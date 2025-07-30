Subsidies do save some people money, but in reality they're just wealth transfers.

Let me start with a couple non-contiguous quotes from the article linked at bottom.

“'By better using the heat beneath our feet to help us, we are leading the nation in innovative clean energy technologies that save Coloradans money, and protect our air quality. Investing in Geothermal heating technology increases energy reliability and serves as a low-cost energy source,' Polis said."

“'Geothermal heating technology plays a huge role in helping Colorado reduce emissions from homes and buildings while saving Coloradans money on heating and cooling costs,' said CEO Executive Director Will Toor. 'It’s exciting to see so many innovative geothermal initiatives being made possible due to Colorado’s investment in this technology, and we look forward to seeing more geothermal adoption across the state as these projects set the example of what’s possible.'”

Anyone that has paid attention to politics in Colorado over the last few years has likely noted similar rhetoric from both Mr. Toor and our governor: that their policy directions save Coloradans money.

In one sense this is true. If you have a geothermal system, you are able to take heat from the earth (which is free) and put it inside your house, school, performing arts center, what have you. You'll pay for the energy to operate the machine that moves the energy around, but that's peanuts compared to the cost of the heat itself.

Stripped of talking points (talking points unexamined by the reporter by the way), what you have here is nothing new for Colorado's policy. You see it in our transportation sector, our energy sector, our healthcare sector: some people pay so that others save money. Your tax dollars subsidize special favors for others.

Geothermal is only a "low-cost energy source", it's only "saving Coloradans money on heating and cooling costs", for the people that got their exploratory wells, geologic surveys, and/or equipment paid for by others.

I'm going to make a bold claim here by way of cementing what I said above. Geothermal, absent government subsidy, is not cheaper that traditional heating and cooling methods in almost every application. Why would I say that? Because if it were cheaper, companies would have adopted it en masse prior to government intervention in the market. Business owners are not dumb. They are not (by and large) stubborn.

It is, rather, some elected officials and bureaucrats that fawn over the gee-whiz technology and want it because they're spending someone else's money.

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/energy-and-environment/colorado-grants-geothermal-initiatives/article_5d5e4290-339a-4dda-8619-5609c79593b9.html#google_vignette

A second look at Colorado's Medicaid program

There has been a flurry of news on Colorado's Medicaid program and the Federal changes to Medicaid lately. If you want an example, check out the relentlessly tilted coverage of the topic by CPR's own John Daley--his article page is linked first below.

I wanted to offer a second look, some missing context, to the coverage you're seeing in mainstream, liberal outlets. This will take the form of a series of posts over the next few days. I will start by a look at the current state of affairs. That is, a look at the state budget as passed and signed in the last legislative session.

After that, I want to look at how Colorado expanded its Medicaid program, enrolling more and more adults who were above the poverty line (and without children). Then we'll look at how those extra enrollees have added greatly to the cost for Medicaid (along with a look back at some tricks Colorado is using to shift costs to the Federal government).

What you see here will be an overview, but I will include references for those interested in a deeper look.

If you remember nothing else from this series of posts, whether you agree with the policy choices at the Federal and/or State level, what I hope you leave with after reading is this: healthcare is horribly expensive and nothing is free. If we have more people on government funded healthcare, we all pay more in taxes. If we don't want that, we will have more people without government-funded care. There are consequences to every decision, you only get to pick which ones you prefer.

While our state policymakers such as Polis et. al. were talking about keeping healthcare costs low (in the single payer market and others) and giving people access to care, what they were doing in multiple ways was to shift costs to the Feds, to the national taxpayer.

They used Federal money to help fund reinsurance, they expanded eligibility for Medicaid etc. They were also able to get the buy-in of our health care system in this by figuring ways to get the Feds to match money and enabling the state to up its reimbursement. Why wouldn't they stand up and support something if they get more money?

Fair warning, this will be a challenging post because of the numbers and because of the excitement of reading tables of them. Stay with it. If you intend to really understand the issue, you need this background.

It's impossible to go into depth on every single line item in our state's Medicaid budget. What I will do instead is to offer you the resources and give you a primer on how to read them. We'll also note some concepts/ideas along the way that you'll see later.

