Some great work on campaign finance by the High Country Advocate





I wanted to share a couple of articles out of the High Country Advocate that impressed me. They’re linked below.



Both touch on the subject of money and politics. Who is giving the money (to the extent that they can find out), and who gets it.



I’ll leave it to you to read up on both, but I wanted to share a couple things from the articles to show you what I’m talking about. Taking a couple non-contiguous quotes from the first link:





“Eileen Laubacher is challenging Lauren Boebert in CD-4. She has raised $4.4 million. Boebert has raised $548,946. The eight-to-one fundraising advantage tells a story. Laubacher is a retired Rear Admiral who spent 34 years in the Navy. She served on President Biden’s National Security Council as Senior Director for South Asia until October 2024. She claims Colorado roots—says her children were born here. She “returned to Colorado” in October 2024 and immediately launched her campaign. Her donors reflect her career. Federal Election Commission records show 77.1% of her individual donations come from outside Colorado. Washington D.C. sent $24,045. New York sent $23,710. Houston sent $10,472. Los Angeles sent $10,285. Colorado’s Eastern Plains—the district she seeks to represent—is not her fundraising base.”

“Manny Rutinel in CD-8 receives 87.8% of his individual donations from out of state. His top donor cities are San Francisco ($94,325), Berkeley ($84,425), New York ($71,250), and Washington D.C. ($62,195). His Colorado base contributes $125,735—less than San Francisco alone.”

Besides pointing to the fact that Boebert isn’t the only carpetbagger in my district, I think these quotes point to serious questions these candidates need to answer. If you are in either district, I encourage you to write and ask these candidates about their funding. I wrote to both to ask myself. If I get a response, I’ll update.

I won’t copy all of the information out of the second link below, but this quote is pretty typical of the theme of the piece:

“Rhys Williams works at Whole Foods in Fort Collins. He is 24 years old. Federal Election Commission records show he donated $73,752 through ActBlue in 2025—113 separate transactions to Democratic campaigns and committees. A Whole Foods employee in Colorado earns $15 to $21 per hour. That translates to $31,200 to $43,680 gross annual income. After taxes: $24,336 to $34,070 take-home pay. Williams donated 216% of his likely net income. Colorado Secretary of State records confirm Williams exists. He registered as a Democrat on December 6, 2023. His address matches the FEC filings. The donations are real. The math is not.”



When I read this piece I was reminded of an earlier Complete Colorado article (see “Related” below). That article mentioned something similar with regard to what I might loosely term “smurfing” donations into Colorado.



Something stinks here. As the article says, the math doesn’t work, and I don’t see a whole lot of interest in the mainstream media or among politicians to find out. That’s a shame.



It’s also a shame that we don’t see specifics on the Colorado politicos like we see in the first article. You might get an overview every so often with an oblique reference to out of state money, but when you read the details you see how paltry and incomplete that kind of reporting is.



That’s why having the internet and the ability to have multiple people looking at things is a boon. It comes with the cost that the buyer must be more aware than usual, but when you find people that are doing solid reporting and identifying the sources of their claims, you see why it’s worth the risk.



If you haven’t checked out High Country Advocate, do so.





https://highcountryadvocate.org/who-funds-colorados-democrats-follow-the-money/



https://highcountryadvocate.org/when-the-donations-dont-add-up/

Related:





An earlier Complete Colorado article, also touching on some funny math with ActBlue donations in Colorado.



https://completecolorado.com/2025/03/19/colorado-woman-57000-actblue-donations-raise-eyebrows/

Keeping Unit 1 at Craig going





I wanted to share a couple things with you, along with my perspective from the opposite side of the state.



Trump's Energy Secretary Chris Wright followed up on some Trump promises and issued an order requiring a power plant near Craig to continue to be available to run for 90 days past its intended 12/31/2025 closure.



The first link below is to an op ed by Colorado Democrats Meg Froelich and Mike Weissman. Links two and three below are a Craig Press reprint of a Big Pivots blog post, and an earlier Big Pivots blog post by energy writer Allen Best on the topic.



All 3 concern the closure. All 3 take the Trump administration (rightfully if you ask me) to task over the decision.



I don't disagree with the Trump administration's move to stop Colorado's thoughtless race to our glorious renewable energy future. That effort is at best misguided and will cost us both reliability and money.



But, as much as it pains me to agree with the Colorado Democrats who penned the op ed and Jared Polis who spoke up on it too, Trump and Wright were wrong to order this plant to reopen. They're tnot helping Coloradans. They are, in fact, costing them money and offering the Democrats here a victory. They were running with the ball, then stopped, put it on the field, and invited the other team to pick it up.



From what I can see and read, the plan to close this plant dates back to 2016. It's thus likely the closure has much more to do with economics than with the environment. Operating under the assumption that things would shut down and it wouldn't matter, when a valve broke mid-December, plant operators just let things quietly go to bed.



Now with Wright's order, opening this plant will require repairs, time, and money for the brief time it will be open--all costs which ratepayers get to shoulder. Nor does this really seem to offer anything in the way of reliability. The shutdown was a decade in the making and the generation capacity is no longer needed.



If you live in Craig and know different or have something to share that I'm not privy to or not understanding, please add to the discussion in the comments. It's possible that I missed something here.



This just looks like a bad idea to me. Maybe it helps Trump look good to those outside the state, but I don't see it doing much here.



https://www.denverpost.com/2026/01/08/colorado-coal-trump-craig-station-order/



https://www.craigdailypress.com/news/big-pivots-a-hiccup-for-coal-on-its-farewell-tour-in-colorado/

Related:





A bipartisan group of Colorado lawmakers are going to run a bill to keep Colorado Springs (already-running) coal plant going past the state's original shutdown due to reliability concerns.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/01/13/colorado-springs-ray-nixon-power-plant-legislation/