The Democrats won big in the Colorado legislature too.

With a lot of attention focused on the Federal races in Colorado and beyond, the makeup of the Colorado legislature might be easy to miss.

Following the trend nationally, Blue Colorado fully saturated that color in this last election: per the Sum and Substance article linked below Colorado state level Democrats captured a supermajority in both chambers of our legislature.

Rather than a breakdown of races and more analysis as to why it happened, I think a better use of our time would be to talk about what this means in terms of legislative mechanics.

The article gives a pretty good summary. Quoting:

“Supermajority status grants the [Democratic] party the ability to override any vetoes coming from the governor (if it votes as a bloc) and the ability to place constitutional amendments onto the ballot without needing the support of any minority-party members. But it also widens the margins on legislative committees, making it harder for the minority party to work with members of the majority party to kill bills before they reach the floor, and it will allow Democrats to claim even more so that they have a mandate from voters.”

I think that last bit (the “mandate”) is certainly already underway.

What does this mean if you are a fan of liberty, a fan of limited government, a fan of fiscal responsibility?

I’m open to your thoughts, please add any you have to the comments section.

For my part, I would say that we’re in for a rough patch in those areas in the coming years, though it’s not entirely new territory. Whether the calculus involves the supermajority we have now, or the simple majority we faced before, the reality is roughly the same; the Dems just have an easier time ramming their policy down our throats and spending like drunken sailors.

As such, I don’t think it changes the approach I recommend (and the one I’ll take myself). I’ve testified numerous times in front of legislators and boards in this state knowing full well that the outcome was already determined, and wouldn’t go my way. The point wasn’t influencing them.

The point was reflecting back to them what they’re doing from a different perspective. The point was telling them that they’re wrong. The point was telling them that not everyone in this state agrees.

The point is also trying to illustrate, and perhaps sway, to those voters that might be convinced that there’s nothing obligatory in how this state is doing its work.

I hope that in some way you join me in this work because now more than ever a voice of sanity and centrism is needed.

https://tsscolorado.com/democrats-capture-supermajorities-and-then-some-in-colorado-legislature/

Laying the groundwork on adult immunization?





SB26-032, linked first below, does a whole lot. One of the toplines, and one of the things that certainly got the media's eye, was the following (quoted from the bill's fiscal note):



"Authorizes the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to rely on immunization guidance from specified national medical professional organizations in addition to federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance when establishing and administering immunization requirements and to negotiate for and purchase board-approved vaccines."



How could something like that not? With that orange man in the White House, and his appointees doing awful, awful things, how could Colorado's resistance to them not touch the hearts of lefty media?



Less notable out of the bill are a couple other provisions. Again, quoting the fiscal note:



"Authorizes the State Board of Health to adopt rules establishing a schedule of recommended adult immunization, taking into consideration the recommendations of the ACIP and specified national medical professional organizations, and the manner and frequency of administration."



"Creates the “Adult Immunization Act” to mirror the Infant Immunization Act in establishing limitations on liability for vaccine administration to adults."



If you, like me are curious about that latter, I attach the text from the bill as screenshots 1a - 1c.





This schedule of recommended adult immunization is the subject of the memorandum linked second below (shared by a reader).



There are a couple of things worth noting out of that memo. The first is the following quote (with embedded link intact):



"Among other things, SB 26-032 directs the Colorado Board of Health to adopt rules establishing a schedule of recommended adult immunizations. If approved by the Board of Health, this new rule will establish a recommended immunization schedule for adults ages 18 and older, as authorized by Colorado Revised Statutes (CRS) 25-4-2604. Of note, these proposed rules would not create vaccine mandates or change any policies regarding existing school vaccine rules or existing employer-based vaccine regulations."



The second is (again, quoted with links intact):



"SB 26-032 modified several statutes to include references to a schedule of recommended adult immunizations established by the Board of Health. For example, CRS 12-250-106 states that naturopathic doctors may administer vaccines to adults in accordance with the schedule of immunizations established by the Board of Health in rule. CRS 25-4-26 et. seq references the schedule of recommended adult immunizations established by the Board of Health in regards to healthcare provider liability limitations."



I am not worried about this adult vaccine schedule. I am in favor of vaccination. I listen to my doctor, I think it through, and get what makes sense. I also don't entertain ideas that someone from the state's going to show up outside my home with a hypodermic and a couple of goons to hold me down.



Still, I thought this was noteworthy because of my experience with legislation and legislators. As I wrote the reader who sent this, I can't help but wonder if we're laying the groundwork for something. And if so, what?



It's the establishment of a voluntary schedule. Most doctors already have one. Why does Colorado need this? Why centralize it?



On top of that you have several provisions of state law changed to synch with this new schedule. Again, without being conspiratorial, with the tracks laid all one must do is move a train up and down them; that is, if, say, at some point in the future they want to limit liability for some vaccine, no debate is required by the legislature. They just have to have regulators put it on the adult list.



There is more detail on the schedule in the second link below if you'd like to read it.



This bill illustrates something I think we'll have to be watchful for over the next couple years: the Democrats running the state know that their party faithful (and the media, which is saying basically the same thing) will not pay attention beyond resistance to Trump. That is what really matters; that is what sells papers and gets clicks.



Layer on top of this the change in the governor's office and the new supermajority in the legislature (see the prior post today), and it'll be hard for those that would push mandates to not feel emboldened.



Make sure that you continue to pay attention. Make sure that you fully read the fiscal notes of bills. If, in the process of doing so, you note something worth sharing, please give a heads up.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb26-032



https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lh0wtThvsBwDziJv_74uvBhCayCKPltc/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true