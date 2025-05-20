Colorado Accountability Project

Green Leap Forward
May 20

Social engineering over road engineering! You nailed it.

https://freestatecolorado.com/lehnerz-reengineering-the-roads-misguiding-the-public-and-emptying-your-wallet-a-cyclists-rebuttal-to-hb25-1303/

Pixel Chi
May 20

Do I understand correctly that the state court judges are appointed by the governor and a judicial nominating commission also heavily influenced by the governor. If so, why are you surprised by their decisions? Polis is a hard left progressive regardless of how libertarian he wants you to think he is. Follow his record, not what he describes himself as. Both houses of the state legislature are predominately left wing. The republican faction might as well be deaf and mute for all they're worth. And finally, we have the state courts which are largely appointed, at least initially, by waving of the Polis magic wand. This state government has become a monarchy. The politically illiterate peasants just don't know it yet because they're content eating sports, drugs and restaurant cake provided by the statewide left-wing media.

