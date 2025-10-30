SPJ’s anti polarization checklist for journalists.





I got the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) blog post about a media conference in DC. As part of that, I also got an anti-polarization checklist which comes from the group Trusting News. I thought I would share both with you.



The checklist provides something you could use on your own as an aid in assessing media, but it also gives a bit of a peek behind the curtain for how journalists (at least those at the Trusting News) see their work and how they can try to make it less polarizing.



The following quote (with link left intact) from a blog post about the conference (linked first below) lays it out:



“Although news coverage can contribute to political polarization, careful attention to word choice and sourcing can avoid unnecessarily inflammatory coverage. Trusting News has a checklist (along with lots of other resources) on its website that newsrooms can reference.”



The second link below is to a shareable copy of the checklist. It was interesting reading, especially for someone like myself who spends a fair bit of time watching media.



There were a few tidbits I found especially interesting. Pulling some random quotes that people who carefully read media will nod along with and putting some quick commentary next to each:



“Too often, journalism amplifies extreme views and ignores more nuanced ones.”



“[This tendency] ... gives the impression that people who agree on one thing likely all agree on completely separate issues.”



These two are big ones I can tell you. I have heard one form of this go by the name nutpicking: the idea that you’ll pick only the most extreme views from a group to share in the hopes that the reader/viewer will generalize to the whole group. Perhaps its some cynicism on my part, but I can’t help but see this often as intentional--Kyle Clark used to be (still is?) a master at this.**



“The goal of the checklist is NOT to make all content palatable to all people, or to remove the journalist’s authority or judgment.”



Reading this and the blurb around it made me wonder just how much reporters bristle as having to be thoughtful about their reporting, in particular to confront the fact that they may be injecting their bias into stories. The “handle with care tone” the checklist takes combined with my experience writing reporters and asking questions tells me that bristling is common (even if not always expressed).



The last point is not so much something I can give a quote to exemplify, but more a feeling. Over and over in this document is the idea that reporters should pause and try to consider other points of view in drafting stories. Mention is made of the importance of editing.



My question, my response to that, would be to wonder what value this reflection and editing have if you and all that surround you share the same perspective. If everyone you are surrounded by see a picture as black and white, who in the world will point out the greys?



Sound idea, but is it actually possible to get genuine consideration in most newsrooms? I don’t think there’s viewpoint diversity enough frankly.



The checklist is pretty interesting, but I’ll leave it to you to read. If media bias is an interest, I’d recommend keeping the list handy and going through it next time you read something. Use it to see if you can spot examples where things went right, or where they went wrong.



Further, if contacting reporters or editors is something you have thought of doing (say, after reading something you find objectionable), keep the list handy and reference one of the checklist items in drafting your response.



**As I have written and joked about with friends, I’ve been on a Clark-free diet for a while now and I’ve never felt better.



https://spjcolorado.org/2025/10/16/mediafest25-karlik-opening-day/



https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qLGukktVqn_2IarLKZ2OXmVMbSq9dZue/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

Related:

The SPJ conference dispatches were, at least in part, written by Colorado Politics’ own Michael Karlik.

That name is familiar to me because if ever was a reporter who needs to take the lesson of NOT being polarizing to heart it’d be him.

See below for an example.

https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/is-this-fair-is-this-journalism-a?r=15ij6n&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Manny Rutinel goes whitewashing.





Manny Rutinel, in his bid for the Congressional seat currently held by Gabe Evans, is whitewashing his former statements made about Ag and, to a lesser extent, the environment.



Not surprisingly Rutinel is following a pattern you see from politicians in both parties: to impress those in his party he’s been pretty far left in his views. To try and appeal to a more centrist audience, he’s now toning down some of his earlier leftist, environmentalist rhetoric.



This, of course, leaves the natural question of which Manny Rutinel would be in office if elected? If you cast your vote for Rutinel, who and what will you get?



I have some thoughts in answer to that, but I want to share some of his earlier statements along with his whitewashing first.



I knew about Rep Rutinel’s excesses for a while now, but the Sun article** linked first below has a pretty good compilation along with Rutinel’s current thinking and rationale for his earlier statements.



