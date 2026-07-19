Sterling City Council wants to try again on sales tax

Per the South Platte Sentinel article linked at bottom, Sterling City Council wants to try again on a road improvement sales tax this November.

Quoting:

“During a work session at their regular meeting June 23, the council reviewed draft language for a ballot question that would create the sales tax and direct it to a separate fund that is earmarked for streets-related improvements.”

Per that same article, this would be a 1% sales tax and it would have some sort of sunset date to it, 10 years was tossed out.

I saw one other interesting tidbit in the article worth sharing before moving on.

Quoting again, “Addressing concerns about how to educate voters about the need for the sales tax, [City Manager John] Sheldon suggested that the best way to combat misinformation and promote a ballot question would be through the formation of a citizen-led committee, such as was done last year for the RE-1 Valley bond question. Once the council approves putting the measure on the ballot, Colorado law prohibits them from campaigning for it, although Sheldon added that they can present facts such as explaining how the city’s various funds are allocated or the conditions of city streets.”

This put me in mind of the decidedly fishy smell I got from Front Range Passenger Rail (see the second link below). That was another one of those things where they wanted to educate, not promote. No never folks. Not that.

I put in an email to Mr. Sheldon to ask about the misinformation he mentions as well as for some details about how he envisions the citizen-led committee running. As of this writing, I have heard back but am awaiting some follow up answers. When that happens, I’ll update.

In the meantime, rather than listing my thoughts about any proposed tax here, I will share them with you via an open email I sent the mayor and city council. That email follows the links.

If you live in Sterling and have concerns or questions, I urge you to follow suit. The webpage with contact info for the mayor and city council is linked third below.

https://www.journal-advocate.com/2026/07/04/street-improvements-sales-tax-likely-to-come-before-sterling-voters-again/

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/sb26-147-a-great-idea-almost-certain?utm_source=publication-search

https://www.sterlingcolo.com/government/city_council/city_council_members.php

An open email to the Sterling City Council and Mayor about the draft 1% sales tax for roads

Hello all,

My name is Cory Gaines. I live here in town and have some thoughts I wanted to share with you re. your draft 1% sales tax for roads.

This is an open letter, I will publish it. Out of fairness, if any of you have a response you would want shared publicly, I am happy to do so. Please reply here and tell me.

Let me start off by saying what I said the last time a tax like this was proposed. I drive these same roads. I don’t want them to be as bad as they are. Fixing things takes money.

At the same time, I want there to be respect for the government burden I and others in this city and surrounding area already face. I want there to be respect for what Regan alluded to when he talked about how nothing is ever as permanent as a temporary government program.

Toward that end, if what I read in the Sentinel is accurate, I’d like to say that I am glad to see the funds getting earmarked, and I’m glad to see a sunset on the tax. I am not a fan of forever-taxes that end up as slush funds. Government will always find a way to spend someone else’s money.

However, I want to push you on a couple of things that would make this easier to swallow for me (and likely others).

10 years is a long time to be collecting this money. That requires a lot of trust on the part of voters. You should shorten it. I and others want to know that you’re being good stewards of the money you take out of our pockets. If it takes you 10 years to demonstrate that, well, can you say you are being good stewards?

I’d also like to push you to come up with some reduction or cut you can make to lower the burden on taxpayers elsewhere. Not a promised cut. Not in the future. I’m talking a cut that happens now. One that occurs prior to November or that is written into the ballot measure.

Lastly, and this relates more to your effort to secure a tax than the tax itself, if you follow through on Mr. Sheldon’s recommendations about citizen committees to push this effort, I would like to know what kind of assurances you are offering that this won’t be funded in any way with tax money and that multiple perspectives get to be a part of this. What assurances can you offer along those lines?

Thank you for your time. I repeat my offer from above. If you have a public response to anything above, I’m happy to share it with my readers. If you have a response you’d like to send to me individually to have a discussion citizen to citizen, I’m happy for that as well. Email me here with either.

