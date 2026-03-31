Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Mario Acevedo's avatar
Mario Acevedo
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I've heard from state legislators on both sides of the aisle that Tom Sullivan's power is that he controls the spigot of Bloomberg's money filtered through Everytown For Gun Safety and Giffords. It's play to get paid.

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