There's been a lot of chatter both on social media and in a couple articles discussing the cost of reintroducing wolves, especially relative to the original Blue Book estimate.

The difference is quite striking. The current number I have seen, in terms of cost, for wolf reintroduction is about $8 million (see the first link below). Screenshot 1 is the original 2020 Blue Book estimate of the cost. It comes from the second link below. The total estimate to date would be $2.4 million, about 25% of actual.

When I read about this underestimate, I decided to do some digging because, while numbers are important, the process and your role in it are just as important to know. I spoke and emailed with a fair number of people at the legislative staff office and got some insight into how they prepare their estimates.

Let's start with that. In the post following this one, I'll delve more into a discussion of who is responsible for what.

Despite how it may appear with the disparity in the estimate vs. reality above, there is a process that the legislative staff follow. The first thing I want to point you to is the legislative staff's Fiscal Impact Statements. These are prepared for all ballot measures and go into more depth than the Blue Book summary. Prior to voting, if you have doubts about something, don't just stop at the Blue Book, swing over to look at these statements.

The website where you can find any Fiscal Impact Statement is linked fourth below, and the fifth link is to the one for Prop 114. At this point, looking over the old statement for Prop 114 won't tell you anything new, but it will help illuminate some of how the legislative staff did their figuring.

The legislative staff was kind enough to share some of their method with me.

Simplifying things a great deal, the legislative staff begin their estimation by reaching out (when possible and appropriate) to the department that will be tagged with responsibility for whatever a ballot measure or bill requires. That agency prepares an estimate of all the things they'll need and the costs associated with that.

The estimate then comes back to the legislative staff. At that point the staff sits down and reviews the estimate, giving what I heard termed a "sniff test". That is, the estimates are checked. Sometimes it's just a sense of reasonableness, but I know from looking at other fiscal estimates that the legislative staff will also reach out to outside contractors to see about prices and/or ways to accomplish the same thing as the state department using different equipment. Point being that their numbers are not a stab in the dark.

If you would like to see the estimates on both what would be needed and the costs provided back to legislative staff by DNR/CPW, you will find the documentation in the fifth link below. It's to a shared online folder.

The three documents represent what DNR/CPW were thinking at the time, a peek behind the curtain flaws and all. These are the numbers that informed the legislative staff and that ultimately went into the Blue Book and Fiscal Impact Statement.

In part 2, we'll talk about responsibility for the disparity between the predictions and reality.

**I wrote a primer a little bit back. If you need a reminder or instructions, you'll find that linked third below.

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/news/colorado-wolf-restoration-program-costs-rise/article_b2d92992-974d-4737-9a2c-ab5bde8c96b0.html

https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/blue_book_english_for_web_2020_1.pdf

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/get-involved-with-crafting-blue-book?utm_source=publication-search

https://leg.colorado.gov/content/fiscal-impact-statements

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1W5mMwMMrtXmEVQOz6u9SY6UL8v5lTKKP?usp=sharing

In the previous post, I discussed the legislative staff's method for estimating the cost of wolf reintroduction. It is fair to generalize from that example; that is, from discussions and emails with legislative staff, the process outlined before is the usual one for other ballot measures.



In this post, I want to discuss responsibility. Who owns the problem?



In one sense, and to be fair to everyone involved, no one owns this problem entirely. The story here is less of one about someone's screwup than it is a lesson in the nature of forecasting and inter-agency chatting. Forecasting the future is dicey and it's all the more so when you start going out years into the future, something the legislative council staff did for their estimates of wolf reintroduction costs.



Still, as we'll see, there is some responsibility to be borne by multiple groups. The elected officials on the Joint Committee for the Legislative Council bears some.* They are, in fact, the ultimate deciders. The buck stops with them: a 2/3rds vote from the committee can change the language that goes in the Blue Book.



If you want to see how the committee voted on the various amendments to the language, check out the first link below. It's a summary of the presentation of the Blue Book summary by legislative council staff to the committee, a list of votes, and a list of amendments.



As I had it in post 1, the legislative staff followed a process to arrive at their published estimate. They didn't just pull numbers out of the air. In my opinion, their process is a reasonable one and they (mostly--more in a sec) did their due diligence.





To the extent that they bear responsibility here, it is in not listening to some commenters on Blue Book drafts, not weighing their comments enough.



I also think that they can reasonably be faulted for not being painfully clear in telling readers the boundaries of their work: that forecasts get less reliable the farther out you look, and that all their estimates are speculative.



Regarding the former, I refer you to screenshots 2a and 2b from the second link below (the comments start on p 11). In both, I highlight that more than one person was telling the legislative council staff up til their final draft that the cost for wolf reintroduction would be much higher than the staff estimated. One commenter even referred to a program in Wyoming to give his higher number.





I want to now, in the interest of fairness, balance that against what you see in screenshot 3. It is a screengrab from the same link, but further down (if you scroll down past page 11 you'll get to where the edit tracking bubbles pop up in the right hand margin). You'll note that legislative staff are receptive to comments and changes.

You will also note in that same screenshot the following amended sentence: "Costs will be paid from hunting and fishing license fees or appropriations made by the General Assembly. Actual expenditureswill depend on the details of the plan developed by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and the amount of livestock losses caused by wolves."



Clearly both point to the legislative staff being open to changes and also giving a nod to the fact that their numbers might be off depending on what the future holds.



It's not fair, since we can't read minds, to say that the legislative council staff was ignoring those who said costs would be higher than they predicted, but, in keeping with what I wrote near the top, it is fair to say that they did not weight those comments enough and that they were not forceful enough in how they characterized their fiscal estimates. You see some glimmers, but glimmers is all that they were.



I believe the public should have been told in big flashing words** that what the legislative council staff produced is a speculative forecast, and that it was subject to change, change by a significant amount the farther in the future you go.



Think about it: how much do you trust the forecast for Monday? How much do you trust it for Saturday?



Whatever the legislative council does, I want you to remember this. What you see in fiscal notes and the Blue Book is an estimate. An estimate that has a basis, but that is still just a guess. Also, remember that the estimate is pretty worthless beyond the first year.



Outside of that first year, I think the best rule to hold to is one that you can say about any sort of construction: it's going to take (a lot) longer and be (a lot) more expensive than you thought.



*See "Related" below.



**This is, incidentally, what I wrote them in my comments on the Blue Book draft language for the current "free" school lunch referred measures we'll vote on this Fall.





https://leg.colorado.gov/content/e26ede41b4fa2933872585d8006467ba-hearing-summary





https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/initiative%2520referendum_prop%20114%20final%20lc%20packet.pdf





I want to wrap up with what I started with.



Get involved by staying up on draft Blue Book language and adding your comments. There are no guarantees that what you say will make it into the language, or that, even if it did, it would matter, but I can guarantee you that NOT participating guarantees nothing you think is important will be in Blue Book.



As in my guide in part 1 today, the best way to do this is to go to the link below, scroll down just a little and then sign up for updates on ballot analysis by clicking on the blue box labeled "Subscribe to Ballot Analysis Mailing Lists".



https://leg.colorado.gov/BallotAnalysis