The first and most important thing to remember about Medicaid programs is that they are run by individual states. Neither Congress nor Trump run Colorado's Medicaid program. Colorado bureaucrats do and they follow the direction of Colorado's state government.

The main role played by the Federal government is to set rules about what they'll help pay for, and then dole out matching funds our state pays to providers.

The Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF--pronounced "hick-puff") is the state agency that is responsible for administering Medicaid. They make sure that payments get made, eligibility is checked, pretty much everything you'd imagine that is necessary to make the program run and keep it in compliance with all laws.

Colorado's share of the cost comes from two broad streams (there are others, but these are the biggest and most important). We pay from our state's General Fund, and also from specific cash funds (whose receipts come in by way of fees).

The second link below is to the state's budget (the 25/26 Long Bill) in tabular form. This is the easiest way to see how General Fund monies move around to pay Medicaid. The third link below is to the cash fund reports by HCPF. This is the easiest way to see how the fee revenue generated pays for some parts of Medicaid.

Unlike General Fund money, the nice thing about the cash fund money is that you can see who paid and what that specific money went to.

Let's turn first to PDF page 10 (document page 76) in the second link. Screenshot 1 attached is from that page. It's busy, so let's break it down.

In general, Medicaid dollars spent by the State are matched by the Feds. So, the two vertical columns highlighted in blue show you how much our state spent on, say, Early Intervention through the Department of Early Childhood and how much the Feds matched: the number with the asterisk is the sum of the State's General Fund and Federal Funds.

There are things that the Feds will not allow matching funds on (see above about them setting boundaries on Medicaid matching). I highlight an example in red. Our state pays for healthcare for certain individuals who do not have legal immigration status. Note the Federal column is empty.

I will leave it to you to continue reading through the budget as desired to learn more about what and where our state is spending on Medicaid (and/or how much the Feds are matching). I won't go into a huge amount of detail, but just as an explanation, take a look with me at screenshot 2 attached.

It is from PDF page 2 (document page 71). Aside from noting that there are significant costs associated with managing the computer rolls for Medicaid enrollees, this entry gives a good example of how some line items get money from all kinds of places. This line item gets money from the General Fund, the Feds, from cash funds i.e. fees, and, due to amending and changing the budget in the past, reappropriated money.

Now is as good a time as any to turn to the cash funds. @hat is the sourcing and spending of that money? Open the third link.

Come down to PDF (and document) page 21. Screenshot 3 attached is that page. I highlighted how columns show either actual or future numbers, and the enterprise that runs this particular fund.

This enterprise underwent some significant structural changes in the last legislative session, changes which are in SB25-270 linked fourth below. For our purposes, it's enough just to understand that an enterprise is a government run business and this particular enterprise assesses fees on Colorado's nursing homes. That's the source of its revenue.

It's expenses are itemized on PDF (and document page 22) with some additional rationale on p 23. As a convenience I attached a copy of p 23 as screenshot 4.

I want you to note a few things that I highlighted they help define why we have cash funds for Medicaid money as well as introducing something we'll see later. Our state assesses fees (in this case on nursing homes--whether they take Medicaid patients or not) and then gives a portion of those fees back to some nursing homes to help pay for Medicaid patients at those homes. Note too that these fee payments back to homes are matched by the Feds just like other state Medicaid spending.

That's it for this first post. You now have the resources to be able to comb through what our state was planning to spend on Medicaid in the 25/26 budget year. Note that this was all decided prior to the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, so our state's response has yet to show up.

Future posts will cover how Colorado took the expansion of who was eligible for Medicaid and ran with it, greatly expanding the people we had to fund healthcare for. They will also touch on how this new group is funded at a different rate than the traditional Medicaid patients, and how the fees you saw today figure into things.

More to come.

https://www.cpr.org/author/john-daley/

https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2025A/bills/2025a_hcp_act.pdf

https://hcpf.colorado.gov/sites/hcpf/files/FY%202025-26%2C%20Schedule%2009%20Cash%20Fund%20Summary%20Final_accessible.pdf

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb25-270