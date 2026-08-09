Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
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Colorado voters are being tricked into signing billionaire-backed petitions (Opinion)

I assume you've read the above guest opinion published in the Denver Post August 6, 2026.

Poor Cecelia.

Regardless of who sponsors these awful petitions I wonder if she knows why they are circulated? I wonder if she knows the state legislature uses the Imitative process to accomplish the same goal and the state legislature is itself a "billionaire" with the power to tax citizen income. Ms. Thorn isn't fooling anyone with her phony liberal outrage.

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