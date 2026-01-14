RTD by the numbers

I finally caught up with a long-term post I have been wanting to do on RTD.

Today I’ll have a couple posts on RTD (transit in general I suppose because I doubt what you see here with RTD will be unique). Before diving in, I want to express my gratitude to Mr. Randal O’Toole. His help was much-needed and appreciated.

I wanted to share some broad patterns about RTD with regard to its expenses and revenues. The source for everything in today’s post comes from the Federal Transit Administration database which is linked first below.

RTD, as you will see for many state and local transit agencies, reports a fair bit of data up to the Feds which they (the Feds) compile and report. I went to this site and ran a report which I put as a shareable spreadsheet linked second below.

If you would like to know which report I ran, I did the following. Under “Product type”, I chose “Annual data tables, historic time series.” Under “Data product year” I chose 2024. I downloaded the table named TS2.1, service data by mode.

To get the spreadsheet linked below, I went through various reports and excerpted RTD’s data onto a sheet I put first labeled RTD.

I ran operating totals for all modes of transportation by year. Screenshot 1 shows you how to understand what you’re seeing there as you look at row 3 - 8, scrolling to column N and beyond.

CR would be a Commuter Rail as the mode of transit. DO is the Commuter Rail directly operated by RTD. PT would be transportation purchased by RTD.*directly operated. PT is purchased transportation. RTD directly operates about half its bus routes, but it hires other companies to operate the other routes. Some or all of the commuter rail routes are also purchased.

As you go right, you have total operating expenses by mode and year for 2015 to 2024. The categories “Administrative Expenses”, “Operating Expenses for Vehicle Maintenance AND Operation”, “Fare Revenues” and “Ridership” all work roughly the same.

If you go look under expenses by year and mode, you will note that I have run totals for all modes by year. Those totals are then further reduced into percentages further down the “RTD” sheet. Feel free to poke around in the numbers as much as you’d like. If you find a pattern yourself that’s worth sharing, please let us know! Meantime, I think graphs are more instructive here. Let’s jump to pictures. As a quick note, all the pictures come from graphs embedded in the shareable spreadsheet.

Screenshot 2 shows something Mr. O’Toole and I discussed at some length. The graph is of administrative expenses as a percent of the total (blue line), operating expenses for vehicles as a percent of total (orange line), and ridership (grey line). You read the scale for ridership on the right hand side.

Note the patterns. COVID decimated ridership in transit. Not a surprise. Interestingly, while operating expenses dipped a bit during COVID (makes sense--fewer riders mean less expense generally), the administrative costs WENT UP during COVID and after, those freewheeling days when the Feds and State of Colorado showered everything with money. The need for more administrators, secretaries, etc. is confusing to me. I can’t think of a reason why.

Screenshots 3a and 3b are zoomed in versions of administrative expenses as a percent of total and operating expenses for vehicles as a percent of total respectively. The jumps up or down in administrative expenses or operating expenses may not be huge, but they’re quite apparent.

In fact, in looking at 3a, you can see administrative expenses were heading down til COVID cash came to town.

One more graph to share. Screenshot 4 shows total fare revenue as a percent of operating costs alongside ridership.

You can easily see that fares fell as ridership did, not at all surprising. Another non-surprise is the fact that transit is not anywhere near self sustaining. It only operates on the scale it does due to hefty subsidies. Looking at the graph, you’ll note that even at their highest fares don’t top 30% of total expenses.

Move with me now to the tail end of the graph. You’ll see that ridership is starting to recover a bit from the COVID drop, but fares are not. They continue downward as a percent of expenses. Two dynamics could be at play here. Expenses could be shooting up, and/or fewer people are paying to use transit.

It’s hard to tell how much of each is responsible for this dip, but I would expect that if the dip in fare revenue were related solely to inflationary pressure on expenses that the graph would start to level off in the last year or so as inflation went down. I think it follows that taxpayers are more and more on the hook for transit fares, something which dovetails nicely with earlier research on RTD (see a Dec 2024 newsletter linked third below for more).

In discussing this with someone familiar with transit, this was the conclusion they reached after seeing the graph. They did add another detail to the mix that I thought worth adding. The state went big on subsidizing transit rides, and that includes anyone younger than 19 years old. The bill establishing this is in the 12/2024 newsletter.

Ignore the wisdom of this policy for a minute and think through the pragmatic details for a second. How would a bus driver or train conductor establish someone is less than 19? Do they card people? What if someone said they forgot their ID and wanted to argue the point?

I would bet you my lunch that we’re paying to subsidize transit for not only those legally entitled, but a substantial number who aren’t.

In the second post today, I will lean on some of Mr. O’Toole’s earlier work on who is using transit vs. who’s paying.

