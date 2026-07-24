Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
6h

Great post. This stuck with me: "The project has been in planning stages since 2021. Using a federally authorized feasibility study, it now moves toward possible implementation.". As you said planning to plan. In Texas speak, that's called fixin to do something.

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