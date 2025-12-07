While the PUC speeds up electrification, the Colorado Dems are making sure any new gas-fired equipment will be more expensive.





Couple of big items about energy and energy prices came out in relatively short order this last week. The first, linked first below, was about the PUC’s recent ruling about electrification. A couple non-contiguous quotes flesh this out.



“The Public Utilities Commission on Monday finalized a state Clean Heat framework requiring Xcel and other utilities supplying natural gas for home and building heating to cut the carbon emissions from their systems by 41% in 10 years. The utilities are expected to reach 100% decarbonization of building heating by 2050, an ambitious goal celebrated by the environmental and clean energy groups who had pushed for an even faster schedule.”



“Some of the emissions cuts can come from tightening up pipeline and home distribution to prevent leaks of methane that are a super-generator of greenhouse gases because of how long they last in the atmosphere. But the majority of cuts will need to come from more effective overhauls of home and building heating systems, replacing natural gas-burning furnaces with electric-driven heat pumps and other clean heating devices. There are also plenty of gains to be had from accelerating installation of more efficient appliances and home insulation, advocates say.”

Will someone from the state come to take your gas appliances like your furnace? This is where things get sticky. When a PUC decision like this comes down, the temptation is for people to retreat to their various ideological corners and yell accusations.

The reality, at least as I see it, is that the state knows who to regulate and who to not. As we saw in COVID, regulating individuals is costly and difficult. Regulating large industries who serve individuals is much more feasible.

Is the state going to come to your house? No. The state will regulate utilities and let the utilities’ choices circumscribe what you can do. Quoting from Jake Fogelman’s report on the PUC’s decision (an excellent counterpoint to the Sun’s liberal coverage by the way, I linked to it second below):

“So much of the state’s climate policy over the years has been obscured by regulatory jargon and euphemisms— ‘Clean Energy Plans,’ ‘Clean Heat Plans,’ ‘Beneficial Electrification,’ etc. —so allow me to speak frankly about what the PUC just codified and what it means for ratepayers. A 41 percent reduction in GHG emissions, let alone 100 percent, from the gas distribution network will necessarily require removing customers from the system. There’s simply no other way around it. Utilities like Xcel, Black Hills, and Atmos may be able to nibble around the edges of the target by relying on recovered methane, improved pipeline leak detection and repair, and other non-demand-destroying strategies, but such approaches will not be enough to comply with state law. This all but guarantees that gas customers around the state will soon face higher utility bills to subsidize households into switching from gas to electric heating and appliances, particularly if the first tranche of Clean Heat Plan proceedings is any guide.”

They won’t take your stuff, they’ll limit your choices and coerce you to pay for others to voluntarily give up gas appliances.

Turning now to the second, and perhaps less well known story, it looks as though some 2023 legislative chickens have come home to roost in Colorado.

According to the KKTV article linked third below, starting in January replacement gas-fired appliances like furnaces and water heaters in Colorado are going to be more expensive. The reason?

HB23-1161 (linked fourth below). This 2023 bill established new emissions standards on gas-fired appliances in Colorado. Quoting the KKTV article, this law “... prohibits the sale of certain types of furnaces and water heaters, instead requiring sellers to sell appliances that are in compliance with low nitrogen oxide output requirements.”

The estimates for the increase in price for the appliances that comply with this law is, at least according to the HVAC supplier quoted in the article, about 20 to 30 percent higher than other models.

Get the feeling that the state gets you coming and going? You’re not alone.

What can you do about this? Besides sharing the information about the 2023 law with anyone that is thinking of a new furnace and/or water heater so they can get their stuff now, besides writing a thank you email to the 2023 law’s sponsors, check out the second post today for information on how to speak at the January 14th meeting of the PUC to give them your thoughts.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/02/colorado-natural-gas-emissions-caps-xcel/



https://i2i.org/puc-establishes-new-clean-heat-targets-designed-to-crack-down-on-natural-gas/



https://www.kktv.com/2025/12/03/furnace-water-heater-replacement-costs-go-up-coloradans/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb23-1161

Related:

If it’s not something either would admit out loud, I’m betting the Colorado Sun is one of the news outlets of choice for our state government and the Colorado Democrats.

The “why” behind that claim is well illustrated by piece written by the Colorado Sun’s resident environmental advocate (oops! “reporter”) Michael Booth which I link to below.

You’ll note a whole lot of reader questions are answered by essentially letting Colorado government official Will Toor give us all the party talking points.

No seeking of outside confirmation, no seeking of outside opinion (say for example the Jake Fogelman’s report which I link to in the post above).

Just dutifully sharing what our government wants you to know.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/12/05/colorado-natural-gas-phaseout-reader-questions/

Give the PUC a piece of your mind--either Wed 12/10 or Wed 1/14





The previous post was (partly) about the PUC’s recent decision on natural gas. If you haven’t read it or aren’t familiar, the context will be helpful.



At the end of that post, I mentioned this post as containing info on what you can do if you don’t like 3 unelected political cronies of Jared Polis intruding into your home.



The PUC holds one monthly meeting where you can go and comment to the commissioners about any particular issue on your mind. Either one is the perfect chance for you to give them your thoughts on their recent natural gas decision.



The closest meeting will be on Wed 12/10/2025. That’s not that far off, so if you plan to go, don’t delay in signing up. Note that this meeting is your chance to speak to the PUC in person. The meeting is in downtown Denver.



The easiest way to sign up is through the following link:



https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ZzAxAUIDS4qa6GkGxsdnbA#/registration



The next closest meeting, the one I had planned to attend because it was the closest in-person PUC meeting I could get to (though apparently it’s now virtual only because of construction), will be on Wed 1/14/2026.



I would share a link to register for that one, but there is none. If you plan to come to the Jan meeting virtually, you’ll have to wait. I wrote to the PUC to ask about signing up to testify for January and was told that (copying from my email with link intact):



“Registration for public comment in advance is encouraged, but not required. The registration link will be posted the Friday before the hearing and can be accessed from the PUC Calendar. Comments may not be about any matter currently before the Commission, which includes any topic on the agenda for that meeting and comments specific to any currently pending proceeding.”



So I will set a reminder to check Fri 1/9/2026 and sign up then. I will be posting a reminder here about that meeting along with my planned comment.



If you can’t attend either, but would like to know about other ways to give the PUC your thoughts, I will share something else I got in my email. Quoting again with links intact:



“Additionally, I wanted to share other ways to submit public comments, and please reference a Proceeding Number:

Submit written comments using the Commission’s online form

Submit through email at dora_puc_website@state.co.us

Mail comments to the Commission’s offices at: Colorado Public Utilities Commission, 1560 Broadway, Suite 250, Denver, CO 80202

Calling (303) 869-3490 to leave oral comments (English and Spanish options)

Public comment hearing information is available on the PUC Calendar or https://puc.colorado.gov/puccalendar

Related:





This was in the first post for today, but thought it worthwhile to give it special mention.



I recopied the link for Jake Fogelman’s piece about the PUC ruling below for convenience and because I think you will find it helpful in writing your own comment for the PUC.



https://i2i.org/puc-establishes-new-clean-heat-targets-designed-to-crack-down-on-natural-gas/

Make a statement with your CO Gives Day gift





Colorado Gives Day is coming up officially on 12/9. I don’t care so much who you give to as that you give in such a way that makes a statement.



I have written about how the Colorado Gives Day Foundation and FirstBank are both quite politically active (see the first link below).



I’m not saying, and I didn’t say before, that they are going to take your money (in whole or in part) and put it to political causes you don’t like, but I am saying that you should give your money directly to whatever organization you’d like.



When you do so I urge you to write in an email to Colorado Gives Day Foundation and/or First Bank and tell them that you’re giving money and circumventing them for their mixing in politics.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/colorado-gives-and-first-bank-are?utm_source=publication-search