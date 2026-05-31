The City of Lakewood obligates its taxpayers to fund a shelter for 30 years.





From a recent edition of the Lakewood Informer (copied here with links intact):



"Lakewood purchased 8000 W Colfax Avenue to use as an emergency shelter and Navigation Center using a grant from the state to fund the property purchase and renovation. As a condition to getting the grant, Lakewood committed the property to shelter use for 30 years. No public discussion about this condition occurred when City Council authorized the purchase. At an annual operating cost of $3,000,000, that’s a $90,000,000 commitment that was not disclosed to the public. That makes the Center severely underfunded, with declining neighborhood support, and may be one reason for the proposed city sales tax hike."



This was startling to me for a couple of reasons, both because the building is now tied to a shelter for 30 years and also because the City Council did this without public discussion. This is all besides the giant cost taxpayers will be forced to bear to operate the shelter.



On Friday I did a deep dive into the eviction prevention grants (among other things). I read this while outlining that newsletter and it struck me as of a piece with eviction prevention grants.



How much money do we sink into providing housing on a yearly basis? What do we get from it? Do we affect real change or just transfer money from hardworking families to house others?



These would be minor questions, were it not for the outsized scale of the numbers involved.







Something to take heart in: shared sovereignty

One of the big press themes in Colorado since January has been our state’s (well, our state’s Democrat politicians’) resistance to Trump. This is certainly something that rank and file Democrat voters are clamoring for and demanding of their representatives. Thus the coverage.

It’s not that this is new. During Biden’s presidency I know there were many clamoring for some resistance to Biden’s policy. Since we live in Blue Colorado, and since the media weren’t interested, you didn’t hear about Colorado Republicans’ calls as often. They were there.

I’m guessing that there have been concerns about overreach and protection at the state and federal level since there were states and a federal government.

Much of our national discussion centers around policy, but the noisy quotidian can often hide important structure. The good news is that we have a s tructure adn that this discussion is not new. Regardless of your thoughts about this or that administration or state government, our country has navigated things for a while now and I think we can have faith that it will continue. Colorado’s Democrats/liberals can look to the state government to protect what is important to them while the Republicans/conservatives can (for now) look to the Federal Government to protect what is important to them.

And in the end we will all hover not too far from the middle.

Our government runs on tension. Sometimes this can get in the way of getting things done, but, frankly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. It is our checks and balances, our shared powers, that protect our freedom more so than any piece of paper; if you don’t believe me go and read all the rights people had under the Soviets (then consider the reality of their daily lives).

The tension between the shared three branches of government is often cited, but a shared sovereignty exists between the federal and state governments too. By design.

I heard someone mention James Madison expounding this concept. I got curious and looked it up. Sure enough he did, but there was an interesting essay that encapsulated my point that I thought I’d share--interesting reading (in parts, it can be a tad dense to wade through), and a good lesson in civics.

The essay starts off with something likely familiar to today’s body politic. Quoting (leaving Madison’s abbreviations intact):

“It has hitherto been understood, that the supreme power, that is, the sovereignty of the people of the States, was in its nature divisible; and was in fact divided, according to the Constitution of the U. States, between the States in their United, and the States in their individual capacities that as the States in their highest sov. char. were compent to a surrender of yr whole sovereignty, and make themselves on consol. state so they surrender a part & retain as they have the other part, forming thus a mixed Govt. with a division of its attributes as marked out in the Constitution.”

There’s a bit of history in noting where the essay starts and where it goes, especially as you note date it was written. In broad strokes, in this non-historian’s understanding, there was a lot of heartburn at our country’s founding about different states which hadn’t yet formed a single national identity combining into one federal government. That concern is reflected in various ways in our Constitution.

In reading further into the essay, and noting that the Civil War was a mere generation away when it was written, you see the same kind of concern at that time as at the founding. The same kind of concern that we have seen recently.

Tiresome as it can be to someone like myself who is a conservative, when Phil Weiser or some other equally progressive Colorado state level politico talks about fighting Trump, he is doing what generations before have done.

As happy as I am to see that, for example, Trump uses the Federal Civil Rights legal apparatus** to push on the Colorado government for their abusive gun control policy, I know that it too is a continuation of a fuss that goes back long before I do.

Perhaps a sense of perspective is in order. Much of the concern and partisanship I see (I think) revolves around concern that someone else will seize the government and take away things you hold dear.

Not an invalid concern, something we need to watch for, but also NOT something we need to be at each others’ throats over. The concern is natural and healthy, the way we react to it is sometimes pathological.

Know your history and know that sometimes the repetition is a good thing.

**See “Related” below

https://rotunda.upress.virginia.edu/founders/default.xqy?keys=FOEA-print-02-02-02-3188

Related:







Case in point from the above.



The Trump administration has moved to use the machinery of the civil rights division to defend the Second Amendment rights of Americans. This has included suits against Colorado and Denver over their gun control laws.



AG Phil Weiser has, unsurprisingly, bristled at this, calling it an "overreach" and bemoaning the use of "...federal civil rights law to put Coloradans at greater risk of gun violence". See the first link below for his press release.



By the second link, a definition/discussion of civil rights from Cornell Law, there does seem to be some distinction between civil rights and civil liberties, and Trump has moved Second Amendment enforcement into a new part of the federal machinery ostensibly in a move to protect ordinary Americans from state overreach.



I emailed the AG's office asking for clarification on civil rights vs. 2nd Amendment rights and what distinction AG Weiser sees there.



Also unsurprisingly, I have yet to hear back. If that changes, I'll update.

p.s. the picture heading this post is from his campaign page under the heading of “our rights and freedoms”. Interesting what’s on the list and what isn’t.



https://coag.gov/press-releases/weiser-vows-to-defend-colorados-common-sense-gun-safety-law-from-trump-doj-attack/



https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/civil_rights