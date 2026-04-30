RTD’s deficit problem.





Public transportation is almost never self-sustaining. RTD is no exception.



Hang on, however. It appears as though RTD's problem is about to get worse. From both the YouTube recording of the 4/21/2026 RTD Finance and Planning Committee meeting linked first below and the meeting agenda linked second, it doesn't look good.



I'll leave it to you to watch the committee hearing and/or paw through the agenda for more details, but I can give you a quick sense of the problem and its causes via some graphs from the agenda. I will also try and give you a sense of some of the proposed solutions being kicked around.



If you see something in that list you don't like (esp if you live in RTD's taxing district), make your thoughts known. Take advantage of your ability to talk to an elected taxing board while you still can.*



Screenshot 1 attached is from the agenda. The legend for the various revenue sources is as bottom.



As you can see in the figure, expenses (the solid line) are climbing much faster than revenue, especially of late. As for revenue, note that vast bulk comes from those living in the district. Federal money (red) seemed to buoy RTD for a while, but the pandemic/Biden era money-party had to end sometime and those red portions are shrinking. Note, too, that revenue from fares, while never even coming close to any other revenue source, is shrinking.



Screenshot 2 is the next page down and is the presenter's thoughts on the cause of the deficit.



From this figure you can see that the deficit began in 2024 and (unless the preliminary stuff comes back WAY different than what's shown here) continues into today.



Interestingly, looking over the bullet points above the graph, it would seem RTD is a microcosm for the state, at least with regard to the budget: RTD was able to float along on and absorb increasing costs by using the Federal dollars being shoveled at them. It's unclear to me whether or not RTD did like the state did; I'm not sure if RTD increased their obligations using one-time Federal dollars or whether they fell prey to increasing costs (or both).



As we'll soon see, RTD has been forced by the Democrats in the capitol into losing out on revenue, so if nothing else, perhaps some contagion of poor financial management has rubbed off onto RTD from the state.



Screenshot 3 is the last of the figures showing RTD's current situation



If you look, the graph really nosedives at COVID. RTD got punched hard enough to fall to its knees. At that point, our state legislature (and governor) decided to punch them in the face again and kick them in the slats. Policy changes from the state continued to take chunks out. Any hope of the beginning of a recovery (see the point at which the N line opens), got dashed then.**



At this point, starting on p 27, things get a little more speculative because we start the discussion of what to do to fix the problem. In broad strokes, screenshot 4 outlines the problem and a potential fix. Not anything unfamiliar to a family used to living on a budget: more money in + less money going out.



The pages following this one outline what other transportation districts have done in similar situations and go through a variety of modeling situations. If you would like more detail on that, but find the dense pages of the agenda too much, I might recommend turning to the video of the committee meeting.



Screenshot 5 attached seemed to me to be the most digestible portion of the recommendations. It offers two general plans to deal with the deficit, with some explanations for each.



The CTE funding would be a grant from the state. Note, no forecast (or supposed) increase in revenue is planned for either.



Screenshot 6 is where we'll end. These are the staff recommendations. Be watching for a ballot measure to increase your taxes (including what I'd heard was perhaps a rumored property tax) to help make up the gap in RTD.



As I said at the top. If you read this post and/or read the proposal and don't like what you're seeing, make your voice heard by contacting the RTD board. You'll find information on that in the third link below.



*As I've covered in detail, SB26-150 this session would remake RTD's board to be only partly elected, with the rest appointed.



**Sharp eyes may note the entry "Aug. 2021: Statutory Farebox Recovery Ratio Repealed" as yet another ding. See the post following this one.









Agenda - Tuesday, April 21, 2026



https://www.rtd-denver.com/about-rtd/board-of-directors/board-meetings

Related:





Know what else is almost surely not self-sustaining? The EV market.



The below must have been painful for Sun environmental advocate Michael Booth to write, but it turns out Colorado's EV market is cratering.



This is part of a larger trend here in Colorado; all vehicle sales are down here (likely due to worries about spending money and the high cost of living).



Thing is, and you'll see it in the article, the EV sales drops are especially high. Turns out, despite what the press had reported up til now, Coloradans aren't necessarily enamored of EV's.



Maybe what they were enamored of was having someone else pay for your stuff.



https://coloradosun.com/2026/04/22/colorado-car-sales-plummet-subsidies-loss/

Repealing RTD’s Farebox Recovery Ratio

Sharp-eyed readers of the previous post will note something eating into RTD’s fare revenue in one of the screenshots. I put that image with highlighting with this post for convenience.

The highlighted text is “August 2021 Statutory Farebox Ratio Repealed”. Let’s quickly go through that.

The Farebox Recovery Ratio (FRR) is defined as (quoting from the Wikipedia site linked first below):

“The farebox recovery ratio (also called fare recovery ratio, fare recovery rate or other terms) of a passenger transportation system is the fraction of operating expenses which are met by the fares paid by passengers. It is computed by dividing the system’s total fare revenue by its total operating expenses.”

In other words, it’s a required amount that a transit agency must get from fares; it is a limit on how much subsidization by the public can happen.

A 2021 bill, linked second below, did a number of things, but one of them was to repeal the FRR that was earlier law. Quoting the bill’s fiscal note:

“The bill repeals the requirement that 30 percent of RTD’s operating costs be covered by fare revenue. RTD is required to include information on annual operating costs, ridership numbers, and operating costs divided by ridership as a measure of the cost efficiency of its services in its annual financial reporting.”

In looking at the bill summary, my guess is that the bill was intended to help RTD deal with budget problems (another fiscal note quote: “The bill removes restrictions on the ability of RTD to charge fees for parking at its facilities. The bill also repeals a limitation on the use of RTD transfer facilities for retail, commercial, residential, or other uses that would reduce the availability of public parking or result in a competitive disadvantage to a private business near the facility engaged in similar services.”).

From what I can see, both in the bill’s fiscal note and in meeting agenda about RTD’s budget deficit in the previous post, it looks like what happened was RTD ended up deeper in the hole.

I.e. it let RTD sink further without forcing a tough decision on cutting service.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Farebox_recovery_ratio

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1186