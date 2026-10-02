So again we come to the question re. state government: who is minding the store?

The RM Voice article linked at bottom details some oopsies by the Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration.

For the last few years the Department has prepared reports** for the legislature which summarize the contracts the state has paid out. Thing is, they keep messing the reports up, including showing that contracts to the Department of Law and the Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing spent $0. These were among other less glaring errors the state auditors found in the reports.

Step back a sec and let’s look at this. Per the Department of Personnel and Administration, the state agency that administers Medicaid, a program that easily dwarfs others in our state budget, spent $0.

I don’t get the sense from either the article or the report that anyone was shorted money or that there was any fraud or waste. I think it’s fair to say this was a simple goof in the accounting spreadsheets. Somehow or another, it totals to zero.

But that’s just the problem. Maybe this doesn’t have huge consequences for the state, but it speaks loud and clear about a problem. Who is minding the store? What kind of care are the folks working in the background at the state government taking in their work?

We’re not talking an easily-missed mistake in a complex accounting report either. We’re not talking about one-time goofs. We’re talking a number so obviously wrong someone with no knowledge of the state budget would be able to pick out. We’re talking about repeated errors.

These are the people, by the way, that some in the legislature would have running yet more of your life for you than they do right now. Remember this when the next proposal to expand government and put it right into the middle of people’s lives comes down the road.

**Though apparently this practice will cease after a legislative mandate expires. Quoting the article:

“Legislative Council staff pointed to a separate state law under which periodic executive-agency reporting requirements to the General Assembly expire after three years. After auditors raised that issue with DPA, the department said that going forward it would stop sending the report to the legislative committees and would send it only to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Board of Veterans Affairs. Auditors said lawmakers should clarify whether the committees are still meant to receive it.”

https://rockymountainvoice.com/2026/09/02/colorados-contract-reports-were-off-by-as-much-as-2-1-billion-the-next-is-due-sept-30/

A problem of attribution in the Evergreen school shooting

There’s a whole lot in the CPR article below about the Evergreen school shooting.

There’s obvious frustration and sadness on the part of victims’ and fellow students’ parents.

There are questions about how the young man got the gun he (illegally) carried to do what he did.

There are questions about the role the parents played in his getting the gun, even to the point of making special mention that the parents chose to only speak through an attorney.

This latter, of course, heading a section where the JeffCo Sheriff’s Office points the finger in an effort to soothe those calling for the shooter’s family to be prosecuted.

A blurb from the piece fleshes out what I mean:

“In a February press release, the sheriff’s office said the main challenge it encountered during the investigation was speaking with the shooter’s parents, which it said complicated efforts to determine how he got the firearm. Other than a conversation with investigators at the hospital, the family spoke to the sheriff’s office through their attorney, the sheriff’s office said in an email to CPR. The office said they use warrants and subpoenas to obtain certain evidence or to require a person to appear. ‘However, those processes remain subject to constitutional and other legal protections, including the privilege against compelled self-incrimination,’ the office wrote. The office did carry out several warrants during the investigation, the report showed. But the family never agreed to a comprehensive interview with law enforcement.”

There’s talk about how this could have happened with Colorado’s gun laws and what could be done differently next time, including (of course) space given to gun control groups Colorado Ceasefire and Giffords.

This latter pointing to perhaps a new direction for gun control groups. Yet another quote illustrates:

“Laney Sheffel, the executive director of Colorado Ceasefire, said implementation has been a problem. ‘The whole gun violence prevention sector in this area is starting to look more towards implementation. And are these laws doing what they need to? And if not, what’s getting in the way?’ Sheffel said. While Colorado Ceasefire doesn’t push for prosecutions – the group said they shared parents’ frustration about the outcome of the Evergreen case. ‘It just makes you feel a little bit crazy when we’re seeing children die because of such simple solutions. We know in Evergreen that the family had a gun safe. It was left open at some point. And the kid was able to get ahold of the gun that caused such a huge tragedy,’ Sheffel said. ‘And we’re really disappointed that the Jefferson County Sheriff did not try to enforce that law.’”

If you look closely and consider what is NOT in the piece, the point comes clear. What’s entirely missing from this piece is the blame going where it rightly belongs: to the individual who broke the law and hurt others.

