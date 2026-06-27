Sat Special: 8 ballot analysis drafts open for comment
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8 ballot analysis drafts open for comment
Quick one here: if you wanted to weigh in on the ballot analysis language (our voter Blue Book language) you can participate in that process and they are starting to roll out now.
I have five that I can share with you, linked below in the order I mention here:
Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 95
Law Enforcement Communication with Federal Immigration Authorities
Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 109
Male and Female Participation in Youth and Collegiate Sports
Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 110
Prohibit Gender Transition Surgery for Minors
Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 177
Right to Natural Gas
Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 302
Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish
Ballot Analysis 2026: Proposition NN
Keep and Spend Money for Children’s Programs
Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 175
Redirect State Funds to Roads
Ballot Analysis 2026: Initiative 195
Graduated Income Tax
If you want to stay abreast of changes on ballot measure language on your own, the ninth link below is to the general ballot analysis page. Click on the yellow button to subscribe.
This is a great way to participate in our government. Whether you have some expertise and/or a passion for a topic, make your voice heard!
https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/law-enforcement-communication-with-federal-immigration-authorities
https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/male-and-female-participation-in-youth-and-collegiate-sports
https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/prohibit-gender-transition-surgery-for-minors
https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/right-to-natural-gas
https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/constitutional-right-to-hunt-and-fish
https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/keep-and-spend-money-for-children-s-programs
https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/redirect-state-funds-to-roads
https://leg.colorado.gov/ballots/graduated-income-tax
https://leg.colorado.gov/initiatives/ballot-analysis-drafts-and-deadlines?election_cycle=2025-2026¤t_status=Active&page=1