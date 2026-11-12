The Democrats running Colorado trip over their own feet.





The Colorado Sun article linked at bottom got a rueful chuckle out of me. Let me quote a couple passages:



“After federal funds run out in 2030, the orphan well program will have to depend upon the [state] mitigation fees and the bonds seized from defunct operators. To get a drilling permit, an operator has to put up a bond for plugging and remediation, but historically these have been far less than the $100,000 state average for plugging and remediating a site.”



and

“In 2026, bonds claimed by the ECMC made up just $949,000 of the program’s money. The orphan well mitigation enterprise fund’s goal is to generate $10 million a year, but in 2026 it produced a little under $6.3 million. The main reason was that there are fewer and fewer operating wells in Colorado to charge the per-well fee. In 2022 there were 45,000 operating wells in the state, by 2026 that had dropped to 37,360 and the ECMC projects the well count will dip to 31,961 in 2031. The decline in operating wells led to the increase in the per-well fees, but as federal funding runs out the total financing of the program, which aims to spend $30 million a year, will fall on the fees and bonds.”

lastly

“’We’re starting to see a cooling off in folks that are interested in spending capital in the state, and we’ve seen a decline in the number of permits that are being submitted,’ said Lynn Granger, CEO of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, an industry trade group. A prime reason Granger said, is the extensive regulations that have been adopted over several years.”



Let’s be clear. I don’t think anyone is arguing that we should leave abandoned oil wells (and associated infrastructure) be. I’m also okay with a bond on operators to ensure cleanup, as well as a fee.



Neither of those things are the point. The point is larger and not necessarily just about oil and gas.



This is a great example of the bind the Democrats running this state have put us in. In addition to nationalizing state costs (and putting us in a bind when Federal money runs out or disappears), they’ve made Colorado trip over its own feet.



On the one hand, they’ve regulated certain industries out of existence to please their environmentalist paymasters, and they’ve done this while completely ignoring the reality that there are lots of things that industry is paying for in this state. The bonds are there, sure, but if you expect current business to pay to deal with orphan wells via fees what happens if they leave the state and/or don’t start new operations?



You get a hint from one of the quotes above. I’ll excerpt: “The decline in operating wells led to the increase in the per-well fees”.**



Everyone left here pays more. And this ain’t just oil and gas companies either. This applies to us all because the situation here is not unique. There are lots of things funded by fees, and there is lots of revenue that comes to the state via business taxes.



Without a significant turnaround, I bet you we’ll see this more and more.



**I see things like this and can’t for the life of me understand the kind of reasoning involved. Do those running the state figure that you can squeeze a business forever and have it keep coming back for more and more? Do they not understand the basics of capitalism--that it’s based on voluntary transactions? Do they not understand that the other player in the game can always get up and leave the table?



https://coloradosun.com/2026/11/03/orphan-oil-and-gas-wells-colorado-record-number-funding/

Colorado’s virtual legal clinic on red flag orders

Last Friday I put up a post that made mention of a virtual legal clinic to help red flag petitioners navigate the extreme risk protection order process. That’s in the first link below if you’re curious for more context.

Quoting:

“Molly Siegel with the Office of Gun Violence Prevention [OGVP] said the state is also developing a virtual legal clinic intended to connect eligible petitioners with attorneys who can help them navigate the process.”

I mentioned seeking more information on these clinics, and I have something to share. I started with an email to OGVP for more information on the virtual legal clinics. I got the following back from their spokesperson (quoting my email):

“The Office of Gun Violence Prevention is providing partial financial support for this virtual legal clinic through the state General Fund, in collaboration with the Colorado Lawyers Committee. The committee will manage the clinic, which will provide legal navigation to self-represented Extreme Risk Protection Order petitioners (e.g., family members, healthcare workers, and educators) so they better understand procedural expectations and may participate more effectively in the hearing. We expect the clinic to launch by the end of this year.”

If you are curious to learn more about the Colorado Lawyers Committee, you’ll find their webpage linked second below.

If you look on their “About” page, they describe themselves and their work this way:

“Founded in 1978, the Colorado Lawyers Committee is a nonpartisan consortium of over 70 Colorado law firms dedicated to creating and increasing opportunities for children and underserved communities through advocacy, negotiation and litigation. The lawyers who donate their time focus primarily on major public policy issues and systemic changes rather than representation of individuals, unless their issues impact a large number of people.”

There was another interesting tidbit a little further down:

“Most of the work is accomplished by task forces of community advocates and attorneys with varying practice areas and levels of experience from different firms. If issues are politically sensitive, co-chairs from different political parties will lead the effort, to assure a bipartisan approach.”

I reached out to Colorado Lawyers Committee to get some more information--specifics such as how the clinics will operate, how much money comes from taxpayers, how will the clinic be marketed.

I got the following back from Kristin Bronson, Executive Director Colorado Lawyers Committee in an email:

“Thank you for reaching out about the new ERPO Legal Clinic. Yes, CLC has partnered with the Colorado Office of Gun Violence Prevention to develop and launch the clinic. CLC will also be responsible for training, recruiting, and coordinating volunteers for the project. Clinic consultations will be handled by pro bono attorneys working with CLC. CLC will receive some limited reimbursement from the State for administrative costs of setting up and running the program during Year 1 of the clinic. Work on the project began July 1, we have not yet received any funding from the State.”

The OGVP spokesperson confirmed that the General Fund money would go entirely to the Committee, that it wasn’t shared funding.

I have to admit to a goof. I pressed Director Bronson a couple of times about whether or not their clinic would be offering help to those fighting an ERPO. To her credit, she didn’t call me a doofus (which would have been her right).

If you are defending yourself against an ERPO and can’t hire an attorney, one is appointed to you by the state.

I knew this before, but had forgotten. You needn’t raise your hand if you too didn’t know or forgot, but if you didn’t or forgot, now you know.

I will keep an eye on both the OGVP and Lawyers Committee pages for updates. In keeping with what the OGVP spokesperson told me, I’ll look for updates after the first of the year and share.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/public-health-and-guns-doctors-step?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

https://coloradolawyerscommittee.org/