Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trauma Whisper's avatar
Trauma Whisper
40m

Look at where the tech is.

Allegedly, a well know union steward has not been to the store in 2 years while a remix of black lung is going to increase in that one place where a person with expired plates for 12 years got a ticket. After 7 they put your illusion of choice in a manilla envelope. Nice to see RTD can wait for people by a station to take them to the poles or Sundance. Imagine if all the ride share drivers worked for RTD what a robust transpiration system Colorado could have while pretending to care about the environment.

AG Studies Staff and Policy Fellows. (n.d.). Digital price tags and watching eyes: Retail tech’s impact on your wallet and privacy. Leadership Center for Attorney General Studies.

Huh, did Colorado participate in this study?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture