The 10th Circuit of Court of Appeals got it wrong on free speech -- an open letter





Similar to what Lincoln said of himself--I'm a slow walker but I don't walk backwards--I often get busy with life and have to shelve writing projects without letting them go.



I wrote back in early May about a decision rendered by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on legislative immunity. That newsletter is linked first below. The second link is to the judge's decision.



At the time, I wrote the clerk of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals and asked how it was that one could send in feedback to the judges on their decision.



The clerk said that you (should you want to follow suit and/or satiate your curiosity) can either email them to 10th_Circuit_clerk@ca10.uscourts.gov,

or mail them to the courthouse at 1823 Stout Street, Denver, CO 80257.



I chose email and I am copying in the email I sent the three appellate judges below as an open email. The text of my email follows the links.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/crisis-journalism-legislative-immunity?utm_source=publication-search



https://www.ca10.uscourts.gov/sites/ca10/files/opinions/010111398382.pdf









An open letter to Judges Carson, Ebel, and Federico on your 3/10/26 decision on Gays Vs. Groomers et. al. vs. Garcia et. al.





To Judges Carson, Ebel, and Federico,



My name is Cory Gaines. I am a resident of Colorado. I'm writing re. your 3/10/26 decision on Gays Vs. Groomers et. al. vs. Garcia et. al.



I link to that decision here for your (and other readers') reference.



I won't mince words. Your decision, when stripped of your legal sophistry, is wrongly decided. It misses a rather plain and simple First Amendment Right issue, and carries all the savor of a decision written up after the fact to justify your thoughts on the matter; that is, it doesn't start from any foundational principle, it merely hides weak justification under heaps of important-sounding words and court case citations.



I followed this case closely in the media, not from any particular interest in transgenderism or deadnaming, but for its implications on the First Amendment. This is a classic case of the powerful occupying positions in the government shutting down speech that they do not like.



And they did so with your full blessing.



The First Amendment makes it about as clear as anything else could. Our government cannot make any law abridging the freedom of speech.**



Yet in your capable hands, what is actually a rather simple issue is confounded greatly into a lengthy discussion of legislative immunity, perhaps as a way to nimbly sidestep the real issue: yes, government bodies taking public content have the ability to restrict speech, but mainly with regard to the how and not the what.



The legislators mentioned in the suit--per your decision freely admitting through counsel that they intend to continue the practice--engaged in content-based moderation. They did not like the content of the witness' speech, in particular during the Colorado Senate hearing, and thus shut down what they did not want.



As I read your decision, I was reminded of a doctoral dissertation I heard about in mathematics. In that paper, the candidate sought to prove a mathematical object could be characterized in a certain way, say they sought to show it was a vector.



Rather than coming straight at the problem, the candidate spent the bulk of the dissertation showing that this mathematical object was in a certain category of mathematical objects. It being known that all objects in this category were vectors, the rest of the proof fell quickly into place: it follows easily that the object is a vector.



Your method is similar. By saying that the adoption of rules and enforcing of same falls under legislative immunity, you then say that a rule shutting up a citizen falls under those same auspices.



I wonder what limits you might put on this process. By simply being clever enough, I could spend as many words as you do showing some other, equally repugnant thing is under legislative immunity and then blithely excuse it.



Why golly, just imagine the possibilities for the exercise of government power!



The framers, and many that followed, rightfully saw speech directed to their government as in a special category all its own. They spent the time to specifically mention this in the very first amendment to our nation's founding document. It's right there at the top, and yet you missed it.



Your decision puts this tradition on its head. It favors the powerful in government over citizens, no matter how fancy a dress you choose to put on it.



I know that decisions to appeal are often as much pragmatic as moral, but I hope that the groups that brought this suit decide to appeal your decision. It's rare for a decision to scream for review more than yours does.



Cory





**Footnote, thought the First Amendment mentions Congress and making of laws, the common interpretation of it extends to government in general. Per constitutioncenter.org's interpretation of the First Amendment's Free Speech provision:



"Although the First Amendment says 'Congress,' the Supreme Court has held that speakers are protected against all government agencies and officials: federal, state, and local, and legislative, executive, or judicial. The First Amendment does not protect speakers, however, against private individuals or organizations, such as private employers, private colleges, or private landowners. The First Amendment restrains only the government."