Cory

Taxpayer funding for media





Colorado Public Radio (CPR) recently got a whole lot of taxpayer money. $1.5 million to be exact.



They discuss this in their article linked first below. Quoting with link intact:



"Colorado Public Radio will receive $1.5 million in tax credits from the state of Colorado to help it build a new headquarters near downtown Denver. It was one of 12 recipients of the state’s Community Revitalization Tax Credit announced Wednesday."



The idea of public money going to media is not a new one. Up until about a year ago, it was a regular occurrence for federal tax dollars. It is was (and likely always will be) a regular occurrence for Colorado tax dollars to go there. For example, the state regularly buys ads (oops, sorry, public media prefers their euphemistic "sponsorships").



What makes this case notable is how CPR writes about it, how much fuss they go to in writing about their own grants. They are so earnest about transparency here, while hiding it elsewhere (more coming--see below), that it's striking.



From the breathless, italicized disclaimer at the beginning, to the blurbs quoting editors and experts, the article reminds us all about how it's okay for a news organization to get money from the very government its going to cover.



A parade of professors, NPR public editors, and CPR executive editors publicly wrestle with the topic like it was the main event Friday at the coliseum. Thrill to the drama, sweat beading up on their foreheads, faces red and veins fit to burst, as they try to headlock this issue into submission.



They all, of course, come to the conclusion you figure they would before reading past the first paragraphs: as long as its quality journalism with the right ethics policies in place such as revealing who your sponsors are there's nothing to worry about.



I had to chuckle about the following quote from NPR's Public Editor Kelly McBride:



“'In public media, this isn't foreign, right? We've been receiving benefits from the federal government all the way up until a year ago. So we've got these policies in place,' McBride said. 'But the fact that the public might have questions about it remains. And so we have an obligation in journalism to consider what questions and concerns the audience might have and to answer those concerns.'”



The reason that I chuckled is that not too long after reading this article (and those very words), I shot an email over to the reporter and CPR's Executive Editor Kevin Dale (also quoted in the piece) to ask them about whether or not they had officially announced who donated this building to them in the first place.



You see, per the second link below, way back in 2023, CPR was gifted the building that the state's tax credits will help fund remodels on. And, to my knowledge, CPR has still not disclosed the donors, promising only that (quoting CPR's President and CEO Stewart Vanderwil from that article) "...We’ll make that announcement in coordination with them when we have further details to share on the transformation of 777 Grant into the new home for CPR."



That must be one hell of a coordination there. Makes me wonder if a lot of what they write in the 2026 article is as performative as professional wrestling. If you haven't yet, read the most recent CPR piece in light of the above. See if you can put that square peg into the round hole. I can't.



It becomes all the more difficult to do so when you also note that, as of this writing, neither the reporter or Executive Editor Dale has taken McBride's injunction to "...consider what questions and concerns the audience might have and to answer those concerns".



I want to close with sharing another example of government funding of media (on the opposite end of the ideological spectrum). The third link below is to a newsletter by Colorado College journalism professor Corey Hutchin's 7/2 newsletter. Pulling the relevant quote from that newsletter (with links and formatting intact):



"Conservative Douglas County continues to remain an interesting place for experimenting with public support for local news outlets. Last year, the county commission briefly considered the idea of paying upwards of $350,000 to a local newspaper publisher to help the county spread 'good news.' Now, the county commissioners have decided to help support an event hosted by the conservative Rocky Mountain Voice digital publication."



I see no distinction between conservative governments and liberal governments funding media. They both clearly want to in such a way as to benefit themselves.



I don't like it in either case. As Hutchins himself has observed, relationships matter, and all the talk in the CPR article cannot negate that, even if the words ring hollow based on CPR's nondisclosure to date.



A free press is not one that gets paid by the government or gets grants from the government. Plain and simple, conservative or liberal.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/07/15/colorado-public-radio-grant-headquarters/



https://www.cpr.org/2023/08/30/colorado-public-radio-headquarters-building/



