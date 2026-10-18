Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
Oct 18

Congressional Budget Office. (2022). Economic effects of five illustrative single-payer health care systems (Publication No. 57637). U.S. Congress.

Galvani, A. P., Pandey, A., & Ye, Y. (2026). Universal health coverage projections and economic impacts of single-payer systems in the United States. Yale School of Public Health Research Reports, 14(2), 112–129.

Himmelstein, D. U., & Woolhandler, S. (2020). Projected costs of single-payer healthcare financing in the United States: A systematic review of economic analyses. PLOS Medicine, 17(1), e1003013.

Legislative Council of the State of Colorado. (2026). State ballot information booklet: Analysis of 2026 statewide ballot measures. Colorado General Assembly.

The New York Times. (2017, August 1). Colorado Amendment 69 — Create State Healthcare Systems — Results: Rejected.

Going to get my ballot tomorrow…

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