Tax Expenditure Adjustments, boring words for redistribution of wealth.

I wanted to bring HB26-1221 (linked first below) to your attention. It is one of those bills easily missed; the title alone is enough to put someone to sleep.

What a mundane name like “Tax Expenditure Adjustments” can hide, however, is socialism, wealth redistribution.

Screenshots 1a and 1b are taken from the bill’s summary and illustrate what I mean.

This bill is another example of an “add back” tax bill. If the Feds allow businesses certain deductions, and Colorado’s (for now--it’s being worked on by Colorado Democrats I hear) tax structure is set to essentially follow the Federal one, than Colorado would normally have to allow businesses to deduct from their state tax.

If this bill passes, per screenshot 1a, businesses will have to add back to their state taxes a portion of what the Feds allowed them to take off. It also, per that last bullet point limits the amount of money lost by a business that can be written off.

Let that latter sink in a bit. In Colorado, you’d be paying more in taxes on the money you lost as a business if this becomes law. I can already hear businesses lining up to come here!

Where does this money go? That’s 1b.

Businesses lose tax write offs and credits, but the people the sponsors have sympathy for get them. Goes beyond just that. Since it is a refundable tax credit, it’s my understanding that you can get this refunded if it’s larger than the tax you owe. Let’s say you owe $10 in tax and you’re able to claim $12 in refundable tax credits. You pay nothing and the government gives you $2. If you’ve ever looked at who pays what kind of tax in Colorado, I could easily see this being a net transfer of money to a lot of people.

This idea is furthered by what’s near the bottom of 1b. The amount of tax credits would be adjusted to exactly match what businesses lost.

Redistribution of wealth. Take from one to give to another. It cannot be any clearer.

As of this writing, this bill is so new that the summary is (or at least looks) incomplete. I do not see a committee date either. This one is blatant enough that I will add it to my list to follow and consider speaking up about.

If it’s something you’re interested in following, you can do it the usual way through the link at bottom.

I checked a couple days after writing this and noted that it’s up for committee on the 9th. I will sign up to speak against this bill as a reminder to the folks running this state that the purpose of the government is not to take from some so you can give to others.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1221

I wish lawmakers did this for something other than ICE, but I’ll take it.





The article below details how a bipartisan bill, would require law enforcement to get a warrant before using license plate reader cameras if more than 72 hours have elapsed since the crime was reported.



This would be (among others--Flock doesn't have a corner on the market) largely putting limits on how law enforcement can use cameras.



Now, in the article, you'll note how one of the sponsors, Dem Senator Amabile, mentions how this is about preventing the abuses of mass surveillance. Quoting:



"'This is an area where we can come together. Where we can say, "Hey, we support law enforcement. We want them to have access to this tool, but we also want people in Colorado to feel safe around their community, and to not feel like we are having mass surveillance." Because people are worried about that, and for a lot of really good reasons,' Amabile said."





The Republican sponsor, Lynda Zamora Wilson, expressed similar sentiments. Quoting again:



"'We support our law enforcement. They sacrifice, and they put their lives on the line, and this technology does save lives. And so, we don't want to take that away, but we do want to put guardrails up,' said Zamora Wilson."



I don't read minds, but I have to call BS here. We all know what this is about for the Democrats and the Democrat sponsors. It's ICE. They don't want ICE being able to surveil.



Flock cameras and law enforcement have been using them for years now with both Republican and Democrat silence. It was only when we heard ICE had or would use them that mass surveillance became a concern.



Can the crap with the "mass surveillance" concerns Amabile.



Why some Republicans have suddenly seen the light is something I'm less certain of. I am not so naive as to think it's fine motives; I can't help but wonder if they know this is unpopular in some circles and want to attach themselves to a bill they know will likely pass due to Democrat support in Blue Colorado.



Whatever the reason, I am happy to see some guardrails. I wish it would have happened without ICE. I wish it would have happened sooner. I wish the bill was stricter about these cameras (or abolished them).



I will take what I can get though.



If you would like to follow the bill, I put a link to it second below for convenience.



https://www.denver7.com/news/politics/bipartisan-bill-requiring-warrants-for-license-plate-reader-searches-moves-forward-in-colorado



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb26-070