How long does bracket creep take at 4% inflation?





Less than at 3.



One of the standard arguments for Amendment 87 is that your taxes will go down, and, yes, while it's not indexed for inflation, it'll take forever at 3% inflation for you to jump brackets and get into higher taxes.



With the ancillary argument that, of course, the politicians will "fix" things by then.



Per the Sun article linked first below, inflation is not a grey uniform thing. Denver right now is at 4% apparently.



While this higher inflation may or may not necessarily trickle down to Denver wages (yet), it does suggest the question: if inflation is higher than the 3% supporters of 87 lean on, what happens to the timescales for bracket creep?



In an earlier newsletter (linked second below), I did the calculation.



The short answer, as you can see in screenshot 1, is that it takes a lot less time to jump brackets. Years less. Thus the math of exponential compounding.





Don't be swayed by the arguments appealing to your envy. Don't be swayed by arguments telling you that you'll get something now and don't worry about the future.



Amendment 87 is bad policy now and will be later too.





https://coloradosun.com/2026/10/27/denver-inflation-rate-consumer-prices-gas/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/how-long-will-bracket-creep-take?utm_source=publication-search

Sterling's own curbside recycling





I have written about Colorado's Producer Responsibility program before. This was the effort created by HB22-1355 (see the first link below).



The bill authorized a fee on those that create consumer packaging which then pays for curbside recycling programs around the state. It is currently the subject of a federal lawsuit due to some (let's call it "creative") financing and policymaking created in the bill. For more on the lawsuit, see "Related" below.



Despite the controversy, apparently the program is rolling on because my town, Sterling, is now home to its own subsidized curbside recycling program. That new program is profiled in the Journal Advocate article linked second below.**



The company coming to Sterling (per the article) will be Recyclops. Their website is linked third below if you want to study up on them.



From both that site as well as the Journal Advocate article, it seems as though Recyclops will operate similar to what I've seen Amazon do up here: they'll hire private individuals with vehicles to drive around and pick up the recycling.



I've been following this effort since its inception and I'm not a fan. I didn't like the way the law was written. I don't like the way the folks along the Front Range figured that we needed recycling rammed down our throats statewide (if you need some context on that "rammed", what I'd point you to is the fact that consumers by and large won't pay for it on their own, so laws like Colorado's task the much-more-easily-regulated businesses with it).



Despite my feelings, there were several people I recall testifying in favor of this (as well as being quoted in later articles). One of the arguments by proponents I recall was that people will gladly recycle if only they could just find a way to do it. Having the program right outside my front door ought to provide an interesting litmus test.



I'll be curious to see how this program develops in another way. If you pay for a service, you expect certain things that you might not if it's free. If you provide a service to someone that pays you for it, you're accountable to them. The way this program is set up, those normal market incentives are different. Will that result in some problems?



Guess we're gonna find out. I'll report more as I have substantial updates to share.



**The subhead for this article is "Will operate at no cost to the city or residents". In the sense that I don't have to cut a check for it, yes. In the sense that it has no cost, no. Producers who pay the fee pass that along to customers.



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb22-1355



https://www.journal-advocate.com/2026/09/28/curbside-recycling-program-coming-to-sterling/



https://recyclops.com/

Logan County Commissioners put a pause on carbon sequestration

A recent item in my local paper caught my eye. It has some lessons for us all in the state whether you live where I do or not. It’s not the same article that caught my eye originally, but the first link below is the latest update on the unfolding decision by the Logan County Commissioners on carbon sequestration.

Per the article, after some resident complaints, the commissioners issued a 6 month moratorium on permits for carbon sequestration, a project that local energy company Tallgrass has started to dip its beak into.

If you want more information on the carbon sequestration, I link to a pretty approachable site about it second below, but the basics aren’t too tough.

Carbon sequestration isn’t anything new. Plants have done it since forever. They take carbon dioxide out of the air and bind it with other things to create new tissue and food.

What has some residents of Logan County (and the commissioners) worried, however, is the man-made version. One way or another we use a machine to remove carbon dioxide from the air, then another machine to compress it down until it’s a fluid, send it through pipes, and inject it for storage way deep within the earth. The carbon hasn’t really been put to useful purpose, but it’s out of our atmosphere (along with the greenhouse effect it engenders).

Human-run carbon sequestration has been put alongside the plant version as a way to help mitigate climate change and/or feel better about continuing to combust and use fossil fuels.

For the residents out here, those who live next to this stuff, the story isn’t a new one. Like with those in the shadow of wind turbines or whose vista now includes solar panels (see “Related” below), the compressor stations and pipelines are the problem here. Enough of a problem that one local family is involved in a lawsuit over it.

This is a local issue for a particular community, but there are also some things of note for us all.

The first, and most important, lesson to take from this is the importance of speaking up at the local level. Three residents spoke out in favor of the moratorium. Three.

Local governments, especially the smaller subdivisions of government, are a great chance to make your voice heard; speaking at these meetings is a great use of your advocacy because these smaller meetings have fewer people, these smaller offices are filled with people you might encounter in the grocery store.

The second thing I want to point out, by way of questioning whether or not carbon sequestration is of value, is the simple physics going on here.

In order to separate out CO2, we have to use energy. In order to compress CO2, we have to use energy. Even if we do all of this with electric motors, you are still using fossil fuels to pull the products of combusting fossil fuels from the air. Sequestering carbon by technology requires at least some more input of carbon into the air to do it.

Perhaps at some point, when we run carbon separators and compressors off of renewable electricity you get more bang for your buck on separation, but for now it feels Rube Goldbergian.

The last point to make is how advocacy groups around Colorado seem to have a flexible set of standards. Fracking is bad. Real bad. That is, until it’s for geothermal energy or until it’s for carbon sequestration. As long as its for an environmental cause, apparently, fracking (either to pump things down or up) is an ecological terror.

I’ll be curious to see what happens with carbon sequestration. There’s enough hope in it for money. We subsidize renewables. That drives that commerce. State Land Board land is seeing leases for carbon sequestration and revegetation. There are credits for sale there.

I am not real familiar with the market, but I’d bet my lunch that companies like Tallgrass are wagering on carbon sequestration being profitable too. Someone somewhere will be selling and buying carbon indulgences to fund this effort too.

Too bad that there doesn’t seem to be any injection well sites near Boulder.

https://www.journal-advocate.com/2026/10/08/logan-county-puts-6-month-pause-on-permits-for-carbon-sequestration-facilities/

https://www.scsengineers.com/scs-white-papers/carbon-capture-and-sequestration-a-primer/

Related:





I want that solar, I just want it ... over there.



The Front Range wants renewables, just not where they live, and apparently also not where historical sites are. You know, cause of the impact it has on the views and the danger of fire.



Perfectly okay for the Eastern Plains, just not where the REALLY important things are.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/10/14/proposed-solar-farm-near-mesa-verde-national-park/