The lefty media give those running the state a pass on ignoring their conservative peers





Victor Marx's recent denial of access to the mainstream media along with his debate demands have gotten the lefty media in Colorado clucking.



The thing is, they never cluck about how those with the actual power in this state have held a quiet boycott of conservative media for years now.



More in my recent op ed below



https://completecolorado.com/2026/08/07/colorado-one-party-rule-progressive-press-pass/

Broomfield Town Square: taxpayers pay to start it, now they might get to pay again to find someone to finish it.





The first link below is to a 7News story about Broomfield Town Square, a vanity project in Broomfield consisting of housing, retail, commercial space, a lake, etc. Screenshot 1 (from the second link below, an aggregation of stories and documents about the project) shows the initial phase one plan approved back in 2023.



Pretty snazzy.



This is a years-long project that goes all the way back to 2008, with the agreement with the developer only getting inked in 2019. The third link below helps flesh this out. Quoting from that story:



"In 2019, an agreement was signed between City Street Investors and Broomfield. That deal locked the city into a 25-year commitment with the developer, meaning even if City Street Investors misses the September deadline [this article was originally posted in July 2026] the city cannot simply walk away and choose a new development team immediately."



You didn't figure a government program would be that easy to unravel did you? Nope. In fact, the city is right now mulling (check that first link) whether or not to PAY City Street Investors $2 million to get them off the project.



Layered on top of this whole mess--the delays, the lengthy contract, the buyout--is another plum secured by Broomfield for their taxpayers: part of the reason for the 25 year agreement is due to the city offering taxpayer funded perks to the developer.



If you check the second link below, you can likely find the agreements in writing, but an April 2026 Denver Post article (linked fourth below) summarizes the gimmes pretty handily. Quoting:



"The redevelopment agreement called for the creation of a 25-year-long urban renewal zone that would allow the developers to keep 50% of the generated sales and 100% of property tax revenue. Those funds, along with a newly created metro district, would sell bonds to reimburse the development costs of the public improvements. And a business improvement district, the first of its kind in Broomfield, would be established to program the future area with events and help pay for maintenance and operating costs."



This is the essence of TIF (Tax Increment Financing), an incentive used by urban renewal districts, to lure in developers and businesses. It's often sold as "paying for itself", but as you can see from the quote above, it amounts to little more than giving the developer a break on taxes.



As you can likely surmise, nothing is free, so if the other local districts that depend on sales and property taxes need more revenue during this 25 years (say, because suddenly there's more demand for services because of the addition of a huge city center), you as the taxpayer get to make that up.



Everybody loves a feel-good project. Who doesn't want something to be proud of near where they live? The problem is that giant, government-funded projects like these have a flaw. One way or another, they're not organic. They don't arise on their own; they wouldn't be happening without you as a taxpayer being financially involved in them. Without the subsidies and the contracts that no one in private industry would sign, there's no city center.



Unfortunately, elected officials and government workers are insulated from the same kind of accountability that those in private industry face. You might make the argument that you can vote out Broomfield's City Council, but how many of the folks who had a hand in this since 2008 are still in office?



If things go well, the politicians crow. If not, guess who is stuck holding the bag and paying to get rid of the developer? It won't be those voting such projects into existence all this time.



There is value in stories like these. That's why I share them. They function not only to inform, but also as examples you can use in advocating at your own local government level. When your local government starts mulling some sort of grand project, an urban renewal authority (or expansion), or something similar, I want you to speak up and use Broomfield as an example.



Talking about tax increases, talking about TIF's are great. Providing real world examples of things gone wrong is even better.





https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/broomfield-offers-2m-buyout-to-developer-as-residents-lose-faith-in-town-square-project#google_vignette



https://www.broomfieldvoice.com/broomfieldtownsquare



https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/broomfields-long-awaited-town-square-still-in-limbo-as-developer-faces-deadline-to-secure-permits



https://www.denverpost.com/2026/04/14/broomfield-town-square-city-street-investors/