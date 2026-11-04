Speaking in front of the CPW Commissioners

Barring some unforeseen problem, I am going to travel to Ft Morgan this afternoon to speak at the CPW Commissioners’ meeting. The outline of what I plan to say is below. What I actually say may deviate slightly depending on what I think when I get there, but this is the bare bones. The themes I want to touch on are here.

The reason for mentioning this is to (I hope) inspire you to also get involved and to look for opportunities outside of the usual legislative session.

Colorado has a multitude of boards and commissions and your voice is needed. Believe me when I tell you that the other side gets ample representation.

Don’t think that you either have to do it all or do nothing. The only thing that produces is inaction. Find a board or commission that is a passion or that dovetails with what you know well (e.g. if you were or are involved in the trash business, look up and follow CDPHE’s solid waste division). Follow that board. Share with others. Speak up and share the other half of the story at the meetings.

If you read my testimony below, you’ll note something. You needn’t be an expert in order to speak up. I am not, nor have ever claimed to be, an expert in wildlife biology. Nor do I hunt prairie dogs.

I am, however, quite concerned about what I see going on with CPW. I am not going to argue the merits of their prairie dog policy, but I will argue their process because those that do have a needful perspective have been shut out. Not okay.

I have seen more and more people expressing frustration with the way the state is going and how it’s being run. Good.

Now is the time to turn that frustration and upset into action. Sitting on the sidelines getting angry only raises your blood pressure. It doesn’t make change.

Outline for my testimony:

Hello to all,

My name is Cory Gaines. I’m a resident of Logan County.

Back in the middle of this year, Commissioner Tutchton had remarked after a vote on public comment that, quote, “I’m happy with Democracy working”.

I’m glad that someone is happy with how the commission is working, because I know several people that aren’t. I would also disagree strongly with his characterization that what this board is doing with its prairie dog vote (among other notable moves of late) has anything to do with Democracy.

It’s rather the opposite. Putting aside any confusion between representative government and democracy as a form, the way this board has been constituted by our governor, and the way it has operated over the past little while puts the lie to any notion that it is a body that is representative of what the people want. The way you’ve moved it up in the calendar, limiting public engagement does too.

I have heard attempts to justify your decisions, e.g. quote “studies” coming from CSU that hold up scrutiny about as well as tissue paper does to water, but the fact is you’re doing what you were sent here for. Rewriting the state’s policy to suit the policy agenda of a powerful and well-heeled few.

I’m sure that the vote you undertake on prairie dogs has already been decided. This is merely a pro-forma hearing. I’m not expecting anything to change based on my or anyone else’s testimony, I’m just glad I got to come down here to say to your faces that no thoughtful individual believes the words that issue from your mouths.

Thank you.

C

An interesting take on algorithmic pricing





I will bet you my lunch that with Weiser at the helm, and continued Democrat dominance in Colorado, we will see more law in the coming legislative session around algorithmic pricing.



With the nominally pro-business (at when stacked next to the uber-progressive Weiser) Polis and his veto threats gone, what's to stop them?



The jury is still out for me (see, for example "Related" below) on AI pricing, but I think it's important to pull perspectives from a variety of viewpoints on any issue, and the op ed out of Complete Colorado linked below is a good one for that.



I'll leave it to you to read the op ed on your own, but there are some interesting themes in there worth a quick excerpt.



The first is the idea that not all algorithmic pricing is harmful. There is the potential that it could result in more sales for businesses and better prices for those that do their research.



The second broad theme from the op ed is the idea that, rather than legislating about pricing and banning AI, the state should be focused on privacy concerns. Again, I'll leave it to you to read, but this is less an argument about algorithmic pricing and its harms, and more an argument about priorities. Where should the state be putting limited time and attention; the harms by a loss of privacy outweigh the potential harms of AI price setting.



I'll be curious to see how AI incorporates into our daily lives. It'll be an interesting thing to watch.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/10/25/personalized-pricing-benefit-colorado-consumers/