The building of the childcare narrative, ahead of a taxpayer funding push

This is a lengthy story, so I want to start with a quick introduction/overview.

There is a push to get government to pay for (and/or perhaps operate?) childcare in Colorado. I am sure that the policy moves will be in the legislature and/or on the ballot soon enough, but you and I are lucky enough to be witness to it in its infancy.

We are lucky enough to see the narrative being built from the ground up.

What I have for you today is a couple of posts falling loosely into the categories of “how do the media work in concert with market research and evaluation consultants to help drive your opinions?” and then “how are the high ups in Colorado childcare/ECE signaling support for government childcare?”

The posts today are an update to an older story. I wrote a summary op ed a bit back listing how the lefty media is preparing the ground via grants from a friendly nonprofit group. A group which, conveniently enough, is also leading an effort to put some form or another of government funding for (and/or operation of) childcare in Colorado into law. That op ed is linked first below.

If you are brand new to this story, I’d highly recommend reading the op ed. It will give you some background on some of the players: Gary Community Ventures (GCV) which wanted to (their words) “start a conversation” about childcare in Colorado. The Colorado Sun, one of the lefty outfits getting a grant to put up stories about how “the market can’t fix childcare”.

In the second post today, we’ll see how CPR (another grantee) took the money and ran full tilt toward government run childcare, touching on several themes which we’ll see are right there front and center in the market research.

Coincidentally of course.

Lastly, in the third post today I want to share some of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood director’s, Dr. Lisa Roy’s, comments at a panel discussion on childcare put on by the Sun. She too echoes much the same. Her position forbids direct advocacy, but she comes right up to that line and her background (prior to Polis appointing her to be the sole decider on early childhood rulemaking in this entire state) makes it clear she’s a fan of government money paying for childcare.

https://completecolorado.com/2026/03/14/foundation-money-influence-colorado-childcare-news/

How does the media work in concert with market research to help change your mind?

Before anything else, stop and look at steps 1 and 2 in the image heading this post, the one titled “The 5 Steps of Strategic Narrative”. Keep them somewhere handy while you continue.

Whether you were aware or not, you are the subject of study by advocacy groups. They are most eager to understand what you believe along with what might change that so you come ‘round to their way of thinking.

There are lots of ways that advocates persuade. The most obvious is to openly advocate, knocking on the front door say your piece and move on, but you can also take the approach that I believe Gary Community Ventures, GCV, and others are taking. They are approaching government-funded childcare via some variant of a strategic narrative approach.

Whatever you think about childcare and public money used to fund it (or the government running it), you should familiarize yourself with the ways in which groups are trying to influence you. You should be a fully informed decision-maker, something that I believe market research combined with press coverage don’t always allow for.

GCV, since about February, has been funding a series of pay for play media grants to, using their words, “start a conversation” about childcare in Colorado. More recently, GCV has partnered up with others (some of them their grantees) to form a coalition called Child Care Works.*

This group, whose page is linked first below, is made up of all the various entities you see in screenshot 1 attached. You will note at least one familiar name if you took the time to read my earlier op ed in today’s introduction--The Colorado Sun.**

I have kept my eyes open for more on this topic of course, recently noting that CPR joined the list of GCV grantees. Their childcare series, “Raising Colorado” is linked second below for your perusal.

These organizations, and likely others though I focus on CPR and the Sun, form one part of the “market research becomes media coverage becomes policy” chain that I’m writing about. Let’s go back a link and see about the kind of market research on childcare in Colorado that helped GCV articulate what they wanted in their pay for play coverage. It turns out the market survey work was done by one of the Child Care Works members.

Corona Insights, according to their LinkedIn profile linked third below, provides, as part of its mission, “... market research, evaluation, and strategic consulting for organizations both small and large.” They do the kind of research that companies and nonprofits want to better understand their customers.

Corona, in support of GCV, did a study titled “Childcare Narrative Message Testing and Evaluation” which I link to fourth below.

I will leave it to you to paw through the study in full, but, to help make my point, I want to share some broad ideas. Start with me on p 5 with “Baseline Findings”. This is where Corona does a series of broad questions to gauge what you and others already know about believe about childcare.

