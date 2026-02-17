So, about those electric school busses...





It's been so mild here in Colorado, I wonder if this has been noticed, but I saw the NY Post article below and thought I'd share.



It details some parental complaints out of New York about the mandated electric busses. Quoting the lede:



"Parents in Western New York are raising alarms over cold rides and breakdowns after officials mandated that all school bus purchases must be electric by 2027."



The problem's not hard to figure out. It's so fundamental that it goes all the way down to energy conservation (and something I've touched on more than once in the past -- see "Related" below).



For an internal combustion engine, the heat in the compartment is either waste heat from the engine, or (as might be in the case of a school bus' aft heaters) electric which runs off a system replenished by the engine.



For an electric bus, the heater must be electric and it must compete with the propulsion needs for the same energy in the battery.



What was funny to me about this particular article (and I can't help but wonder if local Colorado districts would say similar) is how the school claims up and down that the range of the busses, even with heat running is more than enough. The school district, you understand, makes sure of that.



So that leaves a reader like myself wondering if someone's lying. Are the kids lying? Is the school? Is it that the busses do have heat but it's meager and undersized?



There are two lessons to take from this and they apply just as well in Colorado as they do in New York.



The first is that there is no choice without consequence. Keeping internal combustion engine buses or switching to electric does not remove problems, it is rather a case of which problems you'd rather have.



The second is that you cannot out wish physics. Whether you truly believe something in your heart or not, physical reality has certain laws which are enforced regardless of your desires.



https://nypost.com/2025/12/22/business/new-york-parents-say-kids-freeze-on-mandated-electric-school-buses-during-brutal-winter-weather/

Another year, more legislation to whittle away at TABOR

I cannot find the citation from last legislative session, so you’ll have to take my word that SB26-042 (linked first below) is not the first of its kind.

There are numerous things that TABOR does, but the one relevant for this post is how TABOR puts a cap on how much revenue our state can collect. Politicians under the gold dome chafe at this, none more so than progressives who see government spending as the remedy for all life’s ills (see the bill sponsors for SB26-042 for a gallery of the 4 dyed in the wool believers sponsoring this legislation).

As with earlier efforts, one of the quiet ways to get around TABOR’s revenue cap depends on changing the classification of what kind of revenue fits under TABOR’s umbrella. Clever workaround if you stop and think about it: rather than trying to change TABOR or convince people to let you collect/keep more of their money, one only needs to define away the problem.

Screenshot 1, a copy of the bill’s summary, fleshes this strategy out.

TABOR excludes certain types of revenue from its cap, but doesn’t rigorously define its terms. An earlier law, the one which implemented TABOR, did. This group of lawmakers wants to fold some more categories of revenue in under those earlier definitions so the state can keep more of your money without bothering to ask you.

The brevity of the summary shown in the screenshot belies just how many kinds of revenue would be defined out of TABOR limits if this bill became law. A look through the bill text in full shows just how many there are, pages and pages filled in fact. Page 4 of the bill text has a bit, but you really get into the swing of things when you see pages 5, 6, and 7 in full.

I’ll leave it to you to read them in detail, but the proposed revenue streams would include penalties and fines collected by multiple state agencies (CDPHE, DOLA, AG’s office, HCPF, DORA, and others). It also would include things like the recent overpayments to Medicaid contractors by HCPF (see “Related” below).

Oh, and one more notable. It would include (quoting the bill) any “fine, penalty, or forfeiture credited to the highway users tax fund”. This means things like traffic ticket fines, DUI fines, fines for vandalizing highway equipment, fines for not having a commercial vehicle up to legal standards.

Don’t misunderstand me. If you break the law or commit some sort of civil infraction, you pay the penalty. End of story. I’m therefore not saying those things should be collected.

I am echoing the same concern I had earlier when the Democrats played this game. Given how much politicians in our government rail against TABOR, why would we incentivize collection of fines and fees this way?

Further (and this one is new compared to last year’s effort, but my concern remains, when a government agency screws up, why should the government get to keep that? HCPF (again, see “Related”) paid out tens of millions in Medicaid claims it shouldn’t have. That is money that shouldn’t have, but did, come from you and your family. It’s rightfully yours. Were it to pass, this bill lets that kind of “oopsie” fall to the benefit of the government; they can keep the money they get back for their pet projects.

In either case do not fail to notice the incentive structure.

TABOR doesn’t always have to die a struggling death in one blow. Be aware of how your legislators are quietly whittling away at it year after year. Bills like this (and I fully expect more in the future) do just that. Death by nibble.

By the time you read this, the bill has had its first Senate hearing. I didn’t see it in time to prepare an open email and post, but I did testify against it at its first committee hearing. When I checked the next day, it had (perhaps unsurprisingly) passed its first hearing with a couple of relatively meaningless amendments.

f you want to follow the bill going forward, check the schedule in the link at bottom.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-042

Senator Danielson’s Farm Overtime Bill





I'm doing this one on the fly so I don't have a lot of detail to provide you. I wanted more than anything to get it on your radar so you are aware and can advocate.



Senator Jesse Danielson is running a bill to lower the current farmworker overtime trigger down to 40 hours per week (right now there's a changing standard of overtime being triggered at 48 hours per week in the non busy season up to 56 during the busy season).



Since I'm pressed for time and find myself almost entirely in agreement with Weld County Commissioner Scott James, I will share the bill itself (link #1) and Mr. James' article on same (link #2) as resources.



Please share the links with anyone you feel would be interested, and you can follow the bill in the usual way through the link.





https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-081



https://jamesforweld.com/2026/02/colorado-farmworker-overtime-threshold/?fbclid=IwY2xjawQAdEZleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETIwSTRaeFVjZWZSd0xVQTV0c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHjSvvGIjK5mDcvzJB2mnbn17LNjmfEx3lsYMOaHvRKCUdObjqVRImnxdrFUN_aem_3fafgXpvM130RQmeKC8_Hg