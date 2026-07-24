Speak up for fiscal responsibility and join likeminded people

The image heading this post is a flyer about a particular ballot issue put on the November ballot by city council. If you live in Aurora or know someone who does, give that image a share.

The idea of, and push for, fiscal responsibility is not limited to Aurora, however. Spending someone else’s money is seemingly tempting for politicians of all parties.

That’s why you need to engage and be active in forcing fiscal responsibility and restraint no matter where you live in Colorado.

If you’ve been wanting to but find it easier to be a part of something instead of striking out on your own, I’ve got a group for you.

The flyer comes from a group named Citizens for NO New Debt. Their website is linked at bottom. From what I can see, they have briefs on a variety of government debt, in a variety of locations. Screenshot 1 is from the bottom of the page and gives a list of the issues/locations they’re working currently.

They also take tips from readers, so if you hear of something, share.

I have signed up for updates, so I will share things as I see them. If this is a passion for you, if you want to get involved, you can sign up too (it’s near the bottom of the page) and/or you could get more involved.

More on both in the link.

https://citizensfornonewdebt.org/

Colorado Springs' COS Creek Plan







I wanted to share the first link with you by way of giving an update on Fountain Creek, something I've written about before (see the second link below for a newsletter about that creek and Lower Arkansas River water problems).



The CPR article linked first below profiles Colorado's Springs new COS Creek Plan (link to it is in the article), a document intended to outline how the city will restore the two creeks which run through the city.



From what I can tell in the article this is (in the grand tradition of governments) a plan for a plan. A couple of non-contiguous quotes illustrate:



"The project has been in planning stages since 2021. Using a federally authorized feasibility study, it now moves toward possible implementation."



“'We’re excited to be able to say that we have a project that has been authorized at the federal level for the feasibility study,' said [Pikes Peak Waterways Representative Chris] Leiber. 'That doesn’t mean it comes with dollars yet, to be very clear. But … [it] is a huge first step.'"



In brief, as to what they are wanting to do, the paragraph sandwiched between the quotes above fleshes that out.



"A consulting team will conduct technical analysis and review which will be used to evaluate solutions for environmental restoration of the creeks, including flood and stormwater management. The Army Corps of Engineers will help determine the scope and timeline of the project and open the door to potential federal funding."



If you live anywhere in the watershed, and this includes folks down in the Lower Arkansas watershed, start paying attention to the plan.



Fountain Creek, per my earlier newsletter, is a big driver of a lot of the water quality problems in the Lower Arkansas given where it comes from and the fact that the water "returned" to the river (water pumped out upstream in Pueblo) comes through the city and down its dirty banks.



I.e. any cleanup here would be beneficial to you because you get the runoff.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/06/24/colorado-springs-waterway-creek-plan/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/when-it-comes-to-colorado-springs?utm_source=publication-search

The durability of cacti

That time of the week again. This will be the last post til Sunday and thus it’s time for something for fun, something not related to politics.

I wrote in the past about one of my cacti getting absolutely squashed under the boot of a roofer last year and how it survived.

I have another example of cactus durability to share.

We had a terrible hailstorm up here a few weeks back. Outside of an onion getting grenaded, some dents and a broken windshield on my wife’s car, we fared pretty well where I live.

It was about 10 days to two weeks later that I was out walking and noticed the damage to some of my cacti. These are out back and are a variety I bought online which comes from near Alamogordo, NM. They grow to between 12” and 18” tall, form colonies, and have absolutely beautiful, scarlet red flowers.

At least from what I’ve been told re. the flowers; mine haven’t yet flowered.

I don’t know how I missed it before, but, in looking down I saw something that looked like a horror movie effect. It was literally as if someone took an ice cream scoop to one of the cacti.

I took a profile and front view shot and attached them as pictures 1a and 1b. If you look at 1a, you should get a sense of what my eyes were doing to me when I first saw it. There’s a sense of unreality in seeing it.

It turns out that wasn’t the only one either. This cactus’ older cousin has been here for a year or two longer and had already started forming a colony. One of the new offshoots got absolutely obliterated. No ice cream scoop here, just mush. I had to cut it off where it joined the main stem. That’s picture 2 attached. I circled the, now scabbed over, attachment point.

Bit of interesting trivia here. The original cactus in picture 2 was another victim of hail from a couple years back. It was right after it sustained some damage that the colony started sprouting.

As of this writing, the damaged cactus from 1a and 1b is still alive and this is another 10 or so days since I first saw it.

I have a feeling it’ll make it to the end of summer. Winter’s a whole other thing, but I can’t help but think that it may live (and make its own colony).

I just absolutely marvel at how durable plants can be, particular cacti. The picture heading this post isn’t mine (it’s from the internet), but it gives a great illustration to never count these guys out!

One last niblet before signing off til Sunday. Go and look to the left of the cactus in 1a. Those are sedum leaves I plucked off the sedum plant right next to this cactus. If you have a sedum, they are just as ridiculously easy to propagate as a cactus. Pluck off a leaf and put the base in the dirt. Don’t overwater and in a little bit you’ll have your own clone. That’s how the parent plant got in the back with these cacti in the first place.

That’s it for today. Enjoy the rest of your Friday. Use the cactus as inspiration if you’re having a tough go of things lately.

See you back at it Sunday!

Update:

I mentioned putting sprouted barley in a bread. The picture is of my honey whole wheat sourdough. I just replaced the cracked wheat berries with cracked sprouted barley.

As I hinted at when I wrote about sprouting the barley, it didn’t add a whole lot to the bread, flavor-wise. Wasn’t bad, wasn’t revelatory.

Did have one interesting note though. Some of the barleys were pretty crunchy! Like careful with your teeth crunchy.

Now to version 2.0!