Does it have an impact on you?

Is it a top three issue for you?

Did you know how much it costs?

Did you know it doesn’t work well?

Do you agree or disagree that it’s a “parents only” issue?

Should the government help pay for it?

Corona even went so far as to test various images to see how one or the other out of a pair affected people’s beliefs. If you want a sample, see screenshot 2 for a couple pairs. The results of the image testing (if you’re curious) are on p 24 of the report.

After a snapshot of where the electorate stands currently, Corona wrapped up those findings and then offered some potential avenues for influence. Screenshots 3a and 3b are the toplines from the survey proper along with toplines from the executive summary one-sheeter. I highlighted some parts which dovetail with other parts of other screenshots coming up.

If you sit and look at a timeline, the pattern clears up. Reading from the survey itself, you see that the data was all collected by mid-February. Not processed and massaged perhaps, but collected. At the end of February, a reader sent me the GCV request for proposals, offering (among other things) grant money to media organizations to cover childcare, to “start a conversation” in their words. Screenshot 4 shows what GCV wanted from their media grantees and comes from the fifth link below. As above, note the highlighting. I will ask you to compare across screenshots later.

At about the same time, mid-February, the Colorado Sun starts their coverage. I link to their series sixth below. CPR’s was much later, starting in early May. To help bolster the pattern here, I want to give you a sense of the topics those outlets chose to cover. Headlines are, of course, only a part of the story, but they do offer a quick look at the direction of things. Screenshot 5 has a collage of Sun headlines from their child care series next to the listing of CPR’s stories.

We have finally arrived at the point where the pieces we’ve gathered can be laid out and compared. Go and look at the list of things on the market survey done by Corona. Look at what Gary wants from their grantees. Look at the themes in the Sun and the CPR series. It doesn’t take a genius to see the alignment.

It is fair to note, and this is a repeated refrain from GCV, that GCV did not ask for editorial control from their grantees. I believe them without having to have it proved that they didn’t call up the Sun and/or CPR to tell them what to do. No one peeked over a writer’s shoulder and changed stories.

They didn’t have to. They didn’t need editorial control to get this done. They just wound the music box up and let it play: find out what will sway people to pay attention and then consider public money for childcare; put out grants to lefty, nonprofit media groups (the kind that are always at the table for grant money) telling them the broad things you want covered, things which just happen to align with what you know influences readers; then let them produce the kind of progressive-values coverage you know they’ll produce.

One final thing to note. Screenshot 6 shows a picture of Child Care Works site. The part I highlight shows you a link where interested parties can go get involved in shaping policy (this would be opposed to "starting a conversation" I suppose).





It just so happens, that GCV has a policy arm, a policy arm which is working on public funding for childcare.



Since the link in the Child Care Works site now takes you to a page which says it's "under construction", link 7 below is to an earlier newsletter of mine where I examined the role Move Colorado Forward had in advocating for public funding of childcare.



Screenshot 7 is from that newsletter and spells out what Move Colorado Forward said about themselves in the past.





When I asked GCV's spokesperson Will Holden about why they, when they're not involved in policy, would put a link to how to get involved in policy right on their "conversation" page, he told me the following (quoted from my email):



"The Child Care Works CO website and Gary Philanthropy grantees are limited to supporting public awareness, storytelling and community understanding related to challenges facing Colorado’s child care system. Gary Philanthropy does not support or direct advocacy for specific legislation, candidates or electoral activity. Due to this limitation, Child Care Works CO informs individuals who are interested in exploring solutions to visit Move Colorado Forward, which is exploring a wide range of child care solutions, including potential policy approaches. Move Colorado Forward sits outside of Gary Philanthropy. We provided an initial grant to help create this fund for the purposes of exploring long-term child care solutions and advancing research about the issues facing the system."





Thanks for coming for stories about childcare folks, feel free to look around all you'd like.



Exit through the gift shop.





