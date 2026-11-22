The Secretary of State's Office dismisses my campaign finance complaint against Front Range Passenger Rail





I wrote about a campaign finance complaint against Front Range Passenger Rail back in early October this year. That newsletter is linked first below if you want to see more about it.



As will probably not surprise you, the same Secretary of State's Office that chased Unite for Colorado to the ends of the earth, the same one that had to be forced by a judge to do their job and pursue a campaign finance complaint against their fellow Democrats in Pueblo, dismissed my complaint against FRPR.



Their reason? A technicality. You see, despite acknowledging that they knew a ballot measure was upcoming, FRPR didn't violate the law about spending your money on a political campaign to benefit themselves because they hadn't technically passed the measure yet.



Oh, and the Secretary of State's Office turned a blind eye to the nature of advertisements on social media, namely that they exist forever, even past campaign deadlines.



More in an op ed I wrote for Complete Colorado below.



And now a moment of silence for our state knowing the woman who headed this office for years is now moving on and moving up to become our new AG.





https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/cprs-daley-leaves-out-an-important?utm_source=publication-search



https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2026/11/11/front-range-passenger-rail-passes-marketing-buck-to-taxpayers-podium/

What is the Early Intervention Services Trust Fund (EIST)?

As part of researching for another story, I came across something interesting in the state’s TOPS spreadsheets.**

The image heading this post is from a search of revenue coming in to the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. What I noted was several private health insurance companies paying the Department on a regular basis (and not small amounts either) for something labeled as “Permanent and Trust Additions”.

I got curious, and, following the maxim that if I don’t know others don’t too, I decided to do some looking.

The first link below is to the Department’s page for the EIST program. In broad strokes the idea of the program is to get children with developmental disabilities help and support (along with families) as soon as possible, the theory being that early identification and support produces the best possible outcomes for these children.

Per the Department’s budget recommendations for the current fiscal year linked second below, the top 5 services sought and paid for are (quoting--with the bizarre addition of Queen’s English intact): “...speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and behavioural/developmental interventions, such as those targeting social and emotional skills.”

Personally, early intervention strikes me as a wise idea. I am not by any means an expert in the field, but I know early intervention is used successfully with a wide variety of problems children have. I also know that young minds are more adaptable than older ones. It strikes me that getting in there early is a savings in the long run, in addition to being of greater benefit to the individual who has the disability.

All states are required to identify and get services to eligible children by federal law (the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act-IDEA-Part C which I link to third below), but the feds do not require Colorado to fund and operate it as we have chosen to do. Colorado’s model has been one of insurers paying into the state and the state doling out the money.

HB08-1404 (I cannot find the bill’s webpage due to its age, but if you want to see the statute see the fourth link below) is where that story begins.

Colorado chose to fund early intervention by requiring private insurance companies to pay into a state run trust fund which then paid out to providers for evaluations and services.

Doing things this way meant that the state was able to meet their goal of making sure that no parent (whether they needed to or not) would go out of pocket to pay for intervention services. I cannot find any contemporaneous literature or legislative declarations on the topic, but I imagine that the thinking was that fewer road blocks to intervention (in their minds) meant more of it--an idea I can understand.

HB22-1295, which created the Department of Early Childhood (and which is linked fifth below) along with the infrastructure for Universal Pre-K, moved the trust fund into the Department. That’s why the revenue is listed as going there.

The early intervention program is not immune to the state’s recent budget problems. The second link below--the budget recommendations I quote from above--you get a clear sense of the issues this program faces.

Another quote gives the program’s recent fiscal history:

“The Joint Budget Committee (JBC) sustained EI [early intervention] services in FY 2024-25 by approving a $2.0 million General Fund reallocation from HCPF’s [Department of Health Care Policy and Financing--the state’s Medicaid administrator among other things] underspend in Targeted Case Management (TCM) to CDEC for that same fiscal year. The JBC reallocated these funds after CDEC identified a need to reduce their EI spending to maintain a balanced budget for FY 2024-25. This infusion of funds enabled EI services to continue uninterrupted through June 30, 2025, thereby avoiding the immediate need for budget-balancing measures. The JBC requested the Department to explore cost containment strategies for implementation in FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27, with a target of reducing costs by $1 million.”

The document then proceeds to detail the cost cutting measures they plan to undertake. I’ll leave that to peruse, but there’s one interesting idea that came up. Quoting one final time:

“CDEC [Colorado Department of Early Childhood] in collaboration with the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF), is exploring the option of having Medicaid cover all EI services by paying into the EI Services Trust (EIST) for Medicaid-enrolled children, or, if the EIST is not feasible, by creating an EI billing code. This collaboration is currently underway, with HCPF taking the first steps to explore Medicaid contributions to the EIST. HCPF originally submitted a request to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to determine whether this strategy would be allowed. CMS responded with follow-up questions in June 2025 and an additional set of questions in late August. HCPF submitted answers to the most EI Budget Balancing recommendations, FY 2026-27 9 recent questions on October 10, 2025. The discussion regarding an EI billing code will continue until CMS determines the allowability for Medicaid to pay into the EIST. CDEC and HCPF are committed to ongoing collaboration to ensure follow-up to continue to move this strategy forward.”

What they’re saying is that they’re going to try and follow a time-worn strategy in Colorado: they will try to shift some costs to Medicaid for EI services onto the feds by trying to get full payment out of Medicaid. I.e. they’ll try to get Medicaid to pay for all EI services for Medicaid-enrolled kids and do so by moving Medicaid money into the trust fund that other private insurers pay into (or by letting them parse EI services out separately).

That’s about the limit of what I could find and what I know given my current resources to put to the problem. I know from other topics like this that it’s a pitiful introduction, so I’d love to have you fill in some pieces in the comments if you have more information or thoughts on things.

**TOPS is Transparency Online Project, an effort to put the state’s finances online. On one site you can see the state’s expenses, essentially its checkbook register, and, on the other, which I mention here, state revenues ( a list of who’s paying in).

https://cdec.colorado.gov/early-intervention-for-infants-and-toddlers

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uG7x9egv7hPvmrINhbDXWrpse8TYdpRA/view?fbclid=IwY2xjawVkSGBleHRuA2FlbQIxMABwZG9mAWJyaWQRMUtqOEhwUWdQbGo1ajhseHFzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEff7rwUDqx3FP2uxynRK4iehbJLTq4ZqiNC71znbGkLBvEbvqcE-GxTFf5aHo_aem_EXTwl-qXcs4msC9w8qYa2g

https://sites.ed.gov/idea/idea-files/part-c-ta-resources-vision-intro/

https://law.justia.com/codes/colorado/2024/title-26-5/early-childhood-programs-and-services/article-3/part-4/section-26-5-3-409/

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb22-1295