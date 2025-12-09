Save your comment for the PUC til January

I have to fix an earlier goof. In an earlier newsletter (see the first link below), I invited people to sign up for the Dec 10th PUC meeting to speak about their recent natural gas decision.

I have since learned that if you are planning on speaking to the PUC on the 10th, you ae not allowed to speak about this particular issue.

Before talking about why, let me first remind you (and encourage you) to save your comments for January. You should still have the opportunity to speak up January 14th virtually, so I encourage you to do so. Details on how to sign up for that meeting will be forthcoming along with my prepared testimony on or about January 10th.

Returning to the present, the reason that you cannot speak about the natural gas decision on the 10th has everything to do with the decision (as is often the case with PUC decisions) being marked as “pending”, specifically to what’s known as RRR, until 12/22.

RRR stands for “rehearing, reargument, or reconsideration”. In the context of the PUC, this refers to a procedural request allowing parties to challenge or seek review of a PUC decision before it becomes final. It’s common for the PUC to put all their decisions in the RRR category after making them, often to allow people time to digest and perhaps seek a rehearing.

This might sound like a good thing, and it may be as I’ve heard stories about possible appeals or taking this decision to court, but giving that 20 day breather effectively prevents you from speaking about this decision in December.

Screenshot 1 comes from the PUC’s own calendar and has language about public comment which I have heard before in other contacts with the PUC. Since the natural gas decision is now pending before the PUC, you cannot speak about it until after the 22nd of December.

Take this as a chance to brush up your commentary and gather together an even bigger group of people to speak at January’s virtual meeting. I will be back with updates on how to do that soon. Stay tuned.

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/the-pucs-and-co-democrats-fight-against

When media outlets freely hand their pulpit over to advocacy groups, they cease to produce news

The above is the first line of my recent op ed about press coverage of the ICE fracas in Durango.

The issue in much of the coverage here is who gets the pulpit. If it’s the Colorado Sun’s pulpit, or KSUT’s, it’s mostly advocates who get to make all kinds of serious claims about ICE and how they treat people without any attempt to verify or balance them.

This is not news, this is PR. PR for one specific point of view and group.

More in my op ed below.

https://completecolorado.com/2025/11/20/durango-ice-reporting-progressive-press-bias/

The statistics look encouraging, until you understand them better.





It’s easy to misinterpret the Common Sense Institute report on incarceration and recidivism, especially if you just skim near the top.**



For example, you might see the following and think Colorado’s doing something right when it comes to crime. Quoting the bullet points listed as “key findings” of the report:



--Colorado’s recidivism rate fell by 40% between 2008 and 2019, the third highest decline in the nation. From 2008 to 2023, three-year, two-year, and one-year recidivism rates have declined by 41%, 42%, and 55%, respectively.



--Nearly one in three (31%) inmates released by the Colorado Department of Corrections return within three years. This rate is a decrease from 2008 when more than half of released inmates (51.8%) returned within three years of being released.



--The total number of inmates in Colorado prisons and jails decreased 12% between the beginning of 2016 and the end of 2024. From 2008 to 2023, arrest rates have dropped by 48%, outpacing declines in both three-year and two-year recidivism.



--Colorado’s arrest rate has nearly halved in the last 15 years. From 2008 to 2023, arrest rates plummeted from 452.36 per 100,000 citizens to 237.1, a drop of 47.6%.



Fewer people returning to prison? Less recidivism? I’ll take it.



Digging into the numbers and the report a little deeper reveals something worth remembering about statistics, something I’ve harped about for a while now. You need to understand the basis of the numbers because a lot of mischief with numbers can be hidden in how they’re calculated.



I won’t summarize the entire report for you, but an example serves my point here. Quoting again:



“Over the last decade, Colorado has significantly changed its approach to defining recidivism, moving away from fragmented agency-specific definitions toward creating a single, statewide standard. This shift was formalized by legislation, SB 24-030, approved in 2024 that established a working group to develop a new, standardized definition for all state criminal and juvenile justice entities. The new definition of recidivism, which came into effect on July 1, 2025, is a ‘new deferred agreement or an adjudication or conviction for a felony offense or misdemeanor offense’ This standard applies to all people in a probationary setting, whether or not they are incarcerated.”

I.e. something as simple as redefining a term can change the numbers greatly. If someone starts crowing about how our crime rate in Colorado is high or low, you’re wise to stop and ask how they found their number. Then ask whether or not there are other ways to define and calculate that same thing.

There’s one other note to make about this report.

While I agree with some of the conclusions reached by the authors, for example the likelihood that lower arrest rates are driving higher crime rates, I have to fault them for not strongly enough indicating the value of correlations.

Towards the tail end of the report, the authors lean heavily on correlations to make points about things like the violent crime rate and arrest rate. Quoting from just above the graph in Fig 6 as an example:

“The correlation coefficient of -0.83 between violent crime and arrest rates indicates a strong inverse relationship, suggesting that reductions in arrest rates are strongly associated with increases in violent crime incidence.”

“Associated” is the correct word here, -0.82 is on the strong side for correlations, but I think more caveats are needed.

I think it makes sense that arresting fewer people is leading to a decrease in the violent crime rate (for a number of reasons), but I also think that there are other possible drivers, perhaps even some that push both. We could have smarter criminals who commit crimes and are better at evading police. We could have a more mobile class of criminal who commits a crime and moves out of state before being caught. We could have sloppier or less well-funded detectives. We could have something I’m not thinking of.

Point being not that the report’s authors are wrong, more that a fuller picture is needed here; more caution is in order.

The report is well worth looking through if crime and incarceration is an interest. It does a great job of summarizing some of the policy changes our state has undergone as well as a snapshot of where we are on some key statistics. It also gives some idea as to how statistics are defined and calculated here.

All of these add to your being better informed and better able to join the discussion.

**I’m not saying or thinking that the authors of the report intended to be misleading, I’m commenting more about the need to be careful in reading.



https://www.commonsenseinstituteus.org/colorado/research/crime-and-public-safety/the-reform-paradox-how-reduced-incarceration-has-coincided-with-rising-crime