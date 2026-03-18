Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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Denver Curious-Thinker's avatar
Denver Curious-Thinker
12h

"tell them no becuase the."

You left off the word covfefe. (grin)

As always, great topics. Thank you for your service to the people of Colorado day after day.

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