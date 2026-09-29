Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
Sep 29

Speaking of free lunches, Aurora SD has been providing free lunches to ANY and ALL at the elementary schools for the last couple of years, or longer. You just show up and stick your hand out, no english needed and walk away with a bag of groceries.

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S Heald's avatar
S Heald
Sep 30

Perfect example of bracket creep - the Alternative Minimum Tax. Established in 1969 when Congress discovered 155 high income people paid no tax. It wasn't indexed for inflation, and is now affecting increasing numbers of middle-income families.

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