Senators Bridges and Kipp are right, voters do want to choose. Theirs should be an informed decision, however.





The CPR article below details how SB26-135 (linked second below), the bill that, among other things, will put a question on the ballot allowing people to decide whether or not to let the state keep tax revenues above the TABOR cap, passed out of its first committee last week.



I want to tee up an important thing to note about this bill by using a quote from one of the bill's sponsors Senator Kipp.



"The Colorado Constitution requires voter approval to make any adjustments to TABOR, which is why lawmakers have to go to the ballot to advance the plan, according to Democratic Sen. Cathy Kipp, another main sponsor. 'This bill does exactly what TABOR tells us to do,' Kipp said. 'We are going to the people of Colorado and saying, "Here's the revenue your state already collects. Should we invest it in your children's schools or send it back?"'"



Senator Kipp is right. One of the fundamental tenets of TABOR is not that the state cannot collect revenue via taxes, not that the state cannot ever increase taxes, it's that we the voters should get to weigh in on that collection.



But there's something Senator Kipp (and Senator Bridges who I believe I have heard make similar statements to Kipp's above) is leaving out here.



When voters choose, they should be making an informed choice and the bill's sponsors are leaving out an important detail in their description of the bill and how they're selling it.



Perhaps to their chagrin, the text of the measure can't be spun. Let's pop into the bill's fiscal note. Screenshot 1 attached has the bill summary and I highlighted the important bit.





Quoting for emphasis: " Any additional revenue after required spending on K-12 education through FY 2036-37, and all retained revenue starting in FY 2037-38, may be saved or spent as determined by the General Assembly."



It's only going to be "Won't someone think of the children?!" for about 10 years. At that point, any money above and beyond that required for school spending becomes property of the Legislature to spend how they wish.



This bill is hiding the fact that the legislature doesn't want to give you your money back above the TABOR limit behind a reasonable person's natural desire to give children the best education we can.



I started with a quote. Let's end with another one by one of the bill's other sponsors, Senator Bridges from that same CPR article.



"'Education isn't just another line in the budget,' Bridges said. 'It's how a kid from any neighborhood, any city, any county in this state gets the chance to earn a good life. For too long we've asked our schools to do more with less. Now it's time for something different.'”



Do not let the Democrat politicians pushing this with all kinds of "good words"** lull you into unreality. Education is a priority. It's one among many other, competing priorities that need to get funded.



It is Senator Bridges et. al. that have asked schools to do more with less while they frittered away state money on things like free phone calls for prisoners, EV subsidies for well-heeled Boulderites, and all the other priorities they felt were more urgent.



It is time for something different. It's time for legislators to live within their means like every other family has to, and, when the budget's out of whack, to STOP SPENDING SO MUCH!





**A rhetorical/propaganda device whereby you try to associate something that you want others to do by tying it to images and thoughts that are positive.



https://www.cpr.org/2026/03/13/bill-advances-school-funding-over-tabor-refunds/



https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/SB26-135

When your state hits peak regulation.

When you start duplicating existing Federal regulations at the state level then extending them, you have hit peak regulation. That’s it. You have reached the edge of the regulatory universe.

I’m sure that the sponsors of HB26-1054 would sell their bill as protecting workers and as a backstop to Trump and Republicans dropping worker protections at the Federal level under OSHA.

You can see that in the highlighted portion of the bill summary. This is attached as screenshot 1.

But (and you get a sense of this in reading the same screenshot), this bill goes beyond existing Federal safety regulations to impose yet more requirements on employers.

It lets one of Colorado’s copious divisions/departments do more rulemaking to impose those new state standards.

It lets unions, the state, and/or the AG sue if they think there’s been a violation (as opposed to the usual Federal OSHA process).

That suit might result in the court applying a penalty, said penalty then coming back to the state.

Our state is the 6th most regulated in the union. Businesses are already leaving Colorado, some in part, because of excessive government regulations.

No one wants workers to be working in unsafe conditions. I don’t.

If we have existing regulations that are not currently resulting in excess risk or harm, why are we imposing more? More regulations mean more cost to business, even assuming that business already is operating beyond the minimum requirements of OSHA: you still have to do the compliance for Colorado’s system.

This state is not expensive to live in. Bills like this make it more expensive to live in, but it goes beyond just that.

Bills like this have a disparate impact on smaller businesses. Big business has an easier time with extra regulation** than smaller businesses do. They have entire departments staffed with full time employees whose job it is to interface with government regulatory bodies and ensure compliance.

Small and medium sized businesses do not often have those resources, leaving them with the choice of diverting their precious and limited time or purchasing them retail.

Small business is the generator of new economic activity and new jobs. It’s not that other businesses can’t or don’t bring jobs, but these smaller outfits, those actively growing, are the ones filling new niches. They open up new areas of growth instead of filling in the existing. Losing them would be a substantial loss of opportunity and growth here in Colorado.

Our state seems inclined to want that #1 spot for regulation; they want to hit peak regulation. Bills like this are a great way for us to get there and further decimate what was a growing economy in Colorado. They are a great way to leave us with stagnation and a loss of new opportunity.

**If you go look up “rent seeking behavior”, you’ll see how sometimes big businesses can use increased regulation to rid themselves of competition.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/HB26-1054