We have an attribution problem in this society. It’s all over the CPR article: it’s what the parents say, it’s what the reporter writes, it’s what the politicians say.

In the largest sense, we try to attach blame to others for what a single individual or group of them chooses to do. You’ve seen this before. A lawsuit doesn’t just go after the responsible party, the one that acted or chose. Nope. Particularly when there’s money to be had, we lump in a bunch of others to tag them with it, regardless whether their role did or didn’t involve any choice that caused a bad outcome.

Specific to gun control, we blame the tools and limit them because some make bad choices. We try to open those that make the tools up to liability for the choices of others. We try to attach liability and culpability to parents when their children do wrong.

The CPR piece hints at this dynamic in real time. Rather than pausing to consider the less politically-expedient solution of looking at the human heart, this problem is one of “dialing in” our gun control laws yet further (or perhaps adding another layer).

Two non-contiguous quotes from the piece:

“There is no clear answer in this case [the Evergreen school shooting and how the shooter got the gun he used], and Colorado’s gun laws, while more robust than most states’, were not applicable to the Evergreen shooting.** Still, the incomplete picture fuels parents’ frustration and has them pointing to a broader challenge with Colorado’s safe storage laws and whether they could have prevented that horrific day.”

“Lawmaker Duran said legislators should be open to revisiting the law [the safe storage law] five years after its passage and evaluating its effectiveness. When asked about what her response would be to families who have expressed disappointment with this statute not being applied in the Evergreen case, she said: ‘I think out of tragedy, we learn a lot. Not at the moment, but we do afterwards. And that’s where I feel we’re at. What have we learned? What can we do?’”

Sooner or later, putting aside how their efforts continue to erode a fundamental constitutional right, those running this state will have to reckon with the fact that no set of laws can prevent a determined attacker.

By what I can see in the article, the parents kept the gun safe locked. They didn’t allow their children access. But, as any parent knows, it doesn’t take much.

Open the safe quickly. Get distracted by a phone call. Return to close it after doing what you’d started.

Or, a child overhears, gets the code or the key, and opens the safe on their own.

I sympathize with the parents who must feel out of their minds thinking about how their child could have been hurt and just want some way to make them safe. The issue is not one of sympathy, however. It’s one of fairness and efficacy. In the end, this is what we can hold onto.

We have an attribution problem. Until we solve that, all the laws in the world will not stop people from making horrible decisions, and it’s not fair to make others pay for or be responsible for someone’s actions while we figure it out.

**This wording is puzzling to me. I’m not sure how the laws were not applicable. It’s illegal for a teen to bring a gun to school. Also note the characterization of the laws here as “robust”, could just have well substituted “restrictive”.

https://www.cpr.org/2026/09/17/evergreen-high-school-shooting-gun-storage/

Monarch butterfly fiesta

That time of the week again. This’ll be the last post until Sunday and so it’s time for something fun. It’s time for something not related to politics.

With the blooming of the liatris and rabbitbrush (as well as the continued blooming of the Mexican sunflower), my yard is bringing in pollinators of all kinds including some newbies I’ve not seen during summer.

I learned something too. There are apparently different kinds of bumblebees. I was aware of and used to seeing the big fat black and yellows, but when I asked a friend about the bee you see in picture 1 attached, I learned that there are several kinds native to Colorado.

This is something borne out by the guide linked at bottom from CU. If anyone here is an amateur entomologist and can identify the one in the picture, please share.

The other bug that I definitely can identify (and look forward to) at this time of year is the monarch butterfly. Boy has it been a monarch fiesta lately!

The unlabeled pictures attached are from the garden with monarchs on the rabbitbrush, liatris, and Mexican sunflowers.

They love those things. Flit around endlessly drinking their fill. I love seeing them doing it too. As they rest gently on the flower, they slowly open and close their wings. Contentment? A reflex? I have heard their coloring is an advertisement of their toxicity. Maybe the opening and closing is a warning to potential predators. Whatever the reason, it makes a compelling show for the human watching.

That’s it for today. Hope your Friday ends well and see you back at it Sunday!

chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.colorado.edu/cumuseum/sites/default/files/attached-files/thebumblebeesofcolorado-2017.pdf