*If you had a desire to be part of the larger conversation on child care, if you wanted there to be more than just advocates' voices in the public square, call this group's bluff and add your story to their page via the "Your Stories" tab at the top of their site. You will join such august writers as yours truly who submitted his comment about the same time as writing this.



**One of my unanswered questions after researching and writing my earlier op ed related to just who all GCV was giving grants to as part of their program. I thought perhaps, after a reader sent the Child Care Works grant and I saw the list in the screenshot that I had my answer. No, I didn't.



GCV's spokesperson, Will Holden, told me the following (quoting from my email): "...not all of the organizations listed on the webpage you mention are Gary Philanthropy grantees. Some organizations listed have received philanthropic support from Gary Philanthropy, while others are participating in the Child Care Works CO storytelling initiative independently because of their interest in issues affecting Colorado’s child care system. The website does invite others who want to bring awareness to Colorado's child care issues to submit their stories, and as a result, there are stories and information displayed on the site from individuals and organizations who are not grantees and are not receiving funding from Gary Philanthropy."



https://childcareworksco.com/about-us/



https://www.cpr.org/2026/05/20/colorado-childcare-system-broken/



https://www.linkedin.com/company/corona-insights/



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aZmnKGuB_jw1I4pZCQLYMgFaqJYsdFDT/view?usp=sharing



https://garycommunity.org/rfp/



https://coloradosun.com/colorado-child-care-out-of-reach/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/meet-gary-community-ventures-my-written?utm_source=publication-search

Dr. Roy and the “failed market system of early childhood”





In the final installment on the effort to make childcare publicly funded in Colorado, I want to touch on what some of our state's high-ups have said regarding childcare and public funding.



Dr Lisa Roy heads the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, CDEC, the executive branch department which oversees and makes rules/regulations for preschools and childcare centers (among other jobs). CDEC's site is linked first below and Dr. Roy's bio is linked second.



Dr Roy was recently part of a Colorado Sun panel discussion featuring New Mexico's equivalent for her job as well as another person from CDEC. The video of that discussion is linked third below.



In order to help you understand my point, I need to give you a bit of context. Dr. Roy is THE decider in Colorado re. early childhood. Many agencies and rulemaking bodies are just that: they are plural, they are multiple appointees. When it comes to CDEC, there is one (count her, one) appointee that does the deciding. Long time readers know my thoughts by now. I'm not a fan of appointed policymaking bodies. CDEC is worse because it's just one appointee who decides on it all.*



And some of Dr. Roy's statements in the panel discussion seem to have a decided lean to them with regard to her feelings on universal government-funded childcare, certainly with regard to government-funded universal preschool. This is despite her remarks at about the 40:04 mark in the video about not being able to advocate (since she's a government official).



I'll illustrate with some quotes and time stamps, and believe me she doesn't make us wait.



On her first time speaking, at about the 8:20 mark, Dr. Roy says "And Commissioner Groginsky did a great job of explaining the failed market system of early childhood." For context, Commissioner Groginsky is a fellow panelist from New Mexico, a state recently profiled by the Sun which went to free childcare for all--see "Related" below.



Further in at the 34:30 mark, Dr. Roy goes into a discussion of Colorado's "success" in getting tax money to fund early childhood efforts like universal preschool. She then goes into a discussion of how taxpayers like "free" programs for children until they are asked to fund them. This is exactly the kind of talking points I highlighted in the previous post: the market research firm working to help move the needle on public, universal childcare found exactly this and remarked about it.



At the 35:25 mark, Dr. Roy talks about a sales tax in Denver getting "to the right percent" to get voters' buy-in.



At the 36:04 mark Dr. Roy says "we admire what New Mexico is doing [their universal, government-funded childcare], and if we had a similar tax where people don't have to come out of their own pockets, they might vote for universal childcare".



All three of the previous remarks by Dr. Roy are notable in a couple ways. The first is for what she says. Her remarks and discussion here put me in mind of how readily voters in Colorado expanded Universal Pre-K and the "free" lunch program when they were cynically able to vote a tax on someone else. Lest you think this escaped the government's notice.



The second notable is not so much what Dr. Roy says as what she does not say. There is no mention of how to fix the problem outside of getting more public money into the system.



For the last one, I want to set it up with a quote from Dr. Roy's CDEC bio. Quoting from that page:



"Dr. Roy previously served as the director of program development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute and as the executive director of early childhood education for Denver Public Schools. She has volunteered and worked in non-profit and government roles supporting families with young children for over 30 years."



Returning to the panel discussion, at the 39:07 mark, Dr Roy mentions her work with Denver and how the city coordinated with then-governor Hickenlooper to look at various ways to tax citizens to help fund childcare/preschool. If you'd like to see that program, a precursor to our state's, it's linked fourth below.



Let's put all this together. Despite hand waving about not advocating for policy, the various snippets from the panel discussion I share above, combined with Dr. Roy's work history (a history mostly located within the nonprofit and government, not private business), seem to point to her support for government-funded, perhaps also government-run childcare.** There seems little room in her mind for private providers and/or solutions that don't involve taking money from you to pay for others' lives.



In order to be fair, I wrote to CDEC to see if Dr. Roy wanted to flesh out some of her statements or perhaps clarify her meaning. The first email I sent is attached as screenshot 1a with a quick follow up I'd sent as screenshot 1b.



In response, I got the following statement from a department spokesperson. Quoting from my email:



“In Colorado, the State supports a mixed-delivery system that provides every child across the state with 15 hours of tuition-free, universal preschool in their year before kindergarten. Colorado’s model recognizes that families and communities have different needs, with services provided through school districts, community-based providers, and home-based care settings.”



The pieces for universal, government-funded childcare are being assembled now just like they were for universal pre-K. When you put together the previous post with this one, you can see that there is nonprofit and government support to get public funding and the government involved. What they are waiting on is you, and perhaps also a champion in the same sense that Polis was for pre-K. Maybe that's our next governor.



They're working on convincing you that it has to be their way, that it has to be government funding. When they get enough people thinking that, when they figure out a way to get them to vote a tax on someone else, they'll likely jump.



Commissioner Groginsky, New Mexico's equivalent for Dr. Roy, goes on at length about New Mexico's path to their program. Watch that part of the discussion. I bet you my lunch Colorado is already treading down it.



*By the way, this structure for CDEC has gotten legislative Democrats' stamp of approval when they extended her reign for 7 years at the last sunset hearing. "No Kings" indeed.



**At one point in the video Commissioner Groginsky talks about what a boon universal, government-funded childcare has been for public schools, it is met with nodding approval from Dr. Roy.



https://cdec.colorado.gov/



https://cdec.colorado.gov/contacts/dr-lisa-roy







https://dpp.org/

Related:





Since outlets like the Sun will only show you positive aspects of free universal childcare and wouldn't dare press their NM panelist about challenges or problems, I will do that on their behalf.



Whatever you think about the concept, you are wise to seek out contrary opinions and news. For a variety of stories that pop up when you search the question "what problems has New Mexico had with its free day care program?", see the links below.





https://www.vox.com/the-highlight/489750/universal-child-care-new-mexico-demand-supply



https://abcnews.com/US/wireStory/judge-considers-arguments-challenge-new-mexicos-universal-childcare-133772214



https://nmindepth.com/2025/capacity-issues-may-limit-new-mexicos-universal-child-care-program/

I think I know now why the strawberries are struggling





We've skidded into the last post on Friday and so that means it's time for something for fun, something interesting and not related to politics.



Last year and this year have both been a struggle for my strawberry plants. To the extent they grow, they've been stunted, shown a lack of vigor, and didn't produce any fruit of note. This is unusual for strawberries. My experience up to now is that the everbearing varieties I've planted are pretty snappy.



Last year was a soil test which pointed to some issues. The soil pH was too high, and the level of nutrients was at or above toxicity. Easy to fix: I've been acidifying the soil and have dealt with the (surprisingly strong) urge to fertilize successfully.



The plants have done better, but they're not producing well. Stunted fruits and maybe one per plant.



A most vexing problem.



Took perhaps too long to figure out, but I think I understand another part of the problem. It's ant ranchers and their aphid livestock.