Phil Weiser and ActBlue





Act Blue is a big (BIG) Democrat fundraising website. People send money in and tag who they want the money to go to, then the money is routed to that candidate or committee. Their website is linked first below.



ActBlue has also been in the news a lot lately. Congressional Republicans have been investigating them for some time, making a variety of allegations including accusations that the group is funneling foreign money into US elections either intentionally or by being lax about preventing it, as well as accusations of straw donors sending money in.



If these accusations were merely coming from Congressional Republicans, this wouldn't be a post. Political opponents lob all kinds of allegations at each other. That is nothing new.



The thing is, accusations about ActBlue are starting to leak around the edges, and not just from partisan sources. By way of demonstration, I offer you the Complete Colorado article from March 2025 linked second below. It details how a Fort Collins woman seems to have made an astounding 57000 small donations to ActBlue over a period of 6 years. The High Country Advocate piece linked third is in the same line--oddities in donations to ActBlue vs. who is doing them.



I also offer you the New York Times article (hardly a Republican or conservative news bastion) linked fourth below. It covers concerns that ActBlue may have misled Congress when their chief executive responded via letter to Congress back in 2023, along with the drama this has created between ActBlue and their lawyers.



The issue at hand is what ActBlue did and what they say they did re. preventing or stopping illegal foreign contributions . ActBlue's former lawyers, the well known Democrat law firm Covington & Burling, issued a warning to ActBlue in 2025 that their answer in 2023 was misleading and could expose ActBlue and/or its chief executive to legal trouble. The part relevant to this post is best shown in the following quote from the Times article:



"ActBlue is under the most intense scrutiny it has ever faced. The Justice Department investigation that Mr. Trump ordered last April — which is in part examining the organization’s systems to prevent contributions from foreign nationals — remains ongoing. The Covington memos did not state explicitly that ActBlue broke federal law or that Ms. Wallace-Jones misled Congress, but instead explained the risks of her previous statement to Congress. 'It can be alleged that ActBlue accepted and/or facilitated the acceptance of foreign-national contributions into American elections,' one memo states. 'In addition, because ActBlue’s staff was aware that its system was not as robust as necessary, it could be alleged that these violations were "knowing and willful," a standard that both increases the penalties the F.E.C. might seek and gives the Justice Department jurisdiction for a potential criminal investigation.' The memos did not identify any specific illegal contributions, and they suggested that the scope of any potential problems was unclear. Kimberly Peeler-Allen, the chairwoman of the ActBlue board of directors, said in an interview that 'less than 1 percent' of contributions from the 2024 election cycle had signs that they were from foreign countries."



Let's bring this closer to Colorado. What is ActBlue doing here?



ProPublica, in addition to its wonderful resources on nonprofits, maintains a site dedicated to 527's such as ActBlue.** ActBlue's site for non-federal races is linked fifth below. Scrolling down that page, you arrive at tabs labeled "All Contributions" and "All Expenditures". The contributions I may take up in a future post, but for now I want to focus on the expenditures tab, in particular the rather numerous and large contributions coming through ActBlue to our current AG and gubernatorial candidate Phil Weiser.



Screenshot 1 attached shows the search bar and settings I used to find contributions to Mr. Weiser via ActBlue. I won't give all the results and you'll soon see why.





First, note that ProPublica does not have any results for Mr. Weiser post-2022. Second, if you look on the far right in the picture where I highlight, you will note a staggering number of results for his campaign. Tens of thousands of donations from under $100 to above $1K. Page after page after page.



Coming even closer to Colorado, using our Secretary of State's Tracer system (linked sixth below), you'll see that ActBlue is moving money into local political party committees. As you can see in Screenshot 2 attached, the first page of results for ActBlue in Colorado sorted from the present back, Delta County Democrats are an ActBlue favorite. My curiosity led me to total up donations from 2025 forward and I found that about $1900 went to Delta Dems in the past 18 months.



When you dig deeper into these contributions, besides finding that ActBlue funds itself by taking a fee for each donation (e.g. you'll see a donation of $9.60, but the original donation was $10 less the 40 cents for a fee), you'll note that it's the same names over and over every month. I did look at the donors names and from what details I could find online, there was not anything remarkable about them, certainly (to be fair) nothing near the scale of 57000 donations in 6 years.



