Colorado Accountability Project

Colorado Accountability Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pixel Chi's avatar
Pixel Chi
8h

I ride RTD light rail frequently, using it to get me and my evil bicycle to different parts of the metro. It's great exercise and allows one to see what is going on in someone else's 'hood. Anyway, until RTD management is overhauled and reengineered it will never be used to its potential. It is dirty, the platforms rusting, and whoever split the interstates with an open to the weather "waiting" platform must have been deaf and born in San Diego. The primary problem is not really the lack of passengers but the quality of the passengers. It is truly public housing with steel wheels. Until RTD controls who gets on the train with some kind of fare verification there will be the eternal problem of unsavory characters going about their dismal lives making you wish you were back in Paducah or Davenport. RTD is a railroad not a social experiment. Hire people who know how to run and maintain a railroad, not a DEI department of a local university.

Reply
Share
The 4th Doctor's avatar
The 4th Doctor
1h

Remember, Biden imported the 3rd world. That precipitated tremendous criminal activity on public transportation nationwide. RTS responded by shifting from rent-a-cops to uniformed police. Cop shops add a lot of admin cost. I suspect that's the single largest contributor to that place increase you're seeing.

I also suspect the property theft (copper) and vandalism costs roll in to that number.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cory Gaines
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cory Gaines · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture