Should private-judge case records to be open like other court cases?





I wrote a while back (see the first link below) about how, if you’ve got the money, you can hire your own private judge for your civil case, skirting the normal court process.



There is an added wrinkle with private court records that is being litigated now. Normal court records are open for public inspection (with some possible redactions). Does the same apply to private court records? After all, one of the arguments I have seen in favor of taking your civil case before a private judge is to keep things nice and quiet; it’s been shown too that private judges tend to seal court records at a much higher rate than regular judges.



The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition (CFOIC), in mid-October (see the second link below) filed a brief with a private judge to inspect the court records for a divorce case.



As of the 27th, they’ve had their day in court to argue that the court records should be open. That’s the story linked third below.



This is an interesting legal question and one that brings first to my mind the question of why this case and why now? Is there something special here? Is this just a test case, one that was handy when CFOIC thought of it?



The article linked third below has the following non-contiguous quotes that offer a couple perspectives on it (links left intact in the second quote):



“Michael DiManna, Steven Kaufmann’s attorney, said during Monday’s hearing he is ‘somewhat suspicious’ of CFOIC’s motive and its argument that there is a public interest in lifting the suppression order. ‘The reason I say that is for over a year, the case remained filed in the court and it was fully open to the public for inspection. Any member of the public, including Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, could have come and looked at the file, looked at the pleadings, looked at the discovery which had been made up to that date.’”



“CFOIC filed a motion to intervene in Kaufmann v. Kauffmann last spring after learning about the private court system from journalist David Migoya’s stories in The Denver Gazette. A private judge, according to the newspaper, ‘is one that had previously served as a full-time jurist and is appointed to the position by the state’s Supreme Court chief justice after they retire.’”



To try and see if I could pin them down a little more, I wrote CFOIC and asked them why this case and why now. I got a response from CFOIC’s Jeff Roberts, and indeed it seems as though they wanted to pursue this as a test case, as a way to get some case law around private court rulings and when/how/why they’re sealed.



There was another interesting tidbit in Mr. Roberts’ email which I thought worth sharing. Quoting the response with links intact:



“This effort follows CFOIC’s previous work in getting the judicial branch to enact Rule 55.1 of the Colorado Rules of Criminal Procedure. For a trial court judge to suppress arrest affidavits and other records in any criminal case, the judge must publicly docket all motions that seek to limit public access. Also, a judge’s written order denying public access to criminal court records must be publicly accessible and must include specific findings that suppressing a court record, or portions of it, serves a ‘substantial’ interest that outweighs the public interest and that no ‘less restrictive means’ are available to protect that interest. David Migoya of The Denver Gazette deserves credit for bringing to light the widespread suppression of both civil and criminal cases. The Society of Professional Journalists gave its First Amendment award to Migoya and CFOIC president Steve Zansberg in 2021 after Rule 55.1 was enacted.”

If you read both CFOIC articles below, you’ll get even more rulings and detail on the legal arguments and precedents that CFOIC is using for their case.

I support this effort. I am okay with reasonable** redactions in public and court records, but the default ought to be access along with an explanation of what was redacted and why.



I’ll end with a quote from the second CFOIC article (third link) because it sums it up better than I can. This is a quote from CFOIC’s brief:



“’All proceedings before judicial officers in this country are presumptively open to the public, as are the paper filings therein upon which the exercise of judicial authority is exercised,’ it [their brief] says. ‘Colorado’s law recognizes this strong presumption of public access, which eliminates any burden on any member of the public from having to show any “particular” or “extraordinary” interest in official judicial proceedings or records.’”



**As defined by redactions for personal and/or certain financial information.



Vibrant Denver’s latest added living expense — recycling

My wife and I lease out her condo in Denver. We have since she moved out to the Plains with me. It’s been a boon to us: the income allowed her to stay home after the birth of our little one.

Denver has an ordinance that landlords must get a rental license to rent their property. I wrote about that in an earlier newsletter which I link to first below. It was a joy to get, it costs money, and didn’t change a single thing about what we’ve done. A real boon to Denver tenants, I’m sure.

Because of that license Denver now knows where to find me when they want to solicit that I open up my unit to a “newcomer”. They also know where to find me to let me know about important new, additional regulations I must follow.

Such was the case with an email I got last week.

The Denver Office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency wrote me to let me know that per a 2022 Denver ballot initiative, the building where my wife’s condo is located can “Waste No More”.

The email itself is attached as screenshot 1 if you want the full text and I put the links in the same order in which you see them in the email below if you want to follow them back.

Screenshot 2 attached shows the date for compliance and a brief synopsis of the requirements. This comes from the city’s fact sheet linked third below.

I look forward to an extra cost related to these new and exciting requirements for the condo building.

Denver’s email mentioned that they’ll soon begin a rulemaking process which would imply opportunities for public engagement. That was something I wanted to learn about and share with any of you who want to participate, so I wrote the address in the email to ask about public comment and participation at the rulemaking hearings.

Thus far I got no answer to my actual questions, but I did get an interesting automatic reply.



The reply I got had quite a few links in it, so I put a copy of the email with links intact after the first set of links below. If you want, you are welcome to dig around in there.



The main part I wanted to note out of this reply was just how many other things are going to now require updates and changes because of this “Waste No More” initiative. Condo and other multi-family structures are just part of it.



