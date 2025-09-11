The point of climate change is to shut down fossil fuels, not deal with emissions.

I don't know the full story, but apparently someone (or some entity) proposed a nuclear power reactor be sited at DIA. The idea, per the Sun article at bottom, was quickly quashed.

I am loathe to speak with too much conviction about the DIA saga since I'm not too familiar with all the dynamics. What is pretty obvious from the article that there are multiple concerns residents had. Quoting the article:

"...Why waste money on an unproven, enormously expensive, extremely toxic nuclear power plant, with no place in the nation accepting the eventual radioactive waste, in a spot with hundreds of thousands of neighbors and 100 million visiting passengers a year?" *

I'm not too surprised. Nuclear power, especially if Chernobyl and 3 Mile Island are top of mind, can be scary. It does carry risks. Everything does.

While I may not know too much of the dynamics in this particular situation, and while I recognize that there are those who have fears about nuclear energy with regards to its safety, etc., I can't also help but think that part of the problem with nuclear energy is that it's not wearing Birkenstocks and smelling of patchouli.

That is, it's not renewables.

My intuition here is based on experience. I have written multiple times in the past (with attached documentation) showing how many environmentalists see the only solution to climate change as an immediate and total shutdown of fossil fuel extraction, production, and use. I also have watched the years-long fight the Independence Institute had in getting the state to recognize nuclear energy as "clean", thus a viable alternative which could sit alongside renewables.

Reality can be harsh in terms of making plain what is possible and what isn't. When I was younger, I played soccer a few years. No matter how much I wanted to fit in, it wasn't for me. Wish as I might, I am not the fleet-footed gazelle type that sport requires.

The same goes for our power grid. No matter how much wishing and wanting we do the reality is plain: for the present and near-term future, we cannot maintain our current standard of living without some sort of non-renewables baseline generation.** There is no seamless transition to renewables on the horizon.

If we are to continue to maintain our current standard of living while at the same time not emitting as much carbon, we need some type of baseline generation like nuclear where we can generate electricity without fossil fuel combustion.

But there's the rub isn't it?

We're boxed in by some in the environmental movement who will not countenance any path save their own. Whether or not the DIA reactor is a good idea or not based on its merits, if people are shutting these sorts of things down based on wanting to go immediately to renewables only, they're being shortsighted.

Let's hope their shortsightedness doesn't end up costing us all.

**And speaking of standard of living, now is as good a time as any to remind you that fossil fuels have many other applications besides power generation. Like to eat? Natural gas is a major component of many fertilizers.

https://coloradosun.com/2025/08/20/dia-nuclear-power-study-shelved/

In the post above, I truncated the Sun quote I used. The full quote is:

"[Denver City Council member Stacie] Gilmore said her constituents’ objections and questions were the same as those of reporters and environmental justice advocates who queried DIA chief Phil Washington and Mayor Mike Johnston at the Aug. 6 news conference launching the study: Why waste money on an unproven, enormously expensive, extremely toxic nuclear power plant, with no place in the nation accepting the eventual radioactive waste, in a spot with hundreds of thousands of neighbors and 100 million visiting passengers a year?"

I just thought it notable (and wanted to call it to your attention) that the reporters and environmental justice advocates all asked the same things.

Hmmm ...

Colorado's regulatory burden on childcare.

A reader tip led to a fair bit of talking and looking at how our state's regulations are playing out for childcare and preschool providers.

I summarized what I found in a recent op ed. Linked below.

If you wonder why our state has a shortage of available slots in childcare, the outsized regulatory burden and difficulties in trying to enforce/navigate the regulations plays a big part.

And this is assuming that everyone is wanting the system to work (which I find by and large is the case).

More in the op ed.

https://completecolorado.com/2025/09/04/regulatory-burden-colorado-childcare-providers/