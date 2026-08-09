How much does it cost to have Democrats appear at your press event? I bet Giffords knows.

The article linked below is an Aurora Sentinel piece on a group of Democrats giving a panel discussion with Giffords on (quoting from the piece), “... efforts to tackle gun violence at the federal, state and community level.”

I’ll leave it to you to read the article. It goes just about how you’d imagine: lots of talk about increased gun control measures in Colorado, fighting Trump and MAGA, etc.

I need to say up front that part of the following is pure speculation on my part, but it’s not wild speculation pulled down from thin air.

If you go to the state’s TRACER campaign finance disclosure database (see the second link below) and look up who Giffords is giving money to, you’ll see a pretty decent-sized contribution in early May to the Colorado Democratic Party.

That’s attached as screenshot 1. I highlighted the row with this contribution.

Then not more than 3 months later we have a presser with Giffords herself, Hickenlooper, Jena Griswold, Monica Duran, and Bianka Emerson (president of Colorado Black Women for Political Action) all talking about gun violence.

I can’t help but figure this is related, that $3000 is the going rate for having Griswold, Hick and others show up to your event to talk about whatever you’d like. If you arranged it ahead of time, I bet you could even get them to bring their guitars, sing a little, and perhaps do some balloon animals for the kids.

As I say, it’s pure speculation that this donation led to this particular event, but it’s not speculation to say that the Colorado Democrats are in thrall to gun control money like Giffords.

With the political power in this state being as it is, these groups see an opportunity. Those running the state are always happy to have the money, and clearly want to make those donating happy.

Would that our constitutional rights weren’t for sale.

https://sentinelcolorado.com/metro/griswold-and-hickenlooper-vow-action-on-gun-violence-ahead-of-colorado-november-vote/

https://tracer.sos.colorado.gov/PublicSite/Homepage.aspx

Related:

Anyone interested in starting a fund to donate money so that some of the statewide office holders like

Jena Griswold

John Hickenlooper

Jared Polis

Phil Weiser

Michael Bennet

Would come out to the far Eastern Plains for something besides a carefully controlled and choreographed press event? That they might have to face unscripted questions from people they supposedly serve?

Guessing we’ll have to have more cash than Giffords paid.

Glenwood Springs City Council, Mayor (at the instigation of the city attorney) bring city power down on a private business over ICE beef.





The Colorado Sun article details a recent vote by the Glenwood Springs City Council and Mayor (acting on the advice of their counsel) to sue a private business because, to quote the article, it would be “... a less expensive option to try to avoid a head-on legal fight with the federal government.”



A paragraph from higher up gives more detail:



“Glenwood Springs City Council members voted Thursday to sue the owner of the building where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is running a short-term detention facility in violation of city zoning rules, hoping to avoid a more risky legal confrontation with the federal government as it attempts to stop the operation.”



I don’t know if you’ve followed the stories over the last little bit but Glenwood has a lot of heartburn over the ICE detention center that has been there since 2003. They are absolutely itching to get rid of it.



Rather than take the fight to ICE, rather than risk federal ire, the city is taking the brave stance of suing the landlord to get him out, this following the advice of their attorney.



I won’t duplicate my thoughts on this here. I got angry enough to write an open email to the city attorney, city council, and mayor which has just about all I was wanting to say on the matter. That email follows the link.



If you live in Glenwood and/or know someone who does who finds this sort of thing objectionable too, follow suit and send along to





CityCouncil@cogs.us

kjh@mountainlawfirm.com

https://coloradosun.com/2026/08/07/glenwood-springs-leaders-vote-to-sue-landlord-of-ice-detention-center-in-state-court/

Email follows:

An Open Letter to the Glenwood Springs City Council, Mayor, and City Attorney Concerning Attacking a Private Business Over Your Disagreement With the Federal Govt

Hello to all,

My name is Cory Gaines. I do not live in Glenwood Springs (I live on the Eastern Plains of Colorado), but I felt moved to write to you and publish this letter after reading about your recent recommendation/vote covered in the article linked below.

For those reading this who haven’t yet read the article, the City of Glenwood Springs, after receiving this as counsel from their attorney, decided that instead of taking their concerns to the Federal Government, they would sue (here I quote the article “...the landlord [of the building housing the ICE office] in state court, a less expensive option to try to avoid a head-on legal fight with the federal government.”

We all have our opinions about ICE and immigration enforcement. I am not here to try and change anyone’s feelings about that. I write instead with some deep concerns about how you are pursuing your agenda regarding ICE.

This move is one of expedience, not justice. It is convenience not morality. This is like beating up a child because you can’t get their parent to do what you want.



Remove the context of immigration and anyone’s feelings about Trump, and what you have here is the full power (and budget) of a municipality directed against a private business because they engaged in a legal contract with someone you all don’t like.



I hope everyone reading this understands that. In the City of Glenwood Springs, if they don’t like something, and you are an easier target than the party they have a real conflict with, be ready for them to come at you. If they don’t like who you engage in lawful business with, be ready for them to use the city budget, resources, and attorney to take from you.



Would that we all had such “courage”, such audacity, and such power.



C