The Sun's Gigafact check tries, but fails spectacularly.





The Sun has been doing yeoman's work lately to get the progressive talking points on our state's budget and TABOR out there. Their Gigafact check linked first below is a great example.



In answer to the question, "Has the condition of Colorado’s roads worsened under TABOR?", their response is a resounding YES.



Let me pull some non-contiguous quotes. As a quick aside, the amount of text below is about 50% of the entire text in the fact check, a point I will return to shortly.



"The percentage of state roads in Colorado rated “poor” by the Federal Highway Administration has risen from 8% to 24% since the agency began collecting data in 1994, two years after the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights became law."



"TABOR is a voter-approved constitutional amendment that limits how much tax revenue Colorado can collect and spend. Colorado’s gas tax, which funds much of the state’s $1.55 billion transportation budget — 48% of which goes to pavement maintenance annually — hasn’t changed since 1991 partly due to TABOR restrictions."



The problems start with what I wrote right prior to the quotes. Determining the truth of a statement, especially one involving road funding in Colorado, is probably going to need a deeper look than than 150-odd words can provide.



If the Sun limited themselves to a literal interpretation of their title question, have the roads gotten worse under TABOR, then it is possible to determine the truth (or not) of the statement. Yes, the two events have indeed been coincident in time. They happened simultaneously.



But if you read that second quoted passage above again, you'll see that they do not, in fact, limit themselves to such a question; it becomes pretty clear reading it that what they then do is to turn and try to link the condition of the roads to TABOR--an expansion of the question.



This is the failure.



It ignores the fact that TABOR doesn't direct spending, the politicians running the state do.



It ignores the MULTIPLE fees that the state charges, some of which is supposed to go to the improvement of our roadways. See, for example, the second link below which is CDOT's Statewide Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise which takes in fees and is supposed to use them to fund bridge and tunnel improvements, bridges and tunnels which are paved (and some of which are in dire need of repair from the pavement on down to the structure).



The last bit of trouble here is the Sun's use of the recent American Society of Structural Engineer's (ASCE) report about the condition of Colorado's infrastructure to help inform their fact check. This ASCE report (see the third link below to an earlier newsletter) was a self-serving effort, also critical of TABOR, and informed by groups that do not like fiscal restraint.



Do not rely entirely on fact checks by any news outlet. There is nothing special about them. There is no heightened sense of fairness or truth involved; they are just as apt to mistakes or bias as any other "news" product.



As you can see above, there is sometimes quite the opposite: there is a redirection of what they originally set out to verify into advocacy.





https://coloradosun.com/2025/08/22/has-the-condition-of-colorados-roads-worsened-under-tabor/



https://www.codot.gov/programs/BridgeEnterprise



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/asce-leans-on-co-fiscal-institute?utm_source=publication-search

Related:





An earlier op ed I wrote about bias in fact checking.



https://completecolorado.com/2024/06/28/gaines-fact-checking-media-check-their-own-biases/

CO State Supreme Court: TABOR's okay, as long as it doesn't get in the way of the government.





I know there is a lawsuit afoot over TABOR violations due to the state keeping its tax on overtime due to a 2025 bill (even though the Feds dropped theirs temporarily). If you are curious for that story, see the first link below.



In addition to that lawsuit, I have heard rumblings of more (and/or additions to the first one) based on bills coming out of the recently-closed special session. Social media is chockablock with them.



Believe me when I say that I don't disagree, I support these efforts. We have to stand up for TABOR. I am concerned, however, that the litigation will end up just being more case law which further erodes TABOR.



I say that because time and again, our state courts have used some incredible legal gymnastics to assert that when the people said they wanted to vote on tax increases, they really didn't honestly mean that.



I wanted to share an example to flesh out what I mean. Near the end of the Sun article linked second below, you will see the following (quoted with link intact):



"GOP lawmakers also argued that the revenue-raising bills brought by Democrats may run afoul of TABOR, which requires voter approval for tax increases. But Democrats point to a 2018 Colorado Supreme Court decision in defending their case."



