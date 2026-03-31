Senator Sullivan’s “rapid fire clips”

I recently got an email blast from Colorado State Shooting Association. That email is linked first below.

Upon reading it, the quote below stood out to me:

“Today, March 19, 2026, HB26-1144 passed the Senate committee on a straight party-line vote. During the hearing, Senator Sullivan stood up and voiced his fear of Coloradans 3D-printing ‘Rapid Fire Clips.’ These do not exist. They are not real things. They are a figment of his imagination. This is not a simple mistake. This is breathtaking incompetence and deliberate fear-mongering from a man who has no business holding elected office, let alone writing gun laws. We cannot allow illogical, uninformed, Bloomberg shills like Senator Sullivan to keep pushing their anti-2A agenda.”

Now, to be fair, Senator Sullivan could have misspoken. Perhaps he meant “rapid fire triggers”.

I also have to say I take issue with CSSA characterizing Senator Sullivan in the way they did. Assuming motive and intent is a dicey business. I think Senator Sullivan’s past choices have left him open to what CSSA says of him and his statements, but I would have proceeded with more care.

What I have no problem saying about Senator Sullivan is what I said about him in a recent op ed (linked second below). His statement about “rapid fire clips”, regardless of whether it was a mis-statement or not, is a perfect example about how victims of a tragedy do not have their claims examined/corrected/remarked upon.

This is all the worse knowing that Senator Sullivan seems quite powerful among the state’s Democrats. What he wants, he seems to get. His mistakes, misunderstandings, deliberate fear-mongering, however you want to characterize it, should be raising eyebrows and questions from everyone at the Capitol, not just Republicans (whose opposition is all to easy to fob off as party politics).

Senator Sullivan’s tragic story does not and should not exempt his statements from simple fact-checking.

https://mailchi.mp/cssa/senator-sullivans-rapid-fire-clips?e=10aa8fb485

https://completecolorado.com/2026/02/18/progressive-press-tragedy-expert-claims-unchallenged/

Initiative 175, funding for roads, is okayed for signature gathering





I wanted to offer a quick update on the initiative requiring funding for roads (I know, odd that we'd have to demand this of those we send to the state capitol, but here we are).



Per the Complete Colorado article linked at bottom, Initiative 175 has been okayed by the Secretary of State's Office for signature gathering. Quoting with link intact:



"The secretary of state’s office has okayed Initiative 175 for signature gathering, and if it makes it onto the November ballot, Colorado’s roads and highways may finally begin to see the much-needed repairs that, according to critics, have been pushed aside to satisfy progressive leaders’ desire for things such as mass transit. Proponents have an uphill battle, though, as amending the Colorado Constitution requires signatures from at least 2 percent of the total registered voters in each of the 35 Colorado state senate districts. The measure must also pass by a super-majority 55 percent."



The people backing this effort have bought some trouble for themselves by doing it as an amendment, but I believe that's the smart way to go about it. Any statutory effort could easily be swatted down by the Democrats who run Colorado (and I believe it would be--if they had made roads a priority for funding we wouldn't be in this situation).



The proposed amendment does so by requiring that money collected as taxes and fees--and here you need to prepare yourself for what will be a radical concept--be put into road construction, repair, and safety.



Quoting again:



"The amendment would mandate that 100 percent of all taxes and fees collected on vehicle sales and fuel, and 2/3 of all sales taxes collected on car parts and accessories will be dedicated exclusively to: building, repairing, and maintaining roads and bridges; enhancing driver safety measures; funding the Colorado State Patrol."



This has my vote and I hope to hear when it comes to Logan so I can sign the petition. If you hear of or see a schedule for signing days/times/locations, give me a heads up so I can share.



One last quick footnote. It doesn't dissuade me from wanting this to pass, but just an interesting aside.



The second link below is to an earlier newsletter of mine where I detail a bill run by a group of progressive Democrat lawmakers which essentially gets around the TABOR amendment by reclassifying certain types of government revenue. As of this writing this bill had passed its first committee and was on its way to appropriations.



Amendments are great, but even they require vigilance. I fully expect that if Initiative 175 were to get on the ballot and pass, some lawmaker or group of lawmakers would reclassify EV's as devices which build roads or some such to skirt the will of the people.



https://completecolorado.com/2026/03/19/ballot-measure-mandate-highway-dollars-fixing-roads/



https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/so-about-those-electric-school-busses?utm_source=publication-search