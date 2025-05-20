The Colorado Department of Higher Ed's $30 million oopsie.





I posted back in mid April about the state's budget. Part of that post was noting that our state had to carry over $30 million dollars to fix an "accounting error" in the Colorado Department of Higher Education.



If you want the context, look in the first link below. It goes to that newsletter.



When I wrote that post, I said that I would follow up to learn more about the mistake. I reached out to the Department's spokesperson and asked for an explanation/statement.



I got the statement back and so I wanted to follow up. The statement is quoted below in its entirety from my email.



"The Colorado Department of Higher Education had the authority to roll forward any unspent amounts of the original $45 million appropriation through HB23-1246 until FY2025-26. The full amount had been transferred by the Department to the Community College System in FY2023-24, the first fiscal year of the program. However, due to an administrative error the Department failed to request the roll forward for $30 million of those funds that weren’t spent by the Community College System in that first fiscal year to the next fiscal year. As a result, in the state’s revenue accounting, that amount was considered to have been reverted back to the state General Fund at the end of FY2023-24. The Department worked with the JBC to create a new appropriation out of the General Fund for that amount for FY2024-25, a portion of which is expected to be rolled forward to FY2025-26. This is not a new expenditure, but simply ensures that the Community College System has the proper authority to continue to spend that remaining $30 million of state funds allocated to them through HB 23-1246 through the originally intended FY2025-26 deadline. This legislation allocated these funds to provide free community college education leading to degrees in in-demand workforce areas including early childhood education, education, law enforcement, fire and forestry, construction, and nursing."

The bill that the spokesperson referenced is linked second below. It was a bipartisan 2023 law which, as is alluded to at the end of the statement, was designed to help support and incentivize getting people into some of the fields mentioned. It (the text in the screenshot) also mentions rolling the money over.

Screenshot 1, from the bill's fiscal note, fleshes this out.

As budget mistakes go, this one's pretty minor, minor in the sense that it doesn't cost anyone any extra money. This was money that was already "spent". They got their lump sum, and when they didn't use it all, the state took back what they didn't use erroneously. The appropriation, then, merely returns what's theirs.

I should also note that my original phrasing (in the newsletter linked below) doesn't quite get to the nub of the matter. In that newsletter I wrote that this department, along with another one, needed "quite a bump up" in funding. They did get a lot of money back from the general fund, it was a bump up, but it was theirs to begin with.

Now we all know.

https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/our-states-budget-goes-up-despite?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb23-1246

A Colorado court ruled against our ability to vote on fees and taxes?

You couldn't have seen it of course, but when I read that a Colorado appellate court ruled that SB21-260 didn't violate either TABOR or our ability to vote on enterprises via Prop 117, I was shocked (see the first and second links below respectively for the article and bill).

I was so shocked, in fact, that the monocle fell right from my eye. I struggle to keep it in there as I write this very sentence, my astonishment is so profound.

A Colorado court rubberstamping the Democrats' creation of a slew of new enterprises to "sustain" our transportation system, a goodly number of which have more to do with social engineering than road engineering (and which took a couple years of collecting fees before bureaucrats did anything other than add more layers to the bureaucratic onion--see the third link below)?

A court okay with the Democrats neatly chopping up their enterprises into pieces so they might attempt to skirt the voters will as expressed in Prop 117?

Inconceivable.

Courts in this state have a near to perfect string of deciding against you and for the government when it comes to TABOR. Their justifications range from simple to wordy, but the point always comes down to this: you lose.

You lose the ability to be asked about taxes because they're "fees" you understand. They're things you pay for a "service" (whether a service you want, whether a service that is actually a service don't matter). Substantively different even though the money is forcibly taken either way.

You lose the ability to put limits on enterprises as a response to politicians increasingly turning to them in the wake of decisions like the above, because when you voted for Prop 117, courts in Colorado understand that you really didn't vote to put the brakes on the government.

What you really meant when you wanted control over enterprises was more in line with the fancy judicial footwork noted in the Colorado Politics article (and/or in the appellate ruling linked therein):

"Because the enterprises addressed the same subject, but served different purposes, their revenues did not need to be aggregated. Therefore, there was not an obligation for voters to approve their creation, [Judge Matthew Grove] wrote."

Ah yes, that was why I voted! Well done Judge Grove!

Throw this (unanimous 3 court appellate) ruling on the pile with the others. I'd say I hope for the plaintiffs suing on behalf of Coloradans should appeal this one, but I question the point. You know how it would end.

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/courts/2021-transportation-bill-did-not-violate-tabor-appeals-court-rules/article_40868ee5-41cd-40a4-8288-4ce73df14809.html

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-260

https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/are-your-damn-roads-fixed-yet-a-look?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Related:





A 2021 open letter to the Colorado Supreme Court I wrote after a ruling about TABOR.



It was funny to go back and reread it. Clearly (see the post above) things haven't changed much since.



Colorado courts have a bad habit of almost always ruling in favor of the legislature when it comes to their ongoing efforts to cut out your direct say on them taking your money.



Kind of like they do on who you can vote for, but that's a whole other op ed.





https://completecolorado.com/2021/06/09/gaines-an-open-letter-to-the-colorado-supreme-court/