Problems at the national level, "smurfing" in Colorado do not necessarily make a widespread problem here in Colorado, nor necessarily with Phil Weiser's campaigns, past and present. There is, I believe, enough there to warrant reasonable questions. Questions that are fair to ask of both our candidate and also of the man currently holding an office which could launch an investigation.



As such I wrote to AG Weiser's press secretary as well as to the media person for his campaign to ask about these issues. The email sent is copied and attached as screenshot 3a. There was a follow up where I forgot to include the High Country Advocate link. That’s screenshot 3b.





To be fair to them, the email went out only yesterday as opposed to my usual week or so, making their lack of response perhaps not unexpected. I will follow up if and when I get a response.





**From the Wikipedia explainer on 527's: "A 527 is a tax-exempt organization created primarily to influence the selection, nomination, election, or defeat of candidates for public office. Governed by Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code, these groups include traditional Political Action Committees (PACs), Super PACs, political parties, and candidate committees"





https://www.actblue.com/





https://completecolorado.com/2025/03/19/colorado-woman-57000-actblue-donations-raise-eyebrows/



https://highcountryadvocate.org/when-the-donations-dont-add-up/



https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/02/us/politics/actblue-democrat-fundraising-foreign-donations.html



https://projects.propublica.org/527-explorer/orgs/202517748



https://tracer.sos.colorado.gov/PublicSite/Homepage.aspx

Related:

An article on allegations that Phil Weiser has taken campaign donations from people he is taking to court (both now and in previous races).

Couple quick important bits of context: first, the new allegations are from Bennet, his opponent; second, the following quote from the article:

“Weiser’s campaign told the Gazette he would return the money and said, ‘We cannot underscore it enough: Phil Weiser refuses and returns any contributions from anyone tied to a pending investigation.’ His campaign hasn’t said if it plans to return the donations made to his current campaign flagged by CBS Colorado.”

https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/phil-weiser-campaign-donations-attorneys-firms-litigation/

Plant husbandry

That time of the week again. Last post til Sunday and thus time for something interesting, a curiosity not related to current politics.

I have written before about my crazy quilt/bee lawn. It was the last scrap of turf I had, but now it’s a collection of water-wise clover, flowers, and grasses into which I dump cuttings, divisions, and other plants that catch my eye.

Depending on the weather, I give it some water every so often, but that’s about it. I don’t mow or do much trimming.** That was kind of the point of doing all the work I did to convert.

In between the lawn and the patio is, among others, my grain bed--an approximately 3’ x 24’ strip of dirt that I plant out with the year’s grain (often followed by bush beans).

I was out the other day and happened to noticed that some of the bunch grasses in the lawn were seeding out. I then happened to look over at the grain bed and noticed that the barley, a grass too, was fully seeded out.

To see one type of grass, check out the image heading this post. To see the barley check out picture 1.

I don’t know if you’ve ever looked up the forms that proto vegetables and fruits had prior to our cultivation and husbandry, but ancient fruit, grain, and veg are a pale shadow of their modern cultivars--a dynamic highlighted by the contrast of grass and barley in my garden.

It struck me on seeing this contrast just how much time and effort has gone into our modern crops, along with just how much savings we have as modern people in terms of time and effort in getting our daily bread. Some cave-Cory in eons past would have spent a day gathering enough pitifully small seed to fill his mouth once. Don’t even think about a gorgeous, soft, warm bread.

If you’re curious to see more of how wheat went from wild to domesticated (a journey likely echoed by other grains), I put a link to a CSU explainer at bottom. It’s got some neat videos to go with their text and is pretty approachable to a layman.

That’s it for today. Hope your Friday ends well with a serving of grains (even if that was grain fed to an animal which fed you).

Back at it Sunday!

**I do weed occasionally. I can tell you that bindweed is a never-ending struggle, as are dandelions.

P.s. update: after taking these pics we had a thunderstorm brush up against us. Fair bit of rain, lots of wind (no hail thankfully). Laid down a lot of the barley.

My first year growing grains, I thought that laid down grain was it. End of story. As I’ve gained more experience doing it, however, I’ve learned that (at least for us who harvest by hand) it’s not.

As long as the stems don’t get kinked, the plants do fine. Might make a bit of a problem in trying to get around the grain bed, not as picture-perfect, but the grain is fine.

https://colostate.pressbooks.pub/cropwildrelatives/chapter/wheat-breeding-with-crop-wild-relatives/