Links 2 - 6 below are articles, statements, open letters etc. that Rutinel either wrote, said, or signed. I’ll leave it to you to look around in them as much as you’d like but they all paint the same picture: agriculture (specifically and more often than not animal agriculture) is bad for the environment and exploitative.



In the interest of fairness, it should be noted that in many of these things, Rutinel was a younger man. This is something Rutinel alludes to when asked about his earlier statements by the Sun. Quoting the article:



“Rutinel, amid his run for Congress, says his opinions on meat and dairy are more nuanced than his previous actions and statements would suggest. He said he opposes the bad actors in those industries, not the industries as a whole. ‘Like all industry, there are bad apples, and I’ve spoken out against those bad apples that cause extreme and unnecessary animal cruelty in parts of the food industry and against the environmental cost of unsustainable food practices,’ he said. ‘I think that cruelty and environmental harm is concerning to many Coloradans, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or independent.’”



and later on in the article:



“’They’re [ranchers are] good stewards of the land, they care for their animals and they are the backbone of our economy and our communities’ he said. ‘Colorado ranchers are my friends and neighbors, and I’ve gotten to know them.’”



Fair enough. There is room for all of us to change our opinions, especially those that we have when we were younger. Statements made closer to the present, then, ought to give a better view of what Rutinel thinks.



Quoting again from the Sun article to share more recent statements by Rutinel (pasted here with link intact):

“’There’s a tweetstorm happening about me right now where somebody from the meat and oil industry — they’re all scared and they’re trying to warn everybody about what I’m about to do,’ he said at the University of Denver in October 2023, a few days after he was appointed to a seat in the state legislature by a vacancy committee. ‘Maybe they’re right,’ he joked. ‘Maybe they should be a little scared.’ In fact, he told students at DU’s law school, the way animals are treated as part of agricultural processes was one of the reasons he decided to get involved in politics. And during the speech, he called a pair of 2024 Denver ballot measures that would have banned fur sales and slaughterhouses in the city ‘really awesome.’”

If you read the above and come to the conclusion that Rutinel’s statement to the Sun about his open letters etc. don’t ring true you’re not alone. I can’t help but think perhaps Rutinel’s newfound appreciation for ranchers, the “good stewards”, his “friends and neighbors”, is fake.



It’s political artifice.



There’s one last resource I want to point you to. This is, in my opinion, the best way to tell what kind of Representative you’d get if you elected Manny Rutinel. Actions speak louder than words and Rutinel’s time as a legislator has plenty of action for us to review.



Manny Rutinel’s legislator page is linked 7th below. If you want to really get a look at what’s in his heart, go look at the bills he has signed onto as a sponsor.



Screenshot 1 gives you the search settings on the Colorado legislator I would recommend. The boxes in blue (left to right) are the year and session, then you want choose either “Sponsor” or “All” in the sponsor blank and lastly hit “Apply”. Go year by year and see what kinds of legislation Rep Rutinel believes are helpful.

Up will come (no matter the year) a list of progressive oriented bills that tell you all you need to know about the real Manny Rutinel.



**The Sun deserves credit, but I’d bet my lunch that Rutinel approached them about this by way of getting the story out in a friendly outlet so as to soften its impact. What with the Democrat primary coming up in the future and all.



https://coloradosun.com/2025/10/22/manny-rutinel-animal-activism-congressional-bid/



https://www.alligator.org/article/2016/04/state-of-sustainability-address-delivered-at-earth-day-celebration



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://law.yale.edu/sites/default/files/area/center/leap/document/carbon_markets_-_cafe_lab_-_spring_2020.pdf



https://law.yale.edu/yls-today/news/qa-manny-rutinel-22-carbon-offsets-and-farming









chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://futurefood4climate.eu/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Open-letter-to-C40-Mayors-.pdf



https://leg.colorado.gov/legislators/manny-rutinel

Heads up JeffCo residents





The Jefferson County Commissioners (the body that will appoint the new board member) put out a call for applicants to fill the recent RTD Board vacancy.



This is a great chance for you to get involved. If you are interested or know someone who is, check out the link below.



https://www.jeffco.us/m/newsflash/home/detail/2482