That link leads to a copy of the Supreme Court decision in the case of TABOR Foundation vs. RTD.



At issue in that case was RTD and the legislature's changing some rules about exemptions to the sales taxes which help fund RTD. This change resulted in a small, yet not zero, tax revenue increase for RTD. The TABOR Foundation sued, claiming a violation of the TABOR amendment.



I took a screenshot of the website's summary of the problem and ruling and attached it as screenshot 1.





The CO Supreme Court sided (of course) with RTD that this was not a violation of TABOR. If you follow back into the ruling itself using the embedded link above, you can read he court's justification of its decision in detail. The short answer is that the Supreme Court ruled that the policy was not a new tax nor a tax policy change resulting in a net revenue gain because the gain was small.



In effect they said that since the increase was about 0.6% in revenue, it was a de minimis ("of minimum importance") increase; it was so small it was not a REAL increase. To put that number in perspective, I asked RTD Board Member Kathleen Chandler what the sales tax revenue was for RTD and in an email she sent a table saying fiscal year 2024 had a sales-and-use tax revenue of $932,541,000. 0.6% of that number is $5.6 million. De minimis indeed.



Plus, the government has to be able to operate efficiently and can't ask about all increases right? To see what I mean, check out screenshot 2.





It comes from the decision and I highlight the howler at the bottom. Trying to get the government to ask about all tax increases, especially the de minimis ones would "... unreasonably curtail the everyday functions of government."



Put aside whether or not that number would result in a huge hit to the pocketbooks of any one individual family or person. Stop and consider the values behind this logic.



Besides being a classic progressive/liberal bit of reasoning (this is the Colorado Supreme Court recall) that puts government's work above that of so many others, it puts an interesting spin on the nature of your rights under the state constitution.



Is there a de minimis amount the government could step in on your other rights and have it be okay? How much would that be?**



If there were a group of 1000 demonstrators and the mayor took special exception to what 6 of them were saying about him, could they be tossed?



If a book critical of the way the Public Utilities Commission was doing businesses had 10000 words and the AG's office wanted to strike out 60 words from it to sanitize it, would that be de minimis?



If you owned 500 acres of land and the state wanted 3 of them for its nuclear waste dump, and they took it without asking or paying for them, is that okay?



You get the point.



Sending yet more cases to this state's courts is risking yet more case law like the above. Our state's courts see TABOR as they see the 2nd Amendment: both are second class rights and constitutional provisions to them.



That is, they're fine to hold to as long as they don't "curtail the everyday functions of government", as long as some other constraint doesn't get in the way. If the current lawsuit continues and/or if it's added to from the special session laws, will our courts simply add to list of things our government can do without having to ask?



We're in a catch-22 here. We have to fight for TABOR, but doing so is a big risk that we'll continue to erode it. Our state's courts (with one notable recent exception re. the water district I happen to live in) are a rubberstamp.



I support the effort, I agree with the reasoning, I just hope those suing are giving it due care and thought.



**I may have missed it, but didn't see a strict limit on what amount would be the top end for a de minimis increase. 0.65%? 1%? 5%?



https://thetaborfoundation.org/governor-sued-over-states-plan-to-keep-tax-on-overtime/



https://coloradosun.com/2025/08/25/colorado-tax-breaks-cut-special-session/

Third time's the charm on brussels sprouts?

That time of the week again. It's the last post til Sunday and that means that it's time for something for fun, a curiosity, not related to politics.

Just in time for getting busy with the Fall semester startup, Fall gardening chores and harvest are spinning up to full speed. The work I did the day I wrote this inspired me to share some garden notes based on new things or changes from previous years.

This will be my third try at growing brussels sprouts. The last two didn't go so hot. Previous years, I think I had it in mind that I could do double cropping with them. That is, I would plant them late summer after harvesting some early crops. Since they tolerate some cooler weather (and you wouldn't harvest until frost anyway) this seemed a good plan.

