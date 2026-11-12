Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Chesterton's Fence's avatar
Chesterton's Fence
5h

Reading this quote: “**I see things like this and can’t for the life of me understand the kind of reasoning involved.” As someone who was born and raised leftist, been around them my whole life, still am friends with a few…the answer is no. They don’t understand it.

In their worldview, successful people, corporations, “the rich” etc. all get mushed together as some sort of blob that has everything the lefties want but can’t get, and they just want to take it all away from the bad blob people.

There’s no idea how they got it, because except for arts and media lefties generally don’t make anything from scratch, they just earn wages at companies and organizations. How those companies and organizations function is a complete mystery they don’t want to understand. They just think the rich blob are being a bunch of meanies like Scrooge.

Old school lefties (boomer and xers) just sort of hoped that there would be a Scrooge-like change of heart with enough reeducation and some mild redistribution laws. New lefties (millenials and younger) want full communism, violence and all. And they have no idea that the goose will be killed and no more golden eggs to redistribute.

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
4hEdited

Hard to "like" the subject matter. But, I'm glad we don't live in Europe

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