Should conservation easements be renegotiable? What do you think?

Conservation easements, at least in the context of agricultural operations, held the promise of enabling farming and ranching families the chance to keep their land and continue their operations amid other mounting economic pressures.

There are multiple ways that this can happen, but in summary, the landowner sells a conservation easement to some group, gets a tax benefit, and as a consequence loses some sovereignty over how their property gets used.

Such is the case with the rancher in the Sun article below. He has a conservation easement with the Colorado Cattleman's Agricultural Land Trust which is years old by now. One of the problems this rancher is facing has been rising costs, and, with the easement, a struggle to bring in enough revenue to keep the land.

I'll leave it to you to read up on the issue in depth, but in brief, the landowner wanted to bring in a large music festival and was told no by the Ag Land Trust (who holds the easement and thus is able to say yay or nay).

I get the sense while reading the article (and speak up in the comments if you know more about things like this than I do) that the Ag Land Trust is trying to work with those whose easements they hold; that is, they're not being difficult. I also get the sense that this rancher is not especially upset with the Ag Land Trust.

The issue at hand seems to be more about the easements themselves; as suggested by the headline of the Sun article, the problem is that the conservation easements have terms fixed in stone, forever. And as I told someone once: forever is a long time and something that seems like a good idea now, may not look so good 15 years in the future.

From the article, there seems to be some Federal legislation afoot to put a cap on the length of some conservation easements, but no movement (yet?) in Colorado.**

I would be in favor of some effort here in Colorado to allow easement holders (on both sides of it) to "reopen the books" as it were. Like I said above, forever's a long time.

What do you think?

https://coloradosun.com/2025/06/22/salida-rancher-conservation-easements-colorado/

Related:





How has Colorado's conservation easement law changed? A quote from the Sun article used as a reference in the post above:



"The Colorado conservation easement tax credit program launched in 2000, offering landowners $100,000 per easement. The program was capped at $22 million in 2011, $34 million in 2013 and has remained capped at $45 million since 2014. The tax credit limit per easement has grown from $260,000 in 2003 to $1.5 million. Funding for easements comes from Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, local and municipal open-space taxes, nonprofit conservation groups and federal programs."



Oh, and yes, boy do Great Outdoors CO and CPW love them some easements! Southern Plains Land Trust is a frequent beneficiary of them. More in an earlier newsletter below.



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/swampiness-in-wildlife-policy-and?utm_source=publication-search

The vacuum that hit NW Colorado

Let me start with a quote from the article linked at bottom:

"When [Democrat] lawmakers passed HB23‑1247, they set a firm decarbonization deadline but offered few answers about what would happen to the towns most affected. That vacuum—economic, political and emotional—hit places like Craig and Nucla hardest. Coal plants were given closure dates, leaving families in uncertainty."

The thing about vacuums is, well, nature abhors them. They don't tend to stay empty long. The question in the case of Northwest Colorado's vacuum is, what will fill it?

This question is all the more notable when you see that the answer is (by and large) that the state of Colorado--despite creating the vacuum--has done little to fill it. The Democrat political machine was so eager to get their climate policy in that the consequences of their actions visited upon those who lived them were an afterthought.

The article below is a profile of a group that has formed in NW Colorado to take up the slack left by our state's Democratic leadership. A group formed to provide some leadership and actually help those living with the policy choices of the Front Range.

I'll leave it to you to read the article. It's lengthy, but worth it. It gives an example of what collaborative and realistic policymaking and decision making looks like.

An example those in power in this state would do well to emulate.

https://rockymountainvoice.com/2025/07/01/a-deadline-without-a-plan-how-rural-colorado-is-building-the-energy-future-the-state-wont/