Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
5h

The point of climate change is to shut down fossil fuels, not deal with emissions.

The nail has been hit! Bravo, the Emperor has no clothes...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tamara's avatar
Tamara
4h

Just completed 2 licensing inspections this week. I’ve had 7 inspectors in 6 years and I run two “out of the box” programs (nature based and mobile based). We have a waiting list of 210 for 32 spots. Every year becomes more challenging and frustrating and this year they added the burden of a health consultant for licensed family daycares. If you have a child on meds, a nurse has to visit monthly. So do you exclude the child or take on the added monthly cost? I want to push back but I’m starting to get tired and am afraid of the backlash. We run stellar programs but they only seek to find something wrong. My husband is deployed to the PNW for fire season April-October and hasn’t completed his fingerprint check renewal because he’s not home. She wrote it up. Not sure how she expects it to be resolved in 20 days if he’s away? Sorry for the long post. I appreciate your articles and information on how to get involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Cory Gaines and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture