The 17th Judicial District DA gets a little help from his friends in Adams County and Broomfield





The 17th Judicial District DA (serving Adams and Broomfield both--see the office's webpage below), confident that he is the best man to "explore alternatives to incarceration" while "acknowledging issues of racism, both implicit and explicit, within our system", recently asked both Broomfield and Adams County Commissioners to refer a question to voters in those counties to give him a third term.



If you'd like to see more of his message to his constituents, give screenshot 1 a read.





Currently, in Colorado, an elected DA is limited to four two-year terms and DA Mason is at the end of his allotment.



His friends in both Broomfield and Adams County were obliging enough to refer the extension to their constituents on his behalf, though apparently some of the Broomfield councilmembers had a touch of heartburn about it.



Per the second link below, while Broomfield eventually forwarded the measure to the ballot, some of the council members had issues about the wording. Reading the ballot question, I have to say I do too.



The ballot question (per the third link) reads:



“Shall the term limits for District Attorney of the 17th Judicial District be limited to no more than three consecutive terms of office, consistent with other county offices in Adams County and the City and County of Broomfield?”



Imagine, if you need to (it depends on how much you follow politics), how that would read to someone unfamiliar with term limits.



That ballot question, specifically the "limited" part strongly implies that the 17th's DA could have MORE than three, that the office needs to be reined in. That rascal needs to be brought in line with the other offices dammit!



The reality is more that the DA is already limited to two. Going to 3, consistent or not, is an extension.



I guess if you're the 17th's DA it's good to have friends in high places. People to help give the well-connected a nudge.



https://da17colorado.gov/

https://citizenportal.ai/articles/9199058/colorado/broomfield-county/broomfield-city/district-attorney-asks-broomfield-to-put-threeterm-da-limit-on-november-ballot-council-agrees



https://apps.adcogov.org/BOCCResolutionDocs/api/document?id=6920557

Related:





In the post above, I put an "article" by Citizens Portal AI.



You should know who's buying your drinks. I looked up the group and put their "About Us" page below.





https://citizenportal.ai/about-us

Nationwide injunctions and liberty

A reader sent me the essay linked below which I found thought provoking and thought I’d share.

A quote from the synopsis does a decent job of laying out one of the author’s main theses:

“The judicial branch has been transformed such that all disputes regarding overreach in the legislative and executive branches can only be resolved in the courts, with no countervailing structural remedy to check judicial overreach in either Article I or Article II. There are numerous reasons for this dynamic. One under-discussed reason is the political left’s explicitly stated intention of using the courts to enact policies they otherwise could not pass legislatively, combined with parts of the political right clinging to an over-reliance on originalist judicial philosophy as the remedy for all federal ailments. This has created a paradigm of judicial supremacy within the establishments of both major political parties and ideological movements.”

It’s pretty clear from reading that the author, despite the above, seems to be pretty originalist in his own thinking on the topic, but, also as suggested by the quote above, he delves into ways that courts can be reined in beyond hoping that judges will police themselves well.**

I’ll leave it to you to read the essay in its entirety, but I thought that the recommendations for the executive and legislative branch were interesting enough to excerpt. Due to their length, I attach them as screenshots 1a and 1b.

Unlike some of our state’s politicians (Phil Weiser, I’m looking in your direction), I have long celebrated a more conservative Supreme Court. I have long held that their recent decisions do not, as Weiser has it, make them a “rogue” court, but rather that these decisions return our country to more of a centrist legal position.

We’ve seen some cases, such as the CASA decision the author of the essay frames his point around, that are a great example of swinging the pendulum back in this country.

I don’t hold out a lot of hope that Congress or the President (perhaps Trump, but I doubt outside of Trump) will enact the recommendations shown in the essay, but I like them.

The judicial branch of our government has gotten too big for its britches and needs a good and thorough check.

**I am reminded here of the famous quote by Madison about “angels”. One must take care to remember that judges are just as human as any other, just as apt to stray, just as in need of a check as we all are.

“But what is government itself, but the greatest of all reflections on human nature. If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In forming a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.” –James Madison, The Federalist No. 51

https://americarenewing.com/issues/policy-brief-the-threat-of-judicial-tyranny-is-far-from-over/