If you want to read up more on this symbiosis, I put a couple links below (including one that offers an intriguing look at how the aphids are perhaps not the passive cattle people, including myself, assume). In brief, it's pretty easy to hit the high spots though.



Aphids love to nip into plant tissue, especially young, green tissue, and drink the fluids that move back and forth inside plants.** After drinking, the aphids excrete honeydew, a sweet fluid that ants like. The ants that ranch aphids have learned to collect this honeydew and use it to feed themselves, offering protection--and sometimes also movement--to the aphids in return.



As you might imagine, piercing the skin and then sucking the fluids out of a plant can (in proportion to the degree in which its done) really sap a plant of its vitality. The sugars the plant makes in its leaves flows down to the rest of the plant, while the water it needs to make said sugar flows up from the roots. Cutting that circulatory tissue hampers this process. You'd be stunted and listless too if you couldn't eat as well as you do.



I have written in the past about one mitigation strategy I adopt for my fruit trees. I put a layer of goop around the trunk to keep the ants off. The aphids, which can fly, still get into the tree, but without the ants' help, they're vulnerable to predation by wasps and ladybugs. I still get aphids, but they're easily controlled this way. What damage they do is easily tolerated by the trees and I let it go at that.



I knew there were ants in my strawberry beds. I have ants all over, have for years now. As such, I didn't really pay too much attention. .Ants in and of themselves do not generally harm plants. What problems they create are often aesthetic. I'm not a fan of the tunnel entrances and piles of dirt, but I don't have the time to worry overmuch about it.



So when I looked and saw piles of dirt in and around my strawberry plants, I didn't pay much attention. As you can see in picture 1 attached, it was just piles of dirt up around stems, piles I took for tailings as the ants did their tunneling. Maybe they just liked digging near the plants for some reason only they knew.





Kind of embarrassing to admit, but it was only recently that I got really curious. I'd made a few fitful attempts at keeping the crowns of the strawberry plants clear (in general wet dirt around the crown of a plant is a great want to get rot or disease), but nothing serious. I happened to be in a mood to be more thorough the other day, and, while brushing the dirt all the way down to the crown, I saw them.



Aphids. All over the stems. The piles the ants made weren't just incidental to digging, they were intentional blinds to hide their livestock! The aphid infestation was at least part of the strawberry plants sluggishness.



Having identified the problem, the solution is easy. Coming through and laying waste with chemicals is not wise. Those are fruits. Fruits I intend to eat or turn into jam to sell.



Unfortunately, the fruit tree protocol won't work here, but the diatomaceous earth can. It stops both ants and aphids and you can eat it without any harm. As a matter of fact, the kind I buy mentions specifically that one of its uses is to bulk up animal feed.



So I cleaned the stems down to the crown as best I could and gave them a hefty dose of the diatoms. I took out some insurance in the form of liquid ant baits too. Those aren't applied to the fruit; they are taken up by ants into their colonies where it kills them. Picture 2 shows the post-treatment strawberry, hopefully already beginning its recovery.





Dang. One thing I've noticed as I've grown my small fruit empire is the amount of time (or money) I'm spending on pest maintenance is going up. Thus the case with perennials I suppose. The plants don't move so those that would take advantage know right where to look!



Nonetheless, I cannot not respond. I like my strawberries too much to let this pass. Guess I have more chores on the list. This is especially the case since any watering from above (rain or by me) will wash off the diatomaceous earth so it has to be reapplied. Fortunately, I have a drip system, and I live on the Eastern Plains where rain is a rarity of late.



Perhaps a hard charge at the problem this year will minimize the issue going forward so that an initial push at the start of every growing season from now on will be sufficient. We'll see.



As always, open to thoughts on management or tips. Please add any to the comments you have.



That's it for today. If you got strawberry plants, keep your eyes out for ants/aphids.



Enjoy the rest of your Friday and back at it Sunday!



**The plant equivalent of a circulatory system for many of them lies just beneath the surface on the outside of stems.



https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/did-you-know/farmer-ants-and-their-aphid-herds



https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-97666-w