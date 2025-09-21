Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mountain Man's avatar
Mountain Man
6h

I agree with you about the wolf issue and the fact that it is the perfect example of Front Range arrogance toward those of us who live in rural Colorado. As much as I disagree with the first gentleman's animal rights views, and regret his undue influence on public policy and appointments, I don't agree that his wolf talk should not be paid for by the state. However much we hate it, the wolf reintroduction is an official state policy. If (and let me dream a little bit here) it was state policy to direct extraordinary funding to repair and maintain rural highways, would you be against the state funding a session of highway engineers discussing the best way to accomplish the task? I certainly wouldn't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Cory Gaines
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Cory Gaines
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture