Shake hands with GreenLatinos





I would like to introduce you to one of the state's most active 501(c)(3) nonprofits--GreenLatinos.



Their website is linked first below. Near the bottom of their site, they describe themselves as (quoting):



"GreenLatinos convenes an active comunidad of environmental, conservation, and climate justice leaders rooted in the power and wisdom of our culture, united to uplift our priorities, and driven to secure our political, economic, cultural, and environmental liberation. We envision a thriving and equitable society where historically overburdened communities and future generations are able to enjoy a renewed and protected ecosystem, liberated from disproportionate environmental injustices."



For a different perspective, I offer you Influence Watch's description (from their GreenLatinos page linked second below--I left the links intact and the numbers are footnote links):



"GreenLatinos is a national membership-based grantmaking coalition of Latino community organizations and individuals that advocates in favor of left-of-enter environmentalist policies. GreenLatinos has also stated its opposition to the use of zero carbon nuclear energy. 1 The organization has previously received government funding including a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). 2"





Left-of-center is apt: from my own experience with them, I can tell you that they are a frequently-heard testifier on all things environmental. I hear them, or people affiliated with/spurred by them (more below) testifying on bills as well as in front of the Air Quality Control Commission, etc.



There is a whole lot that I could cover about GreenLatinos, but I want to use them as a case study in something you should make a habit of checking if you are researching nonprofits on your own. If you'd like to stray from that and go deeper into GreenLatinos other activities, the links will be, as they always are, below.



Influence Watch does a good job on giving a 30,000 foot look at a nonprofit. You can see an overview about a whole lot: financials, grants, compensation, etc. When it comes to in-depth detail on financials, however, there is none better than ProPublica in my view. It's not like you can't get the information from Influence Watch, I just like ProPublica's organization better when it comes to tax documents.



ProPublica's GreenLatinos page is linked third below.



Some nonprofits are required to file, and make publicly available, their Form 990 tax returns. I want to point you to a specific part of any nonprofit's 990, the Schedule J section. This is where the group lists out compensation for (quoting from the 990 form itself): "For certain Officers, Directors, Trustees, Key Employees, and Highest

Compensated Employees." If you want to know who the big wheels are at a nonprofit, this is where you look.



Screenshots 1a - 1c show the Schedule J for GreenLatinos' 2024 Form 990.





What you see here is pretty common. The list of questions at the top will often be blank; that is, the answers will almost always be no. It's not until you get to the next page (picture 1c) that you see any detail. As you can see here with GreenLatinos, their "Officers, etc." is just one man (who is, at least by this teacher's standards, highly compensated indeed).



Let's return to a tool specific to ProPublica. If you stick on their GreenLatinos main page, you see one of the really handy tools which ProPublica puts up from data scraped out of the Form 990s, the "Notable Expenses" summary.



Screenshot 2 is a collage made of screenshots from GreenLatinos' "Notable Expenses" summary, labeled by tax year.



This is one of those cases where you are wise to pay attention to not only the percentages, but the absolute numbers too. Percentages change when the top of the fraction changes, but also when the bottom changes. Seeing swings in the percentages might mean something, but it might not. Take a second to glance over at absolute numbers to see if they are swinging wildly too. If not, it may just be the bottom of the fraction changing.



It is the expenses where I'll end because GreenLatinos's summary numbers tell you something about the group.



In looking over GreenLatinos Form 990s, I do see some grants, but nowhere near the scale of some of the other heavyweights in Colorado's nonprofit ecosystem. Look at their expenses, however. If they're not granting away lots of money, it's going somewhere and GreenLatinos is putting a lot into salaries. A lot, again, in comparison with other nonprofits.



Put this next to their mission statement quoted above (but repeated here for convenience): "GreenLatinos convenes an active comunidad of environmental, conservation, and climate justice leaders rooted in the power and wisdom of our culture, united to uplift our priorities, and driven to secure our political, economic, cultural, and environmental liberation."



When I say that they are active in testifying, I mean it. It isn't just one person calling in and giving the company line. It's several people in a group (including Spanish speakers needing translators). Their testimonies may vary (slightly), but they're all on message together.



