Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

You hit the nail on the head. Front Range nimby’s want renewable energy, power lines, carbon sequestration plants, battery and storage facilities to exist in Colorado, just not in their backyard where they don’t have to look at them, be disrupted by their construction and hear them. They just push those things down the throats of a population in the state that neither have the population or the money to push-back against them.

I for one am tired of the Eastern Plains being the Front Range dumping ground for the things that they deem undesirable, including Prairie Dogs (Rats) among other things. If we fight against something, they’ll threaten with the use of Eminent Domain. They get their “green” energy and all that goes along with it and they can live with a clear conscience that Colorado is doing something to clean the air of our minuscule corner of the planet. I happen to like the views and the beauty of the Eastern Plains. I lived 9 years of my life in the mountains and enjoy where I’ve lived for the last 47 years of my life. I don’t have a burning desire to see the mountains in my view every day.

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Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
2h

Recycling in the city needs to be better and there is a lot to work on. The litium ion batteries do not need to end up in landfills. Think about all the vapes. There are many chemical that might be getting into the water that people do not realize that are happening. A broader study might need to be donw with the CBCI board certified physicians that saw more than peds patients in clinic.

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