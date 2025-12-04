State Land Board Ag Leasing Updates





Ahead of their December 2025 meeting, I got the State Land Board’s Board Packet. I link to it first below.



There’s a lot in there about specific lease decisions, but I wanted to call your attention to the agenda items I circled in screenshot 1 attached. Note: there is a handy system of links in the report. Go first to the meeting agenda (what you see in the screenshots), and then click on the blue links labeled as “Tab XXXXX” to be taken straight to that portion of the packet.



The staff update to be provided by Director Rosmarino is pretty straightforward, but there are a couple items which I attach as screenshot 2.



These both come from the second page of Tab 7 and point (at least to me) to the direction the State Land Board and Rosmarino intend to head. Unlike other state departments which are currently under a hiring freeze due to our state’s budget troubles, the State Land Board gets a new hire because of their intention to advance renewables leasing on state lands.



Relatedly, the second paragraph in that screenshot, the State Land Board will be working to develop “... livestock grazing and revegetation standards for solar projects located on state trust lands.”



If you have experience or thoughts about agrivoltaics and/or renewables on livestock grazing land, speak up! The list of people who were speaking at the conference attended by Colorado’s Stewardship and Ecosystem Services Program Manager didn’t seem to have anyone in production Ag on it.



The last part I wanted to point you to, especially if you lease State Board Land or know someone who does, comes under Tab 8. This part is too lengthy to go over in detail, but the title of this section ought to give you a sense of its import: “Agriculture Leasing Program Updates”



There is a section on grazing and a later one on farming. Pay particular attention in each or either to the sections labeled “Emerging Opportunities”. This gives a hint at future directions for the State Land Board. I’d also recommend reading the Summary at the end.



If you find something in there that’s particularly important, please feel free to add to the comments.



If you find something concerning, I urge you to post it here and also give some thought to speaking at the upcoming meeting. At the very top of this agenda, you’ll find information on how to do that.



https://drive.google.com/file/d/17p9sZQdKjarsaP-2gQ_xHvb6KUmY6l_p/view

How Colorado Got Quietly Rewired

I came across the series by Weld County Commissioner Scott James recently in my Facebook feed.

I link to part 1 of the 5 part series below. Starting there, you should be able to find links to the other parts. I have been enjoying it.

The series echoes something which I have mentioned in the past (and James brings receipts by mentioning specific policy): that the Democrat takeover of this state involved more than just them holding all the levers of power.

Rather than slapping some new siding on an existing house, much of Democrat policy since 2019 has been about taking the house down to the foundations and rebuilding substantial portions of it.

Much of this work, as you’ll see reading Mr. James’ series, has taken the form of changes to the unelected boards in this state. Their missions, priorities, and statutory duties have been rejiggered to meet the Democrats’ policy wishes.

Not only does this change how things work here on a fundamental level, it is handy in another regard.

When the chickens come home to roost, as we’ve seen with energy prices, greenhouse gas emission targets and large buildings, etc. savvy politicians like our governor can duck behind the unelected boards (which he appointed) and let them take the beating from angry ratepayers.

A great series to read.

Study up so you can learn the history and the dynamics.

https://jamesforweld.com/2025/11/part-1-of-5-how-colorado-got-quietly-rewired/

Some local coverage, cleverly done and apropos for the season





I had a reader send in the link below. It’s a Snoot Report (a local news site which seems to focus mainly on Commerce City/Adams County and associated boards) piece on the November 17th meeting of the Commerce City city council.



By this point it’s probably pretty stale, but I didn’t post it to give you breaking news about Commerce City. I posted it because I thought the form the author chose was a clever way to convey the information and I wanted to point you to yet another local news source.



If you live in or around Commerce City, CO and want a look at local happenings, go give Snoot Report a look.



https://snootreport.org/miracle-on-60th-avenue/