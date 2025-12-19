The Colorado Sun, AARP Colorado, and Benefits in Action team up to give Rep Pettersen a soapbox





When I first saw the link for the Colorado Sun talk between their politics reporter Brian Eason and Rep Brittany Pettersen about social security, I knew that if I watched it, it would devolve into Rep Pettersen giving the Democratic party line. I mean, the same would be readily apparent (though with a reversal of party talking points) if the same video were put up on the Sun with a Republican representative. That's politics.



How Brian Eason handles it is different, but you can't expect to put a clown in a circus and not have them clown around. It's what they do.



Sure enough, when I watched snatches of it, I wasn't wrong. Over and over Rep Pettersen turns questions about social security into screeds about Republicans. Eason, for his part, swallows most of it whole.*



If you want to watch the discussion, I link to it first below.



This post is less about a lefty reporter giving a Democrat politician a soapbox, however, than it is about those who funded the soapbox. The Sun doing this is not as noteworthy as who helped the effort.



Screenshot 1 attached is from the first link and I highlight something else that caught my eye. "This event was presented by AARP Colorado and sponsored by Benefits in Action."



I shot an email to AARP, Benefits in Action, and the Sun asking about this whole thing.



AARP's involvement here is not a surprise. I've written about their advocacy and involvement in left-leaning social causes and legislation (despite AARP's calling itself "nonpartisan"). I mainly wrote them to see what their specific role in this was. As of this posting, I haven't heard back. If I do, I'll update.



Benefits in Action, after reading up on who they were, really caught my eye. Their site is linked third below if you want to go see it. From the page under the "Services" tab, you get the following about what they do. Quoting:



"Benefits in Action is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting our diverse community with the support and resources they need to thrive."



"Providing benefit program application assistance."



"Delivering food to home-bound neighbors in four counties"



"Offering benefit literacy education to neighbors statewide"



Looking over their 2024 Annual Impact Report (linked fourth below) you can see that they've got a pretty good mix of both government, NGO, and nonprofit/foundation support. I took a picture of the list of their supporters from that report and attach it here as screenshot 2.



Clearly, Benefits in Action gets lots of government dollars. Lots of dollars by what I could tell. I didn't chase down every government, but I did send in a CORA request to Adams County Human Services. I asked for contracts and invoices for Benefits In Action that they've signed or paid.



Some of the results (the rest are in my email and I can share if you'd like) are in the fifth link below which is a shareable folder containing a 2024 contract Adams signed with Benefits In Action along with a January 2024, June 2024, and December 2024 invoice. December 2024 is an oddball at about $26K, June 2024 and January 2024 are both about $36K. If I do an average of $32K per month, this works out to Adams County paying about $384K to Benefits in Action. And that's just Adams for one year.



Now, put that next to the video they helped sponsor. Ask yourself, what would someone that gets so much taxpayer money was after with this Sun event, and also whether any of your money went to the Sun.



Screenshot 3 is a list of the questions I sent Benefits In Action via email.





Screenshot 4 is the response I got from Cari Frank, Benefits in Action CEO.



Interesting responses. I did follow up with Ms. Frank for more details on the way in which they can pay without using taxpayer money. Perhaps because I don't run an organization like Benefits in Action I don't know how this works, but my checking account may have several streams of revenue (my pay, a gift at Christmas) which all end up in one big pot.



I don't keep track of which goes where. That is, I don't say that I will only fund a dinner out with my Christmas money, get to the end of the month, and not fill my gas tank because that last $50 was a gift.



As of this posting haven't heard back about this. If I do, I'll follow up.



As for the politics and intent here, I do know that the last part of the email certainly jibes with what the Sun says about its funders not having influence over content.



It would be rank speculation to step outside the statement and say who decided what and how, so I'll not touch on that.** I'll also leave it to you to judge, based on watching the video linked below, whether or not their intent for the video was met.



