“Contrary to common assumptions that mass violence might help unite a young and influential voting bloc in favor of stricter gun control, the study shows that the political and gender divide over gun control is deepening.”



Whose assumptions about young adults’ views are they? How common are those assumptions?



They’re CPR reporter Jenny Brundin’s, and, I daresay, likely those of CPR and many other left-leaning outlets.



They’re as common as the people that reporters like her are talking to, or as common as the noise generated by gun control activists is, provided you never discipline yourself to ask questions or seek other opinions.**



Assuming a false consensus is a fault in reasoning so common as to have a name and an infographic as you can see in the image that heads this post.



I highlighted this particular person’s definition in red, but I believe it’s just as correct to extend this beyond one person projecting their belief onto others. I think it’s just as easy to develop a false consensus for a group provided you only listen to the stories of some of its members. For instance, you could spend your time focusing on and amplifying the views of those that believe that tighter gun control will result in less gun violence, while not asking random young adults or those who you know will have different views.



That’s how you arrive at the “common” assumption that young people would unite in their desire for tighter gun restrictions.



Whether intentional or not, the media all too often operates in this feedback loop where some views capture the attention of a reporter more than others do. When the people in that subgroup see their views as the only ones amplified, they are bolstered in the belief that not only are their views the right ones, they’re the only ones. This makes them even more loud, even more strident in pushing their agenda which drives the media to cover them more.



And once again ‘round the circle we go.



A better approach would be one involving more care and attention by the reporter to what they write. It may take more time, yes, it may require establishing relationships with people you wouldn’t otherwise, but full coverage of an issue (along with not letting your news outlet be co-opted by activists) necessitates it.



**Something I have noted Brundin doing multiple times, an example of one about young people and gun control is linked second below.



https://www.cpr.org/2025/10/29/cu-boulder-study-mass-shooting-fears-gun-policy-polarization/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/cmc-asks-for-some-of-its-previous?utm_source=publication-search

Paying more to get the government to go faster? What do you think?

Would you pay more for better, faster service? As you can see by the image heading this post, it seems that many would.** I know, in general and depending on amounts, I would.

The Sum and Substance article linked at bottom presents an interesting rulemaking out of the Colorado Water Quality Control Division. Quoting the article:

“Colorado water-quality regulators agreed Tuesday to raise permitting fees by 13% to 14% in exchange for taking steps to speed up the process and reduce permitting backlogs that now affect 46% of applicants.”

I guess the decision for the people who spoke at the rulemaking hearing in favor of this result was one where they’d trade more cost for better, faster service.

As a quick side note, this wasn’t the only proposal. Quoting again:

“... several [groups/people who offered comment at the hearings] asked the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission for regulatory changes that they believe will ensure an improvement in permitting and give them more chance for them to let the state know when it proposes provisions that they consider infeasible.”

I know little about the water quality permitting process. You can say the same about this board itself. There’s more in the article which I’ll leave you to read if you’re interested, but I will keep this post to a simpler aspect of this whole rule change, one I feel more confident to speak on.

When it comes to government service, anyone who’s been to the DMV can tell you, ordinary incentive structures and customer service don’t apply.

Offering to boost your pay in exchange for faster reviews and better service are great. I might be willing to opt for the same. The governing board saying this is a trade they’ll take is also great. Again, if I were on the board, I might opt for the same.

But all of them agreeing on this and getting civil servants to do it are two very different things. Who is going to lose their job at the government if they don’t meet the standard? Do you get your money back if they don’t? Can you go down the street to another water quality board and give them your business?

No one, no, and no.

If I had my pick, I would have much rather seen what was alluded to in the second quote. If the issue is money and time to do the permitting, a surer way to get this done is to lower the regulatory burden.

No guarantee of better results, but at least you ain’t paying more for something you may not get.

**Don’t know that I’d hold to this specific percentage, but you get the idea.

https://tsscolorado.com/colorado-regulators-approve-new-fees-streamlining-for-clean-water-permit-seekers/

In case you were curious, it mentions in the article that part of the reason for the rulemaking on fees, etc. was spurred by a 2023 bill.



That bill is linked below.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb23-274