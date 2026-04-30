Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
10m

I like the sunshine. Sure don't like the State's budgetary largess with RTD.

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Rich Bradfield's avatar
Rich Bradfield
35m

What’s the timeline coincidence of RTD’s slippage and the decline of Denver? There must be a demand component to this. If passengers don’t desire to travel to the hub of the system (Denver) then overall system utilization would be significantly down.

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1 reply by Cory Gaines
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