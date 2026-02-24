The Sun’s environmental advocate

I have used the phrase environmental advocate (sometimes followed with a tongue in cheek “oops, reporter”) to describe the Colorado Sun’s Michael Booth. If you wondered why, his piece linked below is a great example.

It details a report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute which purports to put a price tag on climate change in Colorado.

Let’s put aside the veracity of the claims about climate change in the article.

Let’s put aside the fact that Booth doesn’t give us a link to the study he is profiling.

Let’s put aside the fact that Booth has no qualms about mentioning the ideological drift of some organizations, but not others. To wit, in this article he characterizes the report’s author’s as “...nonprofit CFI, which uses research to promote equitable economic policies”, and fellow advocates 350 Colorado as “... a nonprofit that helped gather individual voices affected by climate change.” Would that they were as bland an uninteresting as Booth implies. If you want to read more on them and their Colorado activities (they get lots of tax money), see links 2 - 4 below. Would he (or other writers at the Sun for that matter) ever treat, say, Advance Colorado or Common Sense Institute similarly?

Let’s put aside the fact that Booth offers no counterpoint to this report and/or its claims.

No, let’s come from another direction. I want to focus in on something Booth (and the report’s authors) completely eschew. Long time readers here will recognize it: there is no choice without consequence.

Efforts made to try and stave off the kind of future the report’s authors, friendly Sun reporters, and even the volunteers propped up in front of the media at press conferences with stories to tell, cost.

They cost money. They divert finite resources. They change living in the here and now.

All decisions involve trade offs and balancing of benefits and costs. To the extent we can, we should be making those decisions with as much information as possible. If I told you that your car’s engine would die in a year if you don’t make a $1200 repair now, you’d be likely to do it. $1200 now vs. an engine in a year is a good bet. If I told you the same about the engine AND told you that your water heater was going to die next week, I wonder if you’d pony up the $1200 for your car right now.

Merely transcribing environmental advocate’s press releases as Booth does here withholds information that you and everyone else need to make informed decisions.

Protect yourself against manipulation and propaganda. Be careful, as you read things like this, to keep the question “what will we have to sacrifice to make the changes they propose?” top of mind.

https://coloradosun.com/2026/02/16/study-climate-change-billions-costs-colorado/

https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/colorado-fiscal-institute/

https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/350-colorado/

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/land-conservation-sells-but-whos?utm_source=publication-search

Independence Institute's Fogleman posted a thread about this article on Twitter shortly after it got published.



Another great take and a look at the faults of the study itself.





The media’s relentless drumbeat about tariffs and the harm they cause.

One of the persistent media narratives that they’ve been pounding out over the last few months involves the harm done to the economy by President Trump’s tariffs. Article after article I’ve seen from outlets like CPR keep the relentless pounding going: businesses are suffering, it’s harmful to Colorado, etc.

I’m not here to tell you that tariffs have no harmful effects. I’m also not here to tell you they have beneficial ones. That’s well above my paygrade.

I do know one thing. The proof of the pudding is in the eating. Apparently, at least for one company, the tariffs have not been quite the disaster they predicted. This is the subject of the CPR article linked first below. Kudos to them for following up on their earlier reporting.

Crocs, the plastic sandals people who CPR has profiled before (along with many others) had been loudly expressing their concerns about how tariffs would hurt their business. Per this most recent follow up, they had a banner year despite earlier worries about tariffs and slow sales.

I know from experience watching media how often a prediction does not get followed up on. It would have been easy here for CPR to just move on. They have in other contexts. So good for them doing it. Still, when you read the article, you’ll note a distinct whiff of CPR still holding to their earlier stories about tariffs. Quoting:

“The company’s stock rose 20 percent after the earnings announcement. Crocs’ stock took a beating earlier this year, largely due to concerns that President Donald Trump’s tariffs would hurt the company’s bottom line. Last May, Crocs scrapped its financial forecast for 2025 due to uncertainty over tariffs. Crocs is heavily reliant on overseas manufacturers in places like China, Vietnam, India and Cambodia.”

And later in the article:

“Tariffs are still an issue for the company. Executives expect an $80 million hit from tariff costs, down from the $90 million that was forecast last year.”

It can be hard to revisit your earlier thoughts on things, especially in the light of finding you were off the mark. It is also crucial if you intend to develop trust with people. In my experience, it’s not the being wrong that people object to. It’s the being wrong and ignoring or, even worse, still holding to previously wrong ideas.

CPR makes a good start, but could and should have done more. The media in general should make more of a habit of following up, explicitly referencing past coverage. They should be noting the differences between their earlier work/predictions and the (now) reality. They need to do this more frequently and with more intention.

I don’t expect, but hope to see more like CPR’s effort below.

https://www.cpr.org/2026/02/15/crocs-holiday-season-tariffs/