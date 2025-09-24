A prerequisite to understanding Sen Winter’s idea





This is part 1 of a twofer today. This post is a prerequisite to fully understanding what you’ll see in the post following this one.



It’s also a roughly-related continuation of what I put up yesterday, as it comes from the same Transportation Legislation Review Committee meeting.



The article linked below details a ballot initiative that you may see coming. The article is wrong in saying it will be on the November ballot. It won’t be on the ballot until 2026. Quoting the article:



“Two proposed ballot measures, filed by a former contractor and a tech executive, would require state sales and use taxes collected on vehicles, gas, rideshare services, delivery services, auto parts, equipment and accessories to go toward transportation improvements.”



If you’d like to see the ballot measures themselves, click on the second link below and go forward from page 1 until you see numbers 125 and 126. Screenshot 1 shows you which to look for. I put a link to the one labeled 125 third below for convenience.





A quote (taken and attached as screenshot 2) puts a finer point on just exactly which money, how much, and from what source would need to go to fixing roads under this initiative.





About. F**king. Time.



I am guessing, given that one of the proponents of this measure is described as a “former contractor”, that this measure is being backed by the folks who would stand to benefit from road construction, but I don’t care. Please, let them benefit financially because anyone at all can see that our roads have been too long neglected in this state.



I hope to proudly sign the petition if this initiative gets to signature collection and to vote yes if it makes the ballot. I’ll update as I hear more.



Related:





In the post above, I referenced a Denver 7 News story for a discussion of the measure to require state money be put to roads.



There was a striking quote in that article



“A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said while CDOT does not take positions on ballot initiatives, the proposed measure would take money from other areas like education and health care. You can read CDOT’s entire statement in response to the proposed ballot measures here:

‘CDOT and other executive agencies do not take positions on ballot initiatives. However, as drafted, these initiatives would take money from the state’s General Fund, which primarily funds health care, education, and a broad portfolio of other state responsibilities. This at a time of significant budget shortfalls could have devastating impacts. This redirection of sales taxes on motor vehicle parts, equipment, materials, and accessories would further cut resources to critical programs that rely on the General Fund for resources. Further, while these initiatives aim to redirect enterprise fees for road transportation, it’s likely these fees would no longer be able to be collected and spent while remaining TABOR compliant. This could result in $82 million less revenue for clean transportation projects like transit, but no new funding for roads.’”

CDOT does not take positions on ballot initiatives, but if you vote yes you will die and your children will suffer. I mean, vote how you’d like, but seriously you’ll regret it. Just sayin’

This put me in mind of how a couple of CPW commissioners and one former commissioner all had a meeting and ended up penning an op ed in support of a ballot measure. That story has finally wrapped and the link to it is below.

Maybe the CDOT Commissioners could have a similar meeting and draft their own op ed. Guess we’ll see.

Sen Winter’s idea



The post prior to this one is necessary to fully grasp Senator Winter’s idea for a bill in the coming legislative session. If you didn’t read it, go and give it a look. I’ll wait.



During a recent Transportation Legislation Review Committee meeting, Senator Faith Winter floated an idea (you will find her describing it at about the 2:13:20 mark in the committee recording linked first below).



Her idea was rejected by the committee. That is the Committee will not forward the bill as part of the Committee’s allowed bills in the coming legislative session, but I have been told that Senator Winter will run it anyway.



What is her idea in plainer language? In brief it’s yet another small nick, a cut (one of the 1000 that leads to death) for TABOR.



In addition to reading the post prior to this one, we need to back up and discuss the Highway Users Tax Fund (HUTF).** HUTF money is the primary source of funding for highway maintenance and construction in this state. Some comes from fees, but the bulk of the fund comes from sales taxes on fuel. This money, after a little is taken off the top to fund the administration and distribution of the funds, goes to local governments.



If you’d like to learn more and/or track the disbursements of this money, I linked to the State Treasurer’s page second below. The HUTF stuff is right up near the top.



As a sales tax, the HUTF money is counted against the state’s TABOR cap. That’s the upper limit on the revenue the state can collect. Senator Winter’s idea is to take that HUTF money and make it exempt from being counted against the TABOR cap.



That means that the state could keep and spend an equivalent amount to the money it collects and sends to local governments.



Let’s make things simple. If the state’s TABOR cap were $1000...



--As things stand now, if the state collects $100 in HUTF taxes, keep $3 to administer, and sends $97 to local governments that $100 is part of the $1000 total limit. When the state hits that limit, they have to refund the extra money to taxpayers.



--If Senator Winter’s measure runs and passes, and the state collects $100 in HUTF funds, that money does not count towards the TABOR limit and the state can keep the extra $100 they would have otherwise had held against the cap to help fund their pet projects. This would further weaken TABOR and continue a trend we saw in the last regular session: reclassifying money to magically scoot it out of TABOR and allow the government to keep more of your dollars without the decency of asking first.



Why? To summarize Senator Winter’s stated reason from the recording, she’s concerned about road funding and highway funding getting lost in the shuffle among the funding for education and health care. Essentially, her take is a variant on the usual concerns about state funding made by Democrats. See also the previous post’s “Related” content for CDOT’s own scare tactics.



Whether that’s her sincerely held belief I cannot say. I don’t read minds. I can tell you this. I have heard (and it makes sense to me) that the ballot measure detailed in the previous post has some politicos at the capitol scared. They’re scared because they figure it will pass; how many people of all political persuasions talk about the God-awful state of our roads?



If that measure passes it would severely crimp the Democrats’ ability to spend on their pet projects and social programs; Instead of putting off roads yet again, this measure forces them into diverting money into roads.



This move by Senator Winter can, given this perspective, be viewed as preparation for the future. It’s a move that will allow them to not have to worry so much about trimming the budget.



And, by so doing, keep more of your money when you demand that they fix the roads.



I’ll keep my eyes and ears open and update on any efforts like this that I hear of.



**See yesterday’s posts for some added context here, particularly in how HUTF money comes from both taxes on fuel and also from the copious fees our state charges, in particular the retail delivery fee.



