There are a couple of thematically related things to cover in this post. The first is a recent debate in the legislature over funding renewables on Ag land, and the second is a peek at what I think will be the next frontier in the fight over siting renewables on Ag land. Let's jump right in.



Per the Club 20 article linked first below, the legislature's Joint Budget Committee (JBC) is mulling defunding the state's agrivoltaics grant program, the result of a 2023 bill.



These cuts would be part of a larger bite into the state's Department of Agriculture (see the second link below which I excerpted from the article for convenience).



I'll leave it to you to read the article in full. There are some interesting (bipartisan) points made in it about the necessity for such grants in the first place--a question I've often wondered about myself. The whole point of a grant is to drive NEW behavior, to (at least) tip the undecided over the threshhold. If people all over the state were putting solar on Ag land, should we spend?



Perhaps even more fundamentally, if the budget's tight, should we spend on painting the car when we'd struggle to keep the engine running and the brakes in shape? There are lots of programs that might do wonderful things, things you or I or anyone else would agree with, that aren't absolutely needed in times of need. Maybe not pleasant, but it's reality. We can revisit grants when money's a little freer.



About a week after the Club 20 article, something popped up in the Sun. It's linked third below and is headlined "Rural Colorado, an enormous carbon emitter, is also on the hook for a cleaner carbon future" and it's linked third below.



What initially caught my eye (and made me connect it to the Club 20 piece) was the picture attached as screenshot 1 which comes from the Sun piece.



There's some agrivoltaics right there (there's another picture in the Sun piece of sheep grazing a Western Slope field amid solar panels**). If this ain't country, as David Allen Coe says, you can kiss my ass.



As I read more into the Sun article, I realized that it is not entirely about agrivoltaics, but rather an expansion on that same theme. As you might expect from the headline, and from a Sun article about a report (see the fourth link below) from the environmentalist group Rural Climate Partnership, the article is mostly cheerleading for renewables and for climate "solutions" that will have to come from rural areas. It's also about how this dynamic has played out in Colorado.



When you go and look at the report and then you read the section in the Sun article headed "Not in my county’s backyard", you begin to pick up on what the point is here.



The reason that the advocates at the Rural Climate Partnership chose to write the report, and the likely reason why the environmentalist-friendly Colorado Sun chose to do a "news" article on it, is that it's a solution to a problem.



The problem is recalcitrant rural areas that are holding up climate progress. I will delve into an interesting detail in the approach Rural Climate Partnership is taking in the next post, but the end goal is quite clear: the next frontier for climate advocacy will happen in rural areas.



Rural areas are the ones who are fighting renewables. Rural areas are the ones who, dagnabbit, just don't understand how climate solutions like renewables are to their benefit.



An extended quote from the report's summary (linked fourth below) fleshes this out:



"For durable and just climate progress, it is essential to center rural communities, including rural communities of color, in the transition away from extractive, polluting industries and in the design and deployment of climate solutions. When equipped with sufficient resources, rural communities are uniquely positioned to cut emissions and address pollution while simultaneously strengthening local economies by lowering energy costs, supporting family farms, expanding local tax revenue, and generating well-paying local jobs. Climate progress cannot be achieved without rural America. Because emissions, sequestration potential, and decision-making authority are concentrated in rural areas, climate progress hinges on rural-led, place-based strategies. Invest in local solutions and local leaders, and durable change can follow."



I don't know how this will play out in Colorado. I do know that efforts up until now have largely centered around a mix of incentives and directives from on high. The possibly-canceled grants I covered at the top of this post would be one example.



For examples of the kinds of directives local governments might face from on high, I'm thinking of efforts like legislation (and later studies created by legislation) that point to a state role in local land rules for renewables siting. See the fifth link below for more context in an 2024 newsletter. I'm thinking also of the effort by Polis to punt decisions to his cronies on the PUC regarding the route of the Power Pathway, something being fought by tooth and nail by Elbert and El Paso Counties.



Comparing with efforts like those from Rural Climate Partnership, I think it's fair to categorize them as a more friendly and more fundamental approach to the problem. As has happened multiple times both here and nationally, when you control the words, when you control the culture, when you control the conversations, you start to shape public opinion at a level well beneath policy. You start to shape and control the discussions we have and what we all think of as "common sense".



Be ready for this. Be aware of this dynamic. That's the best way to be ready to oppose it if you don't like it. Fight the laying of the track, not just the train rolling on it.



Stick around for posts 2 and 3 today for more related material.



**This made me think of a tour I took of some land up near me that the gentleman was grazing cattle on (as well as hosting wind turbines). He'd told me that he'd inquired about having solar on his land and was told that solar and cattle can't mix well. Sheep and solar is generally fine, but you either have to fence off the solar or make it more robust to stand up to curious cows who also like to rub on things.