It's speculation on my part--albeit an educated speculation--but I would bet you my lunch that they have full and part time staff who reach out to people, help them decide what to say, help remind them of when and how to testify, etc. That is, one of the major purposes of the organization is to get people in front of boards. Well, the people that will say the things they want said.



Get in the habit of taking a look at who nonprofits are paying big money to and where they're spending their revenue. Where we (including nonprofits) put our money tells you what we value.



If you are looking at nonprofits and seeing something worth sharing, give me a heads up. Lord knows there is plenty of room to be shining lights around this state!





https://www.greenlatinos.org/





https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/greenlatinos/#note-2



https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/263386082

Booker T Washington and thoughts on character.





This was originally slated as one of my "last posts on a Friday", but in thinking this through, I decided I wanted to offer a brief sermon in addition to sharing Washington's book, so I moved it up.



The book itself is linked below in its text version. I listened to it as an audiobook via Librivox.org.



Booker T Washington compiled it from a series of (my term) chats he gave to students at the Tuskegee Institute. Quoting from his preface:



"A number of years ago, when the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute was quite small, with only a few dozen students and two or three teachers, I began the practice of giving what were called Sunday Evening Talks to the students and teachers. These addresses were always delivered in a conversational tone and much in the same manner that I would speak to my own children around my fireside."



That's accurate. Having listened to the book, I can tell you that this is how each section reads. They read like someone sitting down to counsel and/or exhort his younger relatives on how to be better people.



It's worth a listen or a read (free either way, it's in the public domain). I find Washington to be a little pedantic, self-righteous at times. I don't agree with everything he says.



Still, he makes some cogent points, and not just to people who's immediate family were not that long ago in slavery.



Rather than take on single topics, I want to zoom out and share my take on the book as a whole. I don't recall Washington saying what I'm about to tell you explicitly, but I doubt he'd disagree.



We are products of our environment. There is no way to say that the family you had, the house you grew up in, had no effect on who you are today.



We are also products of our genetics. You have certain talents, you have certain aspects of your temperament you inherited. These also shape who you are.



You are also a product of how the two above interact.



I do not, however, given all of this, subscribe to the idea that you are not responsible for your choices, that you are not responsible for your character.



That is, your character might natively be one way or another, but it's not set in stone. You have a choice, and you make it every day you wake up. You roll out of bed and decide who and what you want to be.



You may have lost your job and this means you can't pay your rent. That you cannot control (outside of being fired for cause), but you do have control over what you do about it. You can abandon the place, you can trash it and abandon it because you're mad at the world, or you can call your landlord and talk to him or her about the situation. You can leave the apartment looking nice, exiting with your head held high knowing that no matter what life threw at you, you didn't turn into an asshole.



There is room for compassion. There is room for grace. At both the individual and societal level.



But do not ever forget that there is room for holding people accountable for their choices, including the choice they made about their character.



https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/60484/pg60484-images.html#Page_19

Related:





As a teacher, I feel compared to share a quote that really stuck with me from Washington's speeches (the one titled "Some of the Rocks Ahead".



If you know someone heading to college or are thinking about it yourself, give the quote below a read and I hope it gives you a reality check AND some inspiration. The embedded link in the quote takes you to a specific page in the full text of Washington's speeches.



"Make up your minds, then, that you are going to find difficulties in your room, in reference to your room mates, the heat, the cold, and any number of things that concern your stay in the buildings. But in all these matters keep in mind the high purpose for which you came here—to get an education. Get that thought into your heart and body, and it will enable you to be the master of all these little things, all these minor and temporary obstacles. Many of you are going to be disappointed in regard to your food. Notwithstanding all the[Pg 23] care we may try to take, and want to take, many of you are going to be disappointed in this respect. But how little is the meaning of one meal, how little a thing is being inconvenienced by one meal, as compared with something that is going to be a part of you all the remainder of your lives. It is not for the food, the room, or the minor things that you have come here; it is to get something into your minds and hearts that will make you better, that will stand by you and hold you up, and make you useful all through life."







Education is investment in yourself. Make up your mind that you are worth it and that you are there to better yourself, even if conditions aren't exactly like you pictured.



If you cannot make that kind of commitment, it doesn't mean education is not for you. It means it's not for you right now. Go work, join the military, something.



Come back to college later when you're ready to commit. You'll be better off if you do, even if you delay finishing it.