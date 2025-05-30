Third time's the charm: starting the ball rolling on Colorado single-payer healthcare





Per the Denver Post article below, Governor Polis signed SB25-045 into law back on May 14th (the article mentions other bills Polis signed, in particular ones on abortion but I'm not going to cover them here).



This bill covers a topic likely familiar to long-time readers of my work because it's the third time (and now successful) that a bill trying to get the state to study what government healthcare, a single-payer system could look like in Colorado.



The bill itself is linked second below if you want to read up on it, but the summary of what the bill does is attached as screenshot 1 (from the bill's fiscal note). There's not really anything unique or different in this year's bill compared with past efforts.



The Post article quotes both Polis and one of the sponsors. A trio of non-contiguous quotes gives their perspective (any links in the quotes are left intact):



“'In this country and in this state, we do health care poorly. We spend twice as much and have worse outcomes than most of the industrialized world,' Polis said when signing Senate Bill 45, which sets in motion the study of universal health care in Colorado. '… Fundamentally, I think there’s the opportunity to do this better.'"**

“'This (study) is going to be the "what" and the "how much," ' McCormick said. 'This study won’t tell us how to do it. We may need to do more work after this, but this first step is very important.'"



"Any resulting system would preserve private delivery of health care, Polis said — a key priority of his. He noted that many countries that are smaller than Colorado have already achieved universal health care."



Revisit those last two quotes because they bring up some important points to note.



While the CDPHE study has yet to even be a glimmer in the eyes of the bureaucrats over there, I have to tell you that I lack the confidence that the single-payer healthcare system proposed will be honestly, thoughtfully, and fully related to our policymakers.



How many fiscal analyses have we seen ("free" school lunch, I'm looking in your direction) that were way, way off target for the actual cost. And when they're off target, how many times has it been an overestimate?



Lastly, think whatever you will about Polis and what he says vs. what he means, he's only around for another year. When he times out of the governor's chair and moves on, we'll almost certainly end up with someone more progressive and more liberal (I know, hard to imagine, but stay with me).



Studies mandated by bills are almost certainly the first step down the path to eventual implementation. When Polis is out of the way, how likely is it that a state-bankrupting plan for government healthcare will be put in place? How likely is it that future administrations will work to keep Obama's promise of "if you like your doctor you can stay"?



The former is almost a certainty, the latter seems dicey but not completely outside the bounds of reality with Polis gone.



I'll keep my eyes and ears open for the eventual program that gets proposed and share. Countries smaller than Colorado may have achieved universal health care, but only with giant tax burdens and rationing of care, an outcome that would not be good for Colorado.



**Missing from the Post's reporting here is any sort of check on what Polis claims. Unsurprisingly, Polis' talking point, a progressive favorite, needs some context. The reason for our healthcare spending being much higher than other developed countries has many likely causes, among them our absolutely terrible diet and lack of exercise compared to other countries.



https://www.denverpost.com/2025/05/14/colorado-emergency-abortion-universal-health-care-study-jared-polis/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb25-045

State severance tax revenue and water projects





State severance taxes come from mineral extraction in Colorado (think oil/gas extraction mainly) and fund a variety of things, including water projects. If you'd like some background or context, check out the first link below to an earlier newsletter.



The problem with oil and gas extraction is twofold for Colorado, however. The first problem is that oil and gas exploration is volatile. Oilfield always has been boom and bust. Screenshot 1 attached from the Post Independent article linked second below gives a sense of that.





The other problem is that our state is run by Democrats. Demorats who have instituted punishing rules and regulations that will drive more and more oil and gas exploration out of our state.



Both of those dynamics leave the amount of money our state is going to get for water projects from severance taxes uncertain. The uncertainty has become enough of a concern to spur a law. SB25-040 is linked third below and (per the article linked second) was recently signed into law by Gov Polis.**



Quoting from the article (with link intact):



"Under Senate Bill 40, the state will commission a nine-member task force within the Department of Natural Resources to study the future of severance tax revenue and come up with solutions to better fund the state’s water needs. The task force will be required to submit a final report to the legislature in July 2026, with lawmakers hoping to turn those ideas into policy."



I'll be curious to see what the group comes up with. I have the sneaking suspicsion that the answer won't be "we need fewer DEI consultants for the state's public employee's union" or "we need fewer tax giveaways for things like EV's".



One last little side note. Check out screenshot 2 from the bill's fiscal note. The commission is to hire a contractor to do a study to inform their discussion. I bet you dollars to donuts that Western Resource Advocates (a perennial favorite of Dept of Natural Resources when it comes to water) will be tapped here.



**The article also covers other water-related bills Polis signed and is worth a read if this issue is a passion.



https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/is-the-colorado-legislature-raiding?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false



https://www.postindependent.com/news/colorado-gov-jared-polis-signed-three-water-infrastructure-bills/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB25-040

Some (unintentional?) 80's cheese

That time of the week again. The last post til Sunday and so it's time for something for fun, not related to politics.

There's lots of different kinds of cheese. There are young cheeses. There are aged cheeses. There are raw milk cheeses. There are even government cheeses.**

This post is about a different kind of cheese: 80's cheese.

YouTube's suggested videos can lead one down some strange paths. I don't rememer what it was that caused the video linked below to float up in the line, but it was likely my affinity for 80's music.

I'm game for some camp and weirdness, but this one's bad; it's both odd AND low-budget, a tough combo to pull off successfully. You don't even have to watch the full video to get a sense either. The picture that heads up this post is from the video and is a perfect exemplar.

If you're feeling brave or hae 3 to 4 minutes of your life to waste, precious minues you'll never have back, give the video a look and enjoy.

See you back at it on Sunday!

**This one brings back memories because a lady that babysat for me and my brother as kids used to have this stuff. My memory of it was that it was like Velveeta, but drier.