by-crony extends beyond wildlife. As we’ve seen recently it extends into the PUC and many of the other unelected boards who effectively run this state.

This is repugnant.

This is not how the Founders intended our government to work.

I urge you to join me in saying so to as many boards and politicians around this state as you can.



https://club20foundation.org/2025/12/the-black-footed-ferret-costs-remain-high-survivors-elusive-in-colorado/?fbclid=IwY2xjawOfBERleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeWnZY4gyuiolQBocUUbS4yVe6G_Lffxbd-hWyECQWMlaWrvWWEw_pfIw2mh4_aem_fsbSaVtqRp87lBQuDP2Ubw&brid=WG6ZaWjB_RvXq6O37Rvh-g



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/independence-institutes-k-12-policy?utm_source=publication-search

Pardon me if I’ve mentioned this before...

I’m hitting that age where I think I have mentioned things that I haven’t, and thinking that I haven’t mentioned something when I have.

I have the feeling that I’ve mentioned the proposed Colorado Initiative linked below (#98), but I can’t find it in any old newsletters. Figuring that it would be better to double up than not bring it to your attention, I wanted to quickly share the link with you again.

Initiative 98 is titled “Wildlife and Ecosystem Conservation Commission” and, among other things, would create a commission to (quoting the suggested ballot question): “... to support wildlife habitat protection, voluntary land stewardship, rural education, and local conservation partnerships?”

The commission would be supported by a 0.05% sales tax, and would consist of 9 members. The appointment criteria for this commission are shown in screenshot 1.

Notable as much for who would be on the commission as who wouldn’t. Same goes for the fact that a full third are governor appointments and the other one is the AG’s choice.

At my last check, this hadn’t yet made it over to the Secretary of State’s initiative tracker (see the second link below). I’ll keep my eyes and ears open and will update if I hear. If you catch wind of something moving, please tag me or give a heads up.

https://leg.colorado.gov/initiatives/95