Except it didn't work. I fought tooth and nail against cabbage moths to get the little plants I started indoors to last long enough after transplanting to withstand the bug pressure. By year two I succeeded there, but the plants never got big enough to start making sprouts before Winter.

This year, I started and transplanted in early spring. I still had to fight cabbage moths, but I know how to do that and the extra time means they'll (I hope) be big enough to produce before the serious frosts.

That leaves the problem of convincing the plants to grow them. By my research online, about 50 days out from your first frost you want to break off the leaves at the stalk. For me out here on the Plains of Colorado, that's about now. I have also seen resources that say you should "tip" the plant, take the top few leaves off.

I decided to do both/and this year. As you can see in picture 1, I snapped off all but a few leaves at the top and then used used my pruners to take the very uppermost leaves off. If you've never seen brussels sprouts growing before, the sprouts actually pop out just above the leaf junctions on the stalks--see the red boxes. If you look closely you can see some tiny buds there.

Could this be the year I am roasting (my favorite way to prep brussels sprouts) my own on a chilly fall afternoon? I hope so. Certainly had enough of NOT eating them.

Coincident with the sprout prep, my amaranth came ripe. The heads had a pronounced lean, and, when I checked beneath them, I could see the underlying squash leaves dusted with seeds. Sure enough, those two together mean some of the heads are ripe.

The heads that were ripe got cut off and put on a clean bed sheet to await processing. That's picture 2 attached. I don't take the whole plant because, as you can see in picture 3, there are still some of the good-sized side heads that are coming ripe. I'll hold off til I get them.

I have written before about threshing and winnowing it, so I won't retread that ground here. I did want to mention something different I will try this year. I saw a YouTube video where the host mentioned and showed how he threshed his amaranth while it was still soft. That is, he didn't dry the heads first. My previous habit has been to dry them prior to threshing, but the winnowing then kills me.

Given how much time and effort went into separating the tiny, tiny (TINY) amaranth seeds from the dusty flower and stalk bits I put in vs. the relatively small amount of chaff I saw in the YouTube video, I am going to try following suit.

I'll get out and thresh a day or so after cutting, then let them sit a little longer and thresh again. Then I'll try sieving it in a colander to pluck out the larger debris. This will, again I hope, result in less effort and time winnowing.

I'll end with this. I mentioned double cropping above and how brussels sprouts weren't a good one to try. They're not. Lesson learned. They need a long time.

There are crops that I am sure of for double cropping, however. In addition to planting them out, I am experimenting with a new one.

Beans are a great gamble to double crop. If you don't get a harvest from them, your soil will at least get some good nitrogen. Still, almost every time I've tried them, I get something from it. Beans usually only take about 50 days.

Picture 4 shows some soy beans that I planted in July after taking out my garlics. As you can see, they've got some beans in process. The green and wax beans I planted after harvesting my wheat (in a separate bed, not pictured) are also doing good. They went in a little later than the soy, so they are just now in flower.

With some luck I will have edamame waiting in the freezer to roast and snack on this winter along with a nice crop of beans to can and share. And this was all on top of the garlic and wheat grown in that same soil this same season.

I am also repeating something I've tried before: cabbage and broccoli. I started some of those indoors timed to transplant out when the wheat was harvested. They, like the brussels sprouts need some protection (at least until late August or so) from the cabbage moths, but I've had luck with sneaking them in before harvest. Broccoli to the freezer, cabbage to the runza!

New for me this year is trying some hot cherry pepper transplants in the wheat bed. They too were started indoors to be transplanted after wheat harvest. Upon a check and sip of fertilizer this morning, I saw that they are already setting some fruit. Fingers crossed! I like to slice and pickle them for use later so I'm hoping they'll get across the finish line before frost too.

If it works, I'll have another tested double cropper.

That's it for today. Enjoy the rest of your Friday and see you back at it this Sunday!