*Some extra context provided by Mr. O’Toole when I asked him what all the entries meant (quoting my email): “DT is directly operated. PT is purchased transportation. RTD directly operates about half its bus routes, but it hires other companies to operate the other routes. Some or all of the commuter rail routes are also purchased.” More context on acronym definitions can be found by clicking on the sheet labeled “Read Me--Data Dictionary”

https://www.transit.dot.gov/ntd/ntd-data?field_product_type_target_id=1021&year=2024&combine=

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1C8MVCzy9WeP2srT-Hs0JaTs81SJVo48m/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=113451218632854191614&rtpof=true&sd=true

https://open.substack.com/pub/coloradoaccountabilityproject/p/does-preschool-attendance-result?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

RTD by the numbers part 2





I wanted to extend the first post today with one more bit of information about RTD, this time about RTD usage.



The first link below is to a mid-2024 op ed by Randal O’Toole (the gentleman who helped me find the numbers in today’s first post). O’Toole goes into detail about fixes for RTD, but I want to focus in on one of his major points. Taking some non-contiguous quotes (with links intact):



“An analysis of pre-pandemic census data found that transit carried 22 percent of downtown Denver workers. Yet only 2.6 percent of workers in the rest of the Denver urban area commuted by transit. Transit simply doesn’t work for 97 percent of people not going to or from downtown.”



“According to University of Minnesota researchers, the average Denver-area resident can reach more than three times as many jobs in a 20-minute auto drive as a 60-minute transit trip. RTD transit is so slow that people can reach more jobs on a bicycle than by transit for trips of the same duration (See Figure 1). Low-income people know that RTD doesn’t work for them. Census Bureau data show that less than 4.5 percent of Denver-area workers earning under $25,000 a year took transit to work in 2022 while more than 76 percent commuted by automobile. Census data also show that, among Denver-area workers who live in households with no cars, 31 percent drove alone to work (mostly in employer-supplied vehicles) while only 26 percent took transit, with the rest carpooling, walking, or cycling. RTD’s downtown-centric system doesn’t even work for most people who don’t have cars!”



***Note: figure 1 that O’Toole mentions is attached as screenshot 1.



Said in plainer language than Mr. O’Toole’s, if people saw value in transit, they’d use it; if you see them not using it, it’s probably safe to infer they don’t see it as their best alternative.



As an undergrad at the Auraria campus, I got a light rail pass as part of my student fees. It was right at the South edge of campus and one of the apartments I lived in at that time was in Downtown Littleton, a few blocks from a Light Rail station. For some classes where that was all I was doing (e.g. an afternoon class that took place after I’d gotten home from work), I’d take the train. Didn’t have to pay to park, didn’t have to fuss with traffic.



But there were plenty of times where I didn’t take the train. If it was a morning class that I’d have to work after, I’d drive. As soon as I moved from Littleton, I drove all the time (the ease of walking to the station having been lost).

The problem comes in when you consider that many people, whether they see value in it or not, are propping up this system. They are paying for the expansion of RTD’s bureaucracy we saw in the last post. They are paying more and more as fares fall off due to (among other things) subsidization for some.

As such, RTD starts to feel less like an alternative to congestion, less like a boon to low-income people, less like something to stop pollution, and more like yet another Colorado government entity that takes from the many to give to the preferred few.

And, if O’Toole’s numbers still hold today, it’s not really doing a good job at helping those without a car get around. If it did, more people without a car would be using it!

The last post today will be a quickie update on yet another transit scheme, this time on a statewide scale.

https://completecolorado.com/2024/08/24/otoole-rtd-failing-badly-mobility-how-to-fix-it/

With the great success transit has been with RTD, why not double down?

Let’s wrap up a day of transit with a quick update about a nascent transit operation that will almost surely appear on your 2026 ballot.

I have been watching the Front Range Passenger Rail (FRPR created by SB21-238, linked first below) for a bit now. Links 2 - 4 below are from earlier newsletters dating back to 2023 if you want or need more in-depth context.

Part of what I have noted in following them was that they’ll soon be coming to taxpayers in the district, hat in hand, to ask for a tax increase to help fund the rail line that will eventually (in theory) go from Pueblo up to Fort Collins.

The estimates I had seen (dating back to 2024) were that 2026 would likely be the year. I recently received some pictures from a reader who attended a transit-oriented meeting up in Boulder. They shared some pictures of the presentations there as well as some from the program.

Those are attached as Screenshot 1.

Yep. Looks like 2026 is the plan, though outside of the usual government-speak, I don’t have any specifics yet.

As that changes, I’ll update. If you catch wind of something, give me a heads up here.

https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-238

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/given-fastracks-failure-is-front?utm_source=publication-search

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/a-couplet-on-front-range-rail-what?utm_source=publication-search

https://coloradoaccountabilityproject.substack.com/p/front-range-rail-you-didnt-really?utm_source=publication-search