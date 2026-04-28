The Sun’s Jesse Aaron Paul takes Polis’ word for it.





Intrepid Colorado Sun politics reporter and editor Jesse Aaron Paul took to social media to field questions about Colorado's budget. That formed the basis for his article linked at bottom.



He even got good old Jared Polis, he's just regular people, to answer a question on the internet!



If you're curious about what he asked vs. what Polis answered with, you'll see that in screenshot 1 attached.



I didn't see mention of any independent checking by Paul, so I emailed to ask if he did any checking on Polis' answer or just kindly forwarded it along to readers. As of this writing, I haven't received a response. If I do, I'll update.



Why would checking be important? Easy.



Polis lies. Like a rug, he lies. He dissembles. He spins.



I wouldn't trust that man to give me the time of day without checking somewhere else, but Paul (who I have seen more than once repeatedly check claims by Republicans like Senator Kirkmeyer, going to the mat over points on the budget) blithely lets Polis get his talking points in.



Maybe it was because it was on social media and Paul really enjoyed getting old Jared to reply to him!



https://coloradosun.com/2026/04/07/colorado-state-budget-audience-questions-reporter-answers/

Related:





Governor Polis and the utter shamelessness of a career politician.





https://completecolorado.com/2026/04/23/gov-polis-critique-colorado-business-climate/

Is it concern? Protectionism? Indoctrination?

There was an intriguing line in one of journalism professor Corey Hutchins’ recent newsletters (which I link to below). Quoting:

“Her findings [Denver-based nonprofit consultant Nancy Watzman**] are helping to inform an experimental training course and certificate program for Colorado content creators we’re working on that began this week. The initiative involves CMP, Colorado State University in Fort Collins, the Colorado College Journalism Institute, and the media literacy company Ad Fontes Media. I’ve heard that multiple other organizations in Colorado might be working on similar research about influencers and content creators.”

As the topline of this post might suggest, the idea of a course for and/or certificate program leads to some interesting questions--its curriculum, its purpose, who is taking it. Teaching is helping others to change their patterns of thought; it is not values-free.

Putting aside the obvious like outright indoctrination, what if the whole purpose here is training? What if a group of lefty journalism orgs and lefty journalism professors are preparing the next wave of influencers to help further the cause of the manifold lefty nonprofits that already do so much in Colorado?

Potential concerrn is, of course, never a guarantee of a problem. Nor is it a bad thing to have concerns and ask. So I did. I reached out to all of the organizations listed in the quote above to ask broad, baseline questions such as who was funding the effort, what the rationale was (”what is the hoped-for end result?”) and who was in the current cohort of students (as well as what drove the selection of that group).

The funding is the shortest, so let’s start there. I received a reply from someone at the CSU Journalism School. I was told that the program is funded by the CSU Dept. of Journalism and Media Communication, CSU Extension, Colorado College Journalism Institute, Colorado Media Project, and Ad Fontes Media.

Not too surprising given the quote above. When asked about rationale and hoped-for results of this program, I was told (here I will take a quote from my email to give you a flavor for the language used):

The hoped for result is to “...introduce a journalistic mindset to content creators of all kinds; content includes ethics, storytelling, sourcing and media law. The information given in the webinar is meant to support the work of the cohort and give them tools to improve the way they develop content and address their audiences. This reflects the end-goal of developing more robust training based on these concepts and making it available to content creators and citizen journalists in Colorado.”

Sadly, they were not willing to release the curriculum for the program, nor offer much in the way of specifics as to who is taking this course. The reason stated for not sharing the curriculum is that this is a new program and they want to get through the trial round first before going public.

As for the group and how they were selected, all they would share is that they chose a broad range of experience levels (in influencing/content creating) and voices.

As I said above, I think it’s fair to have questions. I think it’s fair to continue to ask (which I will as I hear more).

Right now, the internet has opened doors for all kinds of voices that weren’t able to access the public square before. This has been, by and large, a good thing. We need more voices, and I’d much rather have a buyer beware market of ideas than be told from on high that I can trust all I’m told with fewer people speaking.

I don’t see anything right now that tells me that this effort is intended to stymie that freedom, but if this group wants to avoid that impression, my hope would be that they become more open and forthcoming about what they are doing.

I, and I’m guessing I’m not alone, want clear information on where this program falls. Where is it on the spectrum of “benign effort to educate and make people better” vs “protectionism over one’s job” vs “helping nonprofits further their reach” vs “indoctrination”?

In the meantime, I would urge you as a media consumer to be just as wary of anyone online who boasts of a content creator credential as any other. As we’ve seen with the Sun and their Trust Project certification, the certifications mean little.

**Almost the entirety of the newsletter is an interview with Ms. Watzman about her survey of the influencer/content creator landscape in Colorado. Worth a read.

Please join me in speaking up at the next CPW Commissioners meeting.

You can sign up via the first link below. If you are there to talk about the recent furbearer vote (as I am), you will want the General Public Comment, Agenda Item #20.

If you, like me do not have Webex or a smartphone, it doesn’t matter. You can still testify using any touchtone phone. Instructions in my guide linked second below.

I am also going to send in written comment in case my teaching schedule doesn’t allow me to speak. A copy of that comment follows the links.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetDMrPkW733NONsSi8wrZjsIf7MRV4QedHpE_VDeHLAM4HKw/viewform

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/how-to-sign-up-and-testify-at-cpw?utm_source=publication-search

To the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commissioners,

My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Logan County.

I am writing you this comment now in case my teaching schedule doesn’t allow me to speak at your May 7th meeting. I hope to be able to do so and, if I can, I will share this virtually and read it into the record.

I bet that if I mentioned the words “no kings” a substantial number of people at the meeting, perhaps including some on the commission would be solidly behind that statement. Fists in the air in solidarity with that idea.

The thing is, this should apply to more than just how some view Donald Trump. We shouldn’t have kings anywhere, at any level of government, but that is exactly what this state has with the CPW Commissioners.

Your recent YES vote on the citizen initiated petition demonstrates this perfectly. Here we have an out of state monied group playing in politics here, trying to backdoor animal rights policy that even the left-leaning voters in Denver have rejected by sending it through an unelected board.

A board made up of, by a great margin, a group of political cronies of our current governor many of whom have ties to some of the same groups pushing the agenda--not of science, not members of CPW whose full time job it is to care for our state’s shared resources, not desired by the bulk of the people in this state--but by the well connected.

This is the antithesis of Democracy, it is the opposite of representative government.

In short, many of you are behaving like the kings so many seem to object to. If you hope to have any credibility with anyone outside of animal rights groups, you should consider your actions more carefully. You will need to consider the views of the whole state.

Thank you

C