Regardless of intent, it requires absolutely no speculation to say this. The event that they spend their "discretionary funds" on sure seemed to me to take positions on policy and be politically biased.



If they want to maintain public trust in their not taking political or policy decisions, and continue to get that government money, perhaps they should be more careful where they spend it lest it end up giving the wrong impression.



*Easily leaving one with the question of how Eason would have behaved if it was a Republican.



**For reference, I did write with similar questions to Mr. Eason and Sun editor Dana Coffield. I heard nothing back.



https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/09/watch-social-security-with-rep-brittany-pettersen/



https://states.aarp.org/colorado/





https://www.benefitsinaction.org/



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://9172dac4-6fec-4083-9eec-9c4ad701c1d5.filesusr.com/ugd/ab1509_8053a124ef794355aaec476a8bce19b7.pdf



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1whz0w6A2nvZbaH8OOS7fq5jf0lPDMc7B?usp=sharing

Related:





Among the list of funders for Benefits in Action in the post above, you'll find the "Colorado Attorney General Office of Financial Empowerment". If you, like me, had never heard of this office, you'll find a link below to learn up on it.



https://coag.gov/resources/ofe

Gabel outlines the Walmart plot twist





As Rachel Gabel has it in her article linked first below, Walmart has now "joined the chat" by opening up their own beef processing facility in Olathe, Kansas.



A couple non-contiguous quotes flesh out some detail:**



"Walmart recently opened a 300,000-square foot case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kan., citing their commitment to a more resilient, transparent, and efficient supply chain for Angus beef. This is the first case-ready facility owned and operated by Walmart and brings about 600 jobs to the Olathe area."



and



"The Sustainable Beef, LLC, facility is the newest plant in North America — they processed their first beef in late May — and was built by Schmeeckle Brothers, based in Fort Morgan, Colo. Once online, it has the capacity to process 1,500 head per day. The JBS plant in Greeley, for comparison’s sake, employs 3,100 people and processes 5,600 to 6,000 head per day in their 850,000-square-foot facility."



This is notable because right now the market for meat going to stores is pretty well dominated by four big players: JBS, Tyson, Cargill and National Beef. As Gabel's article alludes to Walmart's entry into the market might be good, might be bad. Time will tell.



Give the article a read in its entirety. Worth the time.



There was one other reason for my posting this and that is to remind you (again) that those actually raising the cattle have little say over the market price and certainly the price you pay at the supermarket. They are also not getting rich off of it; remember how I said the market effectively has 4 large players?



If you know of someone selling their beef locally, consider going straight to them for your beef. If anyone selling beef is reading this and wants to, please give your name and location in case someone wants to contact you in the comments.



**With an interesting paragraph between about Walmart's earlier efforts at entering the packing field with a Nebraska plant that took primals, cut them down, and shipped them out.



https://www.thefencepost.com/news/the-walmart-plot-twist/?fbclid=IwY2xjawOdmj1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFyb205Z2dFU2w1UHoxalBkc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHuwczl5HViZd1RpAR2NwCmsjD2ku2p6AeHkWYhySLhTmho9OjUhkbU8S3rp__aem_gSgOlT_wINWcBY3AK6iSlA&brid=mfP_fqKOg6aNnPw0Hb-WJQ

Realigning a cobble path -- a how to

That time of the week again. It’ll be the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

My home landscape is my “Leaves of Grass”; I have been working on it, refining and changing, since I bought my house 10 years ago. As of right now, it’s a lot like a mullet haircut: business in the front and party in the back. I have the nicely laid out decorative xeric plants decorating the front view while the backyard is mostly given over to things I can let run a little wilder, enjoy, and eat (like my small-fruit empire, pollinator patch, and vegetable beds).

As I have added to and changed the garden, I’ve focused on semi-permanent design, front and back. I want the hardscape to be something I don’t have to continually upkeep, but I want it to be plastic enough that I can change things as needed. My little cobble path (inspired by a similar one in an Asian garden in the Denver Botanic Gardens) is a perfect example.

