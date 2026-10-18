The Colorado Commission on Medicaid is seeking ideas





I got the following in my inbox recently from the state’s newly-hired facilitator for the Colorado Commission on Medicaid (see the first link below for the committee page).



Quoting with links and formatting intact:











The Colorado Commission on Medicaid is entering the final stage of its work and will deliver recommendations to the General Assembly and the Governor by December 11th, 2026. If you have an idea you want the Commission to consider, please submit it by Tuesday, October 20, 2026, to medicaidcommission@coleg.gov.



Ideas received by October 20th will be added to the Commission’s current list of ideas, which members will review at their November 10th and November 18th meetings. Ideas received after October 20th cannot be added in time.

The most useful submissions:

describe the specific change you are proposing, not only the problem

say who would make the change, if you know (legislation, the budget, a rule, or agency action)

describe who would be affected and how, including any effect on cost or savings

point to any data or experience behind the idea

A few sentences is enough. Ideas will be listed by general source (public, organization, agency) and will not be attributed to individuals.

If you have already shared an idea through public comment, a community meeting, or the experiences form, it is already in the record. You do not need to resend it, but you are welcome to add detail.

One other thing you can do is to contact any (or all) of the legislators on the committee with any ideas or thoughts you might have. Their names, emails, and office phones can all be found in the commission webpage link below.

https://leg.colorado.gov/committees/2026A/interim/CommissiononMedicaid

An update on the Governor’s Office of IT





I wrote back in June this year about a reorganization of the Governor’s Office of Information of Information Technology (OIT), essentially the IT department for any state offices (and, in a minor sense, the public).



The first link below is to that newsletter if you’d like to review.



A recent Colorado Sun article gives an update on that reorganization. That’s the second link.



Back in June, I shared a Sun article which noted that OIT laid off 173 employees as part of its restructuring after an unflattering state auditor report.



Per the new Sun article, some of those folks are coming back (and some new ones will be joining them). Quoting;





“More than three months after a state-government agency reorganization left 173 workers unemployed, the Governor’s Office of Information Technology has hired 15 back. That’s not great odds for the remaining public servants hoping to get rehired. The state agency had simultaneously announced 98 new jobs at the time of the layoffs.”

Some quick math shows that of the original 173 people laid off, the OIT is down 60 net employees. This leads to a natural question: what was the purpose of the layoffs? Was it budget? Was it that these employees were no longer needed or that their job duties/qualifications were changing for new roles?

I don’t really get a real firm sense on that reviewing my earlier newsletter. The newer Sun article only offers some inference on the issue.

The head of OIT mentions that the 98 newly-posted jobs “didn’t exist at OIT previously”. That’s not nothing, but still leaves lots of questions.

Additionally, there’s a fair bit of crosstalk about the whole process, with Polis’ new appointee marveling at the increased performance and job satisfaction (as well as cost savings), but employees, through their union rep, are saying they’re being overworked. This latter echoed by a state legislator too.

In looking back at what I wrote in June, then comparing with this new article, I have to say I don’t think my original thoughts changed. Unless I’m mistaken, a goodly portion of the reason for the reorganizing at OIT was related to the customer (various departments in the state bureaucracy) complaints about performance.

In the new article, there’s a lot of talk about some savings and changes to how work is done, but not much about improving the performance at the department.** That absence strikes me as glaring. Why wouldn’t they be crowing from the rooftops if they’d made progress there?

Perhaps I’m wrong and being cynical, I hope so, but I get the distinct impression with this update that the changes at OIT are going to be mostly skin-deep. As is typical of governments and other giant, entrenched organizations, real change is quite difficult. It’s more painful than the entrenched interests want to bear.

Again, as in June, a caution about handing more things over to be run by the government/its bureaucrats.

I’ll update if I hear more.

**There’s also little mention of something the state auditor dinged OIT for: a lack of attention on cybersecurity.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/re-1-valley-gets-a-best-grant-dear?utm_source=publication-search



https://coloradosun.com/2026/09/10/colorado-information-technology-oit-jobs-layoffs-reorganization/