Environmentalists controlling the language in rural areas





In the previous post I mentioned how efforts like those of the Rural Climate Partnership were about controlling the language around renewables and land use in rural areas because they saw a need to do so in order to make "progress" on climate issues.



This claim isn't just based on speculation. It's right up at the top in their Influence Watch page which I link to first below. Quoting that page with links left intact):



"Rural Democracy Initiative is a left-of-center coalition of rural organizations and aligned funders that build left-of-center civic and political infrastructure in small towns to influence public opinion, elections, and redistricting. 1 2 RDI includes the social welfare group Rural Victory Fund and the left-of-center charitable advocacy group Heartland Fund. 3 1 "



and further down the page (again with link intact):



"RDI also operates the Rural Climate Partnership to utilize rural-led approaches to climate issues and promote environmentalist activism and weather-dependent energy projects. 18 "



Don't have to take just Influence Watch's word either. It's spelled out in black and white on their own page. Repeating a smaller version of a quote from their study mentioned in the first post today (study re-linked here second below for convenience):



"For durable and just climate progress, it is essential to center rural communities, including rural communities of color, in the transition away from extractive, polluting industries and in the design and deployment of climate solutions."



It's also there on their "About Us" page (linked third below). Quoting again:



"The Rural Climate Partnership is a funding collaborative rooted in rural America. We provide grantmaking, technical assistance, capacity-building resources, and narrative infrastructure ..."



It's that last phrase I wanted to focus in on there, the "narrative infrastructure" (NI). If you're anything like me, that's a new one.



Let me give you a 30000 ft overview so you don't lose sight of what this is all about if you choose to dig into the resources I offer below.



No matter how high-minded the words sound, no matter how florid the jargon, what's going on here is political influence. It's putting money and organizing into rural areas to change minds and policy. That's it. That's all.



Digging in further on the concept of NI, I present you a couple references below: link 4 is to a magazine geared towards nonprofits, and link 5 is a blog post by social justice group Pop Culture Collaborative.



I'll leave it to you to read either and brush up in more depth, but in broad strokes NI refers to what I alluded to previously. It is the setting of the culture, the ideas of common sense, the foundation of discussion for an issue.



Screenshot 1, from the 5th link fleshes this out.





Screenshot 2, from various portions of the 4th link comes at it from a different angle perhaps, but ends up in the same spot.



Multiple spots in both links allude to something that I saw in the Rural Climate Partnership pages, albeit not necessarily specific to rural areas. Money.



Money spent in rural areas to build up just the kind of NI mentioned in the screenshots.



Money spent to help make it so rural areas don't fight renewables, and instead embrace them for all the positive benefits we will all of a sudden come to "know" that they carry with them. Things like jobs, opportunity, etc.



What any landowner does with their land (to the extent they don't harm their neighbors) is their business. The job or jobs that someone takes is their business. I am not here to tell someone that they shouldn't seek opportunity. There are economic opportunities related to renewables.



In the end, my goal with this post, and the previous one, and the next one, was to make you aware of the playbook so that the choices you make are truly your own.



The antidote to manipulation by well-funded groups is knowledge and critical thinking. Do your reading and your research here and elsewhere to build up your knowledge base. Take the time to think openly but skeptically so that you don't fall for easy talking points (regardless of ideological basis).









Guess where Rural Climate Partnership receives its money from (at least in part)? I'll tell you what the Colorado Sun and reporter Tracy Ross didn't look into or didn't share.



They're funded by dark-money heavyweights Sixteen Thirty Fund and Heartland Fund. Their Influence Watch pages are linked below in that same order.



The lack of transparency being a perfect fit for The Sun I suppose.



One of their funders is Arnold Ventures which, quoting their Influence Watch page also linked below, shifted its "...wealth from an array of nonprofits, which have a high degree of public disclosure and transparency, to a private entity that is not required to publicly disclose its finances."





The Sun's coverage of local control over land use: a side by side





Let's wrap up the day with a side by side comparison from the paper that ran the Rural Climate Partnership study above, the Colorado Sun.



The picture heading this post is a side by side comparison of two articles which I link to in full at the bottom.



The headlines are not an entirely fair look, so I took a screenshot of the beginnings of both articles and attach it as screenshot 1. The pictures are in the same left and right order as the headlines.

What do you see? What I see is one of the bigger themes from today. I see the setting of stories, stories which inform our reality.



I see one group of brave fighters standing up and taking control of what's in their neighborhood. This is, as you might imagine for the Sun, a group fighting oil drilling.



I see one group who is pushing and challenging climate goals. This is, as you might imagine, those recalcitrant rurals who simply will not accept reality.



Do not let anyone define your fight for you.



Do not let anyone name your fight for you.



Do not let anyone decide on the narratives and stories for you.



If you haven't yet start speaking up and joining groups that do so too. Share your own unique stories, not the ones that lefty media and environmental groups find handy or suitable to their purpose.



