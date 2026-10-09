The gun control crowd is not operating from a new playbook. Theirs is as old as denying people their suffrage.

As I watched the Washington Gun Law video linked first below** it occurred to me that the gun control crowd’s moves are not too far removed from attempts to restrict who could vote by other means. I’ll illustrate, but first some background.

The video isn’t about my analogy above. It actually covers an amicus brief before the US Supreme Court and a couple of well-watched gun control cases: Viramontes v. Cook County and Bevis v. Naperville. If you’d like to read up on the specific cases, I put a reference for each linked second and third below.

The amicus brief is pushing the US Supreme Court to not only rule to protect law-abiding citizens’ access to legal firearms, they are also pushing the court to make a broad ruling on the issue in anticipation of the gun control crowd’s almost-certain next legal move (should the Supreme Court rule against gun bans).

The issue at hand relates to what are known as component bans. In brief, the concern is that if the gun control groups find outright gun ban avenues closed to them, they are almost certain to move on over to other ways of effecting the same end. Not a gun ban per se, merely a ban on one or another part or accessory needed to make the target firearm(s) inoperable. E.g. it’s not a ban on the gun, it’s the bullets used in the gun. It’s not a ban on the gun, it’s a ban on any gun using some particular mechanism to fire.

The amici would like the court to widen their ruling to forestall such component bans. Wise if you ask me.

I say that because watching as much about gun control as I do has shown me that the legal strategy by the gun control crowd is one akin to whack-a-mole. With a current US Supreme Court that has signaled its intent to not let the Second Amendment be a second-class right, gun control groups have changed their tactics following every single new bit of case law in order to continue to restrict or deny law-abiding Americans their rights.

SB25-003 is a great example from right here in Colorado. If states can’t prevent you from owning firearms, why, we’ll just move our focus over to creating a system to legally obtain commonly-used arms that is so onerous as to essentially make them unattainable.

Now we get to fight that out in the courts. Should that be struck down, I’m sure there’ll be some new law the gun control crowd comes up with to start the process anew.

This is what made me think of efforts to deny people the vote.

The fourth link below is to a history of the 24th amendment to the US Constitution. I won’t go line by line through it, but I want you to give it a read and note how, time and again, the goalposts are moved and have to be struck down in the courts in order to secure the people’s right to vote for their leaders.

You see the same cat and mouse game at work. There are some who would deny people their suffrage, the fight has to go to the courts. Ruled unconstitutional, the effort to deny the right to vote morphs and reappears. A new climb up the hill begins.

The irony in all this is of course that likely anyone pushing or in support of gun control efforts like they’ve seen would get their feathers ruffled by the comparison between their efforts and voting rights, something more about their feelings on the Second Amendment vs. voting than anything else I’d say.

Keep this analogy in your pocket and remember it for the next time you find yourself talking to someone who is on the fence about gun rights.

**Washington Gun Law’s videos are highly recommended as a great way to stay up to date on national gun rights legislation and lawsuits.

https://www.scotusblog.com/cases/viramontes-v-cook-county/

https://firearmslaw.duke.edu/2023/05/scotus-gun-watch-week-of-5-8-23

https://www.annenbergclassroom.org/resource/our-constitution/twenty-fourth-amendment-timeline/

A look ahead at Colorado’s next moves in Public Health and Guns?

And in the second post today, a look at a different gun playbook, this one about public health and guns. The first link below washed up in my inbox as a link in the newsletter for CU School of Medicine’s Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative.

The link is to the Northwell Health Center for Gun Violence Prevention’s guide on “Leveraging Health Policy to Prevent Gun Violence”. **

There are some federal strategies in the guide, but I will leave those to you and focus in on the state strategies. As of this writing, I’m unaware of any specific plans for Colorado, but I also know that gun control groups see Colorado as fertile ground for their policy. If other places are mulling new directions in gun control, we might likely see some of them here.

That is, I think the state strategies offer a potential look ahead. At least for those things Colorado hasn’t already undertaken.

As a quick note for the below. The acronyms appearing in the screenshots aren’t always expanded, so for your reference: HVIP = hospital-based violence intervention programs (a program kind of like CU Med’s Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative, but housed in a hospital or hospital system) and CVI = community violence intervention.

One of the big themes from the playbook was a recommendation to establish (and then sustainably fund) a statewide office of gun violence prevention. This is already the reality for Colorado as we have one housed in CDPHE. If you haven’t seen the website for it yet, I link it third below.

Screenshot 1 shows what I mean. It’s a table from the section on such offices. For reference, I highlighted the bullet points that I believe to be things Colorado has yet to do (the others are, one way or another, already happening in Colorado).

Another big theme in this is (in one form or another) expanding the reach of public health and gun efforts by embedding that in policy and tying potential funding/accreditation for hospitals to those efforts, a sure way to help get even reluctant hospitals and providers on board.

Screenshots 2a - 2c are copies of these items from the playbook.

The last major theme in their recommendations deals with legislative moves, and, in particular, recommendations about funding and the creation of enduring state policy.

Screenshots 3a - 3d show these items.

In looking over their recommendations for state action, legislative and executive, I was perhaps not too surprised to see Colorado has implemented many of them: Blue Colorado has become a playground for gun control and (what I would more broadly term, though by doing so I am not agreeing with its efficacy) gun violence prevention policy.

Given this history, and the likely fact that efforts like these will continue, I find some of the recommendations worrying for our future. Individual items might seem benign on their own, but they line up to an expansion of government-funded public health machinery.