I thought I would share the process with you in case you wanted to try making one of your own.

Picture 1 shows the beginnings of how I realigned the path in between my rabbitbrush and fernbush so it could actually be used even in summer. Originally the path ran farther to the right and the rabbitbrush completely overgrew it as it got older.

What you see in the picture is the original path pulled up, the red breeze** scooted to the side on the right, and the 3/4” rock scooted over to the left. I used the sledge as a tamper to tamp down the earth and what dust/rock remained under the new path. The tamping is important to forestall settling.

There are many ways you can edge your cobble path, but I have limited funds and thus need to use the materials I already have on hand to keep costs down. Version 1 of the front yard had a dry stream bed lined with cobbles ranging from 4” up to 12”, but this design proved unworkable because it was a leaf trap requiring lots of maintenance to keep it clear of debris.

Over time I have repurposed those cobbles to other uses and edging is a great use. If you follow suit and build a path like this, you’re not required to use cobbles, you can use plastic, steel, a soldier course of bricks or pavers. What you use doesn’t matter so much as the fact that you use something. If you don’t the rocks you line your path will slough off at the sides.

Pictures 2a and 2b show the edging lined up to outline the path. I bed them in more of that red breeze. Look closely at picture 2c and you’ll see how I put red breeze on both sides of the cobbles. If you use pavers, cobbles, or something like that, you’ll need support on both sides if you don’t want it to move. I use the same sledge to pack the breeze around my edging. Once the path is built, you’ll have material piled up on the inside edge of the edging, I then remember to pile up some material on the outside too. Matching forces on both sides remember to equalize them! You couldn’t drive a car over it, but it’ll stand up to foot traffic this way.

Now to fill in the field. The whole idea is to put in smaller cobbles with slightly rounded sides and pack the breeze in around them so a little dome sticks up from each. Picture 3a shows this in progress. I put a bed of about 1” of breeze down, I put the cobbles on top, and then spread more around on top of it. Picture 3b is a close up of one of the cobbles I used showing you how I picked the domed side to lay up. Depending on the thickness/shape of any given rock you may need to hollow out the bed of breeze or add some. This keeps the surface of the cobbles roughly uniform in height across varying rock size.

One last tip on this: you can play with spacing a little, but I wouldn’t recommend going too close with your cobbles. You need a certain minimum amount of breeze between each so they pack and stay put. Good news is this isn’t actual cement, so if you have a problem, you can always dig back up and change, even years later.

Lastly, pictures 4a and 4b show the finished product, completely filled in with breeze. The whole idea is to end up with a textured path with the domes of rock sticking out of the background material. Given the rock chips, I don’t know that I’d walk barefoot on this, but the Asian garden path that inspired it was apparently meant exactly for that. You are to walk on it and feel each rock as part of meditation (if memory serves). I don’t miss the meditating though, don’t do it, I just like the look.

Some water poured over top will help “set” the breeze. Give it a couple days to percolate and dry, brush on and/or brush off the breeze from the rocks, hit it with some more water and you’re good. It will achieve its full strength after a few weeks of rain and sun. The image heading this post is how the path looks as I write this in early December.

This technique of building a path is pretty adaptable. As you can see in picture 5, I have used it with 12” square pavers (and this one with the pavers is strong enough to handle rock-filled wheelbarrow traffic) as well as embedding cobbles as an impromptu edging.

You will not get the hardness of concrete. You will not get the look or sturdiness of a brick patio (when done right), but you get strong enough and you get something that, as I just showed, can more readily be moved or changed as needed.

If you have similar or decide to try it, please feel free to put up a picture in the comments to show us what you have or did!

That’s it for today! Enjoy the rest of your Friday and back at it Sunday!

**My landscape supplier calls their decomposed rock (everything from dust up to small chips mixed together) “[Color] Breeze”. This is a great product for semi-permanent things in the garden because it can be dug out with hand tools, reused, and when wet and packed sets up almost like concrete.