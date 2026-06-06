Public Notice Crawl for Logan County/Sterling



Below find the week’s relevant public notices. Heads up for a hearing on a wind farm, and an interesting notice about special education records being destroyed.





Notice Content

PUBLIC HEARING There will be a meeting of the Logan County Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Special Use Permit application submitted by Genesis Wind LLC on property described as: A parcel of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 12 North, Range 52 of the 6th P.M. There will be a meeting of the Logan County Commissioners on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:30 AM, in the Logan County Courthouse, 2nd floor meeting room, 315 Main St., Sterling, Colorado to consider a Special Use Permit application submitted by Genesis Wind LLC on property described as: A parcel of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 12 North, Range 52 of the 6th P.M.. For information contact the Logan County Planning Department at 522-7879, 315 Main St., Sterling, CO. Published: South Platte Sentinel June 4, 2026-2170583



RE-1 VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT Notice of Intent to Destroy Special Education Records Special Education records for students who no longer received services from RE-1 Valley School District during July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 are scheduled to be destroyed on September 30, 2026. In order to maintain confidentiality, these records will be shredded. Records from July 1, 2013 to the present will still be available. Please contact the Special Services Department at 970-522-0792 ext. 1243 if you believe you or your child may have such records and you wish to claim them. Published: South Platte Sentinel June 4, 2026-2171337