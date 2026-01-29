The Lakewood Informer and abuse of “emergencies”





The Lakewood Informer has done yeoman's work lately on a zoning fight up there which implicates your right as a Colorado resident to petition your local government. If you are interested in this issue for its own sake or if you're a resident and haven't signed up yet, do so through the recent newsletter linked below.



Rather than recap that issue (you'll find all you want below), I wanted to touch on something else in the newsletter: what the author puts in quotes about an "emergency" ordinance and local governments abusing this.



State governments have been abusing these for a while now. If you want some context, check out an earlier newsletter of mine on the "Safety Clause", often added to bills for our protection (but really just as much about stopping you getting a referendum on the ballot).



In the case of Lakewood, the city is playing footsie with a lease for a homeless shelter and, in the words of the author, putting themselves in a position where they need to pass emergency measures to skirt public input.



Quoting the newsletter with link intact:



"Lakewood passed another 'emergency' ordinance, December 8, 2025, once again showing an inability – or purposeful unwillingness – to properly plan for the Navigation Center. The latest 'emergency' was a lease that was months in the making. Lakewood used 'emergency' and non-profit non-city meetings to skirt public input. The new lease and the property sale both rely on new zoning to keep the public in the dark and do spot zoning for favored projects. No one has addressed how the Center will be affected by the potential repeal of the new zoning nor has the declining neighborhood been addressed. During the January 8 meeting, a resident publicly complained about how the Navigation Center was negatively impacting his business."



Yet another example of the government fighting to ram-rod through something they know the public would fight on? I can't help but wonder.



It certainly wouldn't be the first time. In the second post today, I'll update and revisit a story out of Greeley, their Cascadia project, where the city council fought the citizens tooth and nail about public financing for the project.



In that case, and in the Lakewood one if I've understood it correctly, I struggle to understand why a local government would NOT want to have their citizens involved. Whatever the outcome, whatever the policy, shouldn't they try to win the approval of the folks who will fund and live with their decisions?



To not do so seems paternalistic to me, regardless of whether it's sold as being of economic benefit or as an "emergency" fix.









First the Colorado Supreme court takes Trump off the ballot, now rezoning?





The Colorado Politics article linked at bottom has the following for its lede (first sentence):



"The Colorado Supreme Court appeared wary on Wednesday of allowing rezonings of planned-unit developments to occur through a vote at the ballot box, rather than a municipality's detailed review process that accounts for specific factors."





When I read that, my first thought was to the fuss they have in Greeley over the Cascadia project, and some research I'd done on that issue to prep for an op ed on it (linked second below).



While Greeley's Cascadia isn't an example of a planned-unit development per se,** it is an example of Colorado Supreme Court precedent that might come back (as it did in Greeley) to limit your rights.



The relevant quote from my op ed was lengthy enough that I decided to attach it as screenshot 1 (the link in a picture won't work so I put the link third below if you were curious).





The case in the Colorado Politics article looks similar in theme if not perhaps in details.



Per that article, the Colorado Supreme in 1981 (see the fourth link below) that zoning is a legislative decision and thus one subject to change by a ballot initiative.



The controversy now seems to center around whether or not a change to the terms of a planned-unit development (30 years old in this case) can be effected by a citizens initiative: one of the developers wanted to run a citizens initiative to change the zoning of a particular piece of the overall land to allow for affordable housing, but Telluride rejected the initiative. After wins and losses on both sides, the issue is now in front of the State Supreme Court.



In keeping with what I wrote about Greeley, I tend to side here with the developer in saying that denying voters their say at the ballot box would essentially turn all planned-unit developments into a "refuge" from rezoning via citizens initiatives.



As in the quote in the screenshot, all that's needed from here is clever enough labeling.



I also find that the arguments against this rezoning vote to carry the distinct smell of elitism. The City claimed the property was complex and in a geological hazard area and the city's informed decision took into account geology, water transit, engineering requirements, etc.



This impression is bolstered by noting what the Colorado Municipal League said in support of Telluride, that, quoting the article, "... zoning decisions are quasi-judicial and apply facts to legal criteria--which does not happen in a popular election."



No. Not all voters make informed, thoughtful decisions. Nor are they experts. The thing is, voters can be persuaded. They can be educated.



And lastly, Colorado Municipal League, they are just as capable of weighing competing interests as anyone else.



This issue should be left to a vote of the people, where discussions about the nature of the land and the decision can be made and debated in public for the public.



**A type of zoning model that allows for multiple different types of zoning in one area of land, as opposed to what's called "Euclidian" zoning where only one use, say, single family homes, is allowed in one parcel of land.



Heads up: now they’re coming after the gun barrels





I got an email about the second (so far, probably there will be more) gun control measure from the 2026 legislative session and wanted to quickly put it on your radar.



The first link below is to an explainer on We The Second's webpage.** The bill itself SB26-043, is linked below and if you saw the image heading this post, the list of sponsors will not be surprising.



I'll leave it to you to read up on the bill; this is intended as a heads up.



I will point you to this, however.



First it was the "magic" number of no more than 10 rounds. The 11th and above presumably nullifying the 2nd amendment.



Then it was gun shows and where/how you buy a gun.



Then it was more on that.



Then it was saying that if you're not 21, you don't have 2nd Amendment rights.



Then it was a permission slip to exercise your 2nd Amendment rights.



Now it's regulations regarding the sale of a metal tube.



This is a one way ratchet, and it doesn't take a genius to figure where this is headed.



If you've not yet, contact your state rep and senator and tell them to vote no on more expansion, especially if no one wanting the expansion can quite flesh out what this is intended to do and can show how the previous intrusions into your rights have made you safer.



**If gun rights are a passion and you've not, sign up for updates on We The Second's page. They have great, thoughtful content and keep you up to date on gun control measures.