Small surprise there. If you’re in the field of public health, of course you’ll advocate for things that help keep you and an industry you’re committed to humming along. But more government workers in search of more to do is not necessarily a good thing. They will make rules and regulations whether those are ultimately helpful or not. They’ll write reports and studies that really don’t illuminate much, but which are handy to club gun rights advocates with.

Given that so many of the items refer to government actions that give those in the field of public health and guns a “way in” to hospitals, local health departments, I can’t help but see them as future trouble spots even if now they don’t seem too intrusive. Once recommendations and standards are in place, once they’re considered mandatory, they are easy to change, and only require the approval of a relative few to do so.

In other words, you may not object to what is in this document and what’s recommended for the present, but a large portion of what’s in here is a framework. It’s the skeleton, and we have no guarantee what kind of flesh they’ll hang on it in the future.

**Northwell Health is a health/hospital system from back East (see the second link below).

https://onwardpublishing.com/nh/NHGVPPPlaybook/#p=1

https://www.northwell.edu/

https://cdphe.colorado.gov/office-of-gun-violence-prevention

Installing the engine in my dad’s semi

That time of the week again. This is the last post til Sunday, thus it’s time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

I forget if I mentioned, but I’ve been helping (less than I’d like to but I have limited time these days) my dad and his friend rebuild the engine in his truck. It’s a 1967 GMC 9500 two axle heavy duty truck which has a Detroit Diesel 8V-71.

The picture heading this post is similar truck, albeit a year younger. I thought about showing dad’s truck but didn’t have a picture of it when it was running and I am a sucker for older pictures (and a pretty face apparently).

Long time readers will recognize the two-cycle Detroits. I’ve written about them before: I had a crawler/loader that had one, and I bought a stationary engine to rebuild that was a one too. My dad bought this truck and his other one because of their Detroits. We are decidedly a two cycle Detroit family.

At any rate, it’s been quite a saga with this truck and engine. What originally started as an in-frame rebuild--a few cylinder liners and head rebuild--turned into a complete tear down and rebuild. And all because of something tiny: a hairline crack in the original block which, according to my dad’s friend, was likely a fault in the original casting that didn’t appear til then or was for a time asymptomatic.

Many, many (MANY) twists and turns later, the engine is finally back in the truck.

Picture 1 attached shows it almost in position, having cleared the front mount and lowering it down to the transmission.**

Picture 2 shows it snug in place and bolted at the rear. Gearheads might recognize the part I highlighted in this picture. This is the engine’s blower, essentially an air pump (roots blower--see the link at bottom if curious) capable of producing a steady 7 PSI above ambient pressure. Many of these were scavenged off old Detroits and used as superchargers in muscle cars.

Gearheads will also note a whole lot of things left to be attached to the engine. We hoisted now to help save weight.

Another quick aside, since originally taking these pictures, the heads have been installed. That’s picture 3. Interestingly, the head gasket on this engine is not one piece, it’s separate rings for the cylinders and rubber o rings for water/oil passages. Then there’s one big gasket around the outside to seal the rim of the head to the block. The valves and injectors still need to be tightened down and adjusted. As of this pic, all that’s happened is to mount the head and torque the bolts that hold it down.

I thought I might share one last thing for fun. It’s something I just learned myself. The clutch for the truck sits on the back of the engine, tucked in there snugly and not visible. When the engine is installed, there’s no real good way to fix it if something went wrong. There’s no reason to suspect the clutch won’t work, but if something were to go wrong, it’d be ... unpleasant ... to have to fix the problem. All of that engine would have to come back out.

My dad’s friend is a career heavy truck mechanic, and he showed us a nifty way to test the clutch now. Since this is a heavy truck, there are two axles on the back, but only one has a parking brake.

To test the clutch you simply need to verify that when the clutch pedal is down, the tires can turn without the engine turning. So, we raised one tire on the axle that didn’t have a parking brake. With the transmission in neutral, of course the tire spins freely and easily. With the transmission in gear, of course the tire makes the engine turn over.

But, and here’s the test, when you have the truck in gear and push the clutch pedal down, the tire spins freely without turning the engine. I.e. the the clutch is working and we don’t have to get all the way to an installed engine to find out.

I’m not telling you to try this, but I was thinking whether or not you could extend this test to cars and trucks. I bet you could, but, boy I would chock the hell of of the wheels on the ground first!

That’s it for today. If you like machinery, check out the roots blower below. Interesting way to move air. I know they’re often used in the oil patch too; I have a toy model I show my students.

See you back at it Sunday!

**Interesting tidbit about that. This truck had an unusual mounting scheme. The transmission was mounted to the frame with front and rear supports. The engine bolted to the front of the transmission as one of its supports (the engine’s support), leaving only the single engine mount in the front. This is somewhat backwards from many vehicles where the engine has two supports on the frame, the transmission only has one at the rear and the transmission uses the engine for its front support.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roots_blower

Unrelated but fun





The pictures attached show you how acrobatic finches can be. It’s not uncommon to see them flip upside down to get at those sunflower seeds.









What’s also funny is that I see the house sparrows, having observed the finches, trying their hardest to get at the sunflower seeds in the same way, but they just can’t quite make it. Their claws and legs won’t work that way.

No worries though, they find other ways. They find flowers they can access by standing upright or run around under the plants with the doves picking up any seeds the finches knock loose.