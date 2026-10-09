Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
Oct 9

My early days as a roughneck in the 70's were dancing around the rotary table to the song of a "screaming jimmy".

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1 reply by Cory Gaines
Chesterton's Fence's avatar
Chesterton's Fence
Oct 9

Yesterday afternoon I was at Bristlecone Shooting in Lakewood renewing my membership. It was eerily quiet with only one person on the range. Usually Thursday afternoon is hopping. I asked the guy at the counter about it.

He said it had been like that since August 1st. Apparently a lot of people took the change in law as a total ban and just stopped buying anything at all or using the range.

Which tells me two things. First, firearm owners need to pay better attention and still do what they can within the law to make a point to exercise their rights--buy ammo, use the range, buy non-banned guns, etc.

And second, the anti-gun people were wildly successful in creating a perception of a total ban. I never engage with their media (or any mainstream media) so I don't know what they told the normies but it must have been very effective.

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