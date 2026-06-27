8 ballot analysis drafts open for comment





Quick one here: if you wanted to weigh in on the ballot analysis language (our voter Blue Book language) you can participate in that process and they are starting to roll out now.



I have five that I can share with you, linked below in the order I mention here:



Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 95

Law Enforcement Communication with Federal Immigration Authorities



Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 109

Male and Female Participation in Youth and Collegiate Sports



Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 110

Prohibit Gender Transition Surgery for Minors



Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 177

Right to Natural Gas



Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 302

Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish

Ballot Analysis 2026: Proposition NN

Keep and Spend Money for Children’s Programs



Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 175

Redirect State Funds to Roads



Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 195

Graduated Income Tax



If you want to stay abreast of changes on ballot measure language on your own, the ninth link below is to the general ballot analysis page. Click on the yellow button to subscribe.



This is a great way to participate in our government. Whether you have some expertise and/or a passion for a topic, make your voice heard!



https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/law-enforcement-communication-with-federal-immigration-authorities



https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/male-and-female-participation-in-youth-and-collegiate-sports



https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/prohibit-gender-transition-surgery-for-minors



https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/right-to-natural-gas



https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/constitutional-right-to-hunt-and-fish



https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/keep-and-spend-money-for-children-s-programs



https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/redirect-state-funds-to-roads



https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/graduated-income-tax



https://leg.colorado.gov/initiatives/ballot-analysis-drafts-and-deadlines?election_cycle=2025-2026¤t_status=Active&page=1