Own a commercial building? You too.



Running an event? You too.



Doing some construction, doing some demolition? You too.



Just so you can see one (you’ll find other requirements in the links below the original 3), I attached the additional requirements construction and demolition must meet as screenshot 3.



How long do you think it’ll take for all the city’s licensed waste haulers to start tacking on extra costs to the extra requirements? Probably at 12:01 AM on 9/1/2026 when the regulations take effect.



How about the extra costs for, say, what you see regarding construction and demolition? Recycling and reusing 50% of all materials means more labor. Continued submittal of compliance forms doesn’t come without cost.



Just another example of Vibrant Denver luring in business, tenants, and owners via extra cost and regulation!



First in, last out.

That time of the week again. It’s the last post til Sunday and thus time for something fun, something not related to politics.

I often start some sort of allium* (onion, leek, shallot) from seed early in the year, early meaning sow around mid February sometimes.

I start them earlier than many others because they seem able to tolerate being outside earlier. They’re either ahead of my brassicas or at about the same time. First out.

While they can’t withstand a full on hard freeze, I’ve had them take light frosts just fine.

This year’s crop was shallots and leeks. I hauled in the shallots a while ago, but I let the leeks go because they showed no signs of needing harvest, they can tolerate late season frosts just as well as early, and I often have more work than I can handle in the Fall.

Not too long ago, I brought them in and they will be the last (perhaps second to last if the broccoli I double-cropped pans out) harvest of the season.

Picture 1 shows half the year’s crop and boasts some really good sized leeks! This year was one I’d love to repeat. It was remarkable for its consistent, well-spaced and sized rainstorms. That’s a pretty rate thing out on the Plains. We also had a relatively long growing season. This all adds up to big leeks as you can see.

Picture 2 shows the leeks after being trimmed. You can see I was pretty successful in my planting this year, having a sizeable white portion. I followed some advice I’d seen which had me plant the seedlings into a trench about 6” or so deep. I let the trench fill itself in with rain, and sometimes gave it some help by filling in as the leeks grew.

Trimming is something of a judgment call. I could have possibly kept more of the light green parts, but the leeks were big enough that I didn’t need them for what I had in mind, so I didn’t spare the knife.

Leeks are one of my favorites to plant because they don’t need a lot of fuss. You don’t have to tend them and you don’t have to worry about timing your harvest. I’ve seen videos on the internet of people harvesting after a hard freeze actually.

I also love the taste: milder than an onion or garlic, but still having notes of the flavor of both. When it comes to leeks, I have two favorite recipes that I turn to that almost always use up my harvest: a goat cheese and leek quiche and, of course, a potato leek soup.**

The quiche is more complicated, but the potato leek soup is easy to share. The recipe I use is one I transcribed watching a Julia Child cooking show, and it’s attached as a screenshot. Thanks to Julia Child for both the inspiration to cook and the tips!

It’s easy, and it is just what’s called for on a cold grey day. Pictures 3, 4, and 5 show the progress of the soup. #3 is when I first put everything in the pot, #4 is when it’s mostly done simmering, and #5 is when I add the cream. You can see how they cook down and the water thickens in #4. You may also notice this is in my stockpot since I had enough leeks to double the recipe. If you want, you can double it too so you have leftovers or to feed a crowd.

You might have noticed comparing recipe to pictures that I didn’t peel the potatoes. I frequently don’t. I also don’t often worry about some of the greener parts of the leek. Those things affect color as much as flavor (hence Julia calling for white pepper which is something else I don’t bother with).

I’ll offer you a lazy cook’s secret: don’t peel things, don’t worry about fussy things, and call it “rustic” or “country style”. Only if I wanted a full-on vichyssoise would I make sure I had white potato pieces, white leek, and white pepper because it’s supposed to be refined and elegant.

Couple other quick notes about what I make in case you find them helpful.

--I only puree about half of the soup, not the whole thing. I like some chunks because it feels heartier.

--I suppose you could use chicken stock or veg stock as a base, but I’ll be honest, I prefer the cleaner taste when using straight water. You can see above in the pictures of the soup’s progress on the stove, it’ll cook down to nice and hearty with just water. Of course, if you wanted the full on fancy experience, water only is a must. Silky and elegant without “outside” flavors recall.

--You can add more cream. You can substitute milk or half and half. I find I like cream and the ratio in the recipe to be a good starting point. Add that much and taste. Add more if you want.

--My wife is a vegetarian and I’m not. If I’m to eat this soup as dinner (frequently do with a side of cornbread), I can’t NOT have meat. So, I decant half of the soup for her to portion and save. I take my half, add some sliced smoked sausage (you know the one, it’s shaped like a horseshoe) and simmer a bit to let the flavors mingle.

I was trying to decide whether to grow leeks again next year. I had good luck this year and have (after years) finally got the sowing and transplanting figured out. I think I will. They taste too good to not! In years when I’ve not planted them I find myself buying some to make the soup anyway.

That’s it for this week. Hope your Friday ends well. If you can find leeks and potatoes, consider making this soup. Whether you go all the way to fancy vichyssoise or stick to a rustic version, you’ll enjoy it.

Back at it Sunday!

*Things in the onion family. For more info, check out the link below.

**Take good care to thoroughly wash your leeks, even if you get them from the store. That hilling up to blanch them